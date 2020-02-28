LEWISBURG — Pennsylvania has no shortage of great hiking opportunities for outdoors enthusiasts. Fortunately, Central Pa. is home to any number of trekking opportunities for those of varying experience and physical ability.
From waterfalls to stunning mountainous vistas, this area has several opportunities to take advantage of Mother Nature’s most glorious handiwork — all within a short drive of the area.
One just trail is really close, though.
Just outside Lewisburg is Dale’s Ridge Trail, located on the 137-acre Dale/Engle/Walker House property owned by the Union County Historical Society. The trail, which is maintained by The Merrill Linn Conservancy, is great for both the experienced hiker as well as the novice, all because it packs quite a bit into a relatively short two-plus mile jaunt. It can be found along Strawbridge Road, just off Col. John Kelly Road, north of Lewisburg.
While it does feature one somewhat significant climb — achieved with several switchbacks — it’s largely flat. The conservancy provides a guide at the trailhead, just off Strawbridge Road near the bridge over Buffalo Creek. The guide features information about the DEW farm, as well as geological and biological information about the land, and the creek.
There are several vistas along the trail and the conservancy has done a great job providing a guide for hikers, which explain areas of the property.
As with most hikes in the woodlands of Central Pa., this trail features plenty of rocky areas, as well as the state’s tree — the hemlock — and various hardwoods. Vistas overlook vast farmlands to the east. A North View vista opens up even more and provides views of Buffalo Creek below and farmlands extending north. The West View vista is the location of a former quarry.
Farmlands are evident throughout the hike. Wildlife ranging from birds of prey, songbirds, to deer, squirrels and more are not uncommon.
Hikers can choose a clockwise or counterclockwise loop. The hike is anchored either way by views of the Dale/Engle/Walker House, which was built in 1793. Additions were added in later years.
The Dale’s Ridge Trail is great for an early morning trek, or a spring and early summer lunch break.
Winter provides some stunning views, as seen with the accompanying photos.
For more information about the conservancy, visit www.linnconservancy.org.
