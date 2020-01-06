WILLIAMSPORT — Senior Morgan Mader had a steal at the free throw line with 28 seconds left to prevent an opportunity for Moravian College to take the lead and junior Erica Lutz blocked away a tying layup in the paint with seven seconds left, as Lycoming made two huge defensive stands to secure a 72-69 win over Moravian in the championship game of the Steel Club Classic at Johnston Hall on Sunday.
The Warriors (9-4) won the tournament with wins over two Division III powerhouses, beating William Paterson before holding off Moravian (7-5), coached by 602-game-winner Mary Beth Spirk, in the championship. Both wins were Lycoming firsts over their opponents.
Senior Kayla Kline, a Mifflinburg Area High School graduate, earned the tournament’s MVP award after posting 16 points and six rebounds in the championship, as she averaged 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in the tournament to lead the team to its first in-season tournament title since the team won their own Hoops for Hounds Classic in 2015. Kline also crossed 1,000 career points with a layup at the end of the third quarter, joining a group of 11 other Warriors in the club.
The Warriors get back on the court on Wednesday when they face 18th-ranked Albright in MAC Commonwealth action at 6 p.m.
Lycoming 72, Moravian 69
Sunday at Moravian
Lycoming 17 16 19 20 – 72Moravian 21 15 9 24 – 69Lycoming (9-4)
Kayla Kline 6-14 4-4 16; Erica Lutz 7-14 0-0 14; Morgan Mader 3-10 5-6 12; Akilah McFadden 2-10 0-0 4; Sydney Purcell 1-2 2-2 4; Kelly Vuz 3-10 2-2 9; Kenzie Reed 4-7 0-0 8; Emily Zoscin 1-2 2-2 4; Allison Wagner 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
27-69 16-18 72.
Moravian (7-5)
Maddie Capuano 7-24 12-12 30; Nadine Ewald 7-16 5-9 20; Morgan Amy 2-4 2-2 6; Kayla Yoegel 2-9 0-0 4; Karlie Brogan 0-3 0-0 0; Madison Amy 2-5 0-0 5; Jackie Kelly 1-1 0-0 2; Jordan Beneducci 1-1 0-0 2; Emily Markowski 0-1 0-0 0; Brooke Santy 0-0 0-0 0; Sarah Donati 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22-64 19-23 69.
3-point goals: Lycoming 2-11 (Vuz 1-3, Mader 1-6, McFadden 0-1, Zoscin 0-1); Moravian 6-19 (Capuano 4-10, Ewald 1-1, M. Amy 1-4, M. Amy 0-1, Brogan 0-1, Yoegel 0-2). Rebounds: Lycoming 49 (Lutz 11), Moravian 37 (Ewald 17). Assists: Lycoming 13 (McFadden 4), Moravian 12 (M. Amy 7). Technicals: None. A: 227.
