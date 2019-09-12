UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team, winner of eight of the last nine NCAA National Championships including the last four straight, has announced its 2019-20 schedule. A trip to the Southwest, yet another Big Ten clash in the Bryce Jordan Center and a couple in-state rivalries await the Penn State faithful this season.
The Nittany Lions will have eight home duals once again, including five Big Ten home match-ups and three non-conference battles. The Nittany Lions are on the road for four Big Ten duals, two non-conference duals and a new in-season tournament. The post-season once again begins in March.
Penn State opens up its season in the friendly confines of Rec Hall on Sunday, Nov. 10, when head coach Cael Sanderson’s squad welcomes Navy for a 2 p.m. dual. Penn State last wrestled Navy in 2005 and owns a 48-30-7 lead in the all-time series, including wins in the last five. Moving on to another of our nation’s service academies, Penn State will take part in the Army West Point Invite on Sunday, Nov. 17. The invitational tournament starts at 10 a.m. at West Point, N.Y. It is Penn State’s first-ever appearance at the event.
The first away dual for Penn State takes the team to Arizona State for a dual meet with the Sun Devils. The dual is set for Friday, Nov. 22 with the time to be determined. The Nittany Lions travel to Bethlehem to take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Friday, Dec. 6 with the time to be announced. Penn State closes out December by hosting Penn in Rec Hall at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Penn State opens up Big Ten action with three straight home duals. The Nittany Lions host Illinois on Friday, Jan. 10. The Nittany Lions host Northwestern two days later on Sunday, Jan. 12. Penn State welcomes Rutgers to Rec Hall a week later on Sunday, Jan. 19.
The Nittany Lions head to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Jan. 24. A week later, Penn State visits Iowa on Friday, Jan. 31. A quick turnaround is in line for Penn State as it welcomes Maryland to Rec Hall for a dual just two days later. The Lions and Terrapins meet on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Penn State wraps up a challenging Big Ten road schedule with two dual meets the next weekend. The Nittany Lions visit Wisconsin on Friday, Feb. 7. Penn State then heads to Minneapolis two days later to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday, Feb. 9.
The Nittany Lions will once again host a dual in the near-16,000 seat Bryce Jordan Center. The 2020 BJC Dual will feature Big Ten opponent Ohio State and will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15. Penn State leads the series with the Buckeyes 21-12 and has won the last four meetings, including a victory in Columbus last year. The Lions close out their dual meet season by hosting American University in Rec Hall on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. This will be the first-ever dual meet between the two schools.
The Nittany Lions have won eight of the last nine NCAA Championships (including the last four straight) and are the defending Big Ten Regular Season and Tournament Champions. Penn State went 14-0 in duals a year ago, including a 9-0 Big Ten mark.
Freiermuth named John Mackey Award Tight End of the WeekUNIVERSITY PARK — Sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth was selected as the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week for his efforts in Penn State’s 45-13 win over Buffalo Sept. 7.
Freiermuth was a key cog in the Penn State offense on Saturday. The Massachusetts native set multiple career highs with eight receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Freiermuth’s touchdown catches came in the third quarter, helping the Nittany Lions to pull away. Early in the quarter, Freiermuth hauled in a pass from Sean Clifford over the middle for a 23-yard score. Later in the frame, on a fourth-and-2, Freiermuth caught a pass around the line of scrimmage and took it up the sideline for a 28-yard touchdown. The sophomore also extended his streak to 14-straight games with a reception.
With 10 career touchdown receptions, Freiermuth moved into a tie for 17th all-time at Penn State. He is tied with Ted Kwalick (1966-68) for third all-time among tight ends.
Through two weeks, Freiermuth leads the Nittany Lions with nine receptions, which is tied for the most among Big Ten tight ends this season. Freiermuth is tied for seventh in the nation among tight ends with 124 receiving yards. He is also tied for the team lead in touchdown catches.
Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 1 recapUNIVERSITY PARK — A total of 32 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 21 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions are perennially a top-20 program in producing players in the NFL. Each week throughout the year, GoPSUsports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.
A pair of veterans playing for new teams posted some of the biggest performances among Nittany Lion alums during the first week of the 2019 NFL season. After 10 years with the Dolphins, outside linebacker Cameron Wake joined the Titans and was in on 2.5 sacks of Baker Mayfield in a big win over Cleveland, while safety Adrian Amos tallied an interception for the Packers in a win over his former team, the Bears.
Allen Robinson and Saquon Barkley led former Nittany Lions on offense with 100-yard receiving and rushing games, respectively. Barkley’s stat line included an electrifying 59-yard run.
Two rookie Penn Staters made their NFL debuts, as running back Miles Sanders had 11 carries for 25 yards with the Eagles and safety Nick Scott played for the Rams on special teams.
Warriors fall to River Hawks in men’s tennis, 8-0WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College men’s tennis team fell to Susquehanna University, 8-0, in non-conference action at Brandon Park on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 11.
Lycoming was led in the match by junior and Milton alum Cody Greenaway, who teamed with freshman Frank Summerson, a South Williamsport graduate, to fall 8-4 at No. 2 doubles and was behind 5-7, 1-3 in his second match when a hard rain forced the cancellation of the match.
The Warriors fell to 0-2 overall and Susquehanna improved to 2-0.
Lycoming get back in action on Saturday, Sept. 14, when they host Elizabethtown College at 11 a.m. at Brandon Park.
Susquehanna vs Lycoming
at Bruce Henry Park, Williamsport
Susquehanna 8, Lycoming 0
Singles
1. Emil Vyskocil (SUSMTN) def. Nate Redell (LYCOM) 6-3, 3-1, retired 2. Joshua Sanderson (SUSMTN) def. Casey Haas (LYCOM) 6-1, 6-1 3. Cody Greenaway (LYCOM) vs. Ethan Cooley (SUSMTN) 5-7, 1-3, unfinished 4. John Duncan (SUSMTN) def. Frank Summerson (LYCOM) 6-0, 6-0 5. Conor Ryan (SUSMTN) def. Jason Anderson (LYCOM) 6-0, 4-2, retired 6. Sam Sidle (SUSMTN) def. Spencer Pedersen (LYCOM) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Emil Vyskocil/Conor Ryan (SUSMTN) def. Nate Redell/Casey Haas (LYCOM) 8-4 2. Joshua Sanderson/John Duncan (SUSMTN) def. Cody Greenaway/Frank Summerson (LYCOM) 8-4 3. Justin Mahoney/Sam Sidle (SUSMTN) def. Jason Anderson/Spencer Pedersen (LYCOM) 8-2 Match Notes: Susquehanna 2-0 Lycoming 0-2
Battle for the Lumber postponedWILLIAMSPORT — Due to ongoing thunderstorms in the Williamsport area on Wednesday night, Sept. 11, the Lycoming College men’s soccer game with crosstown rival Penn College has been postponed. A makeup date for the Battle for the Lumber will be available on lycoathletics.com when announced.
The Warriors are back on the field on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., when they travel to Gettysburg College for a non-conference game at Clark Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.