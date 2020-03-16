Editor’s note: Following each collegiate sports season, The Standard-Journal scours area rosters for local student-athletes who are continuing their athletic careers at the next level.
Today we spotlight our first winter sport of the 2019-20 season, women’s bowling.
In the coming days, we will continue to publish the sporting achievements of local college athletes who participated in other winter sports this past season.
Should there be someone we missed inadvertently, please contact us at sports@standard-journal.com and we will be sure to include them.
Alexis Neuer, senior, Delaware State University, Lewisburg High SchoolNeuer, a 5-foot-8 right-hander, began her season by being named to the 2019-20 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Preseason Bowling Team, in voting by league head coaches and sports information representatives. Neuer, a two-time All-MEAC First Team selection and 2017-18 MEAC Bowler-of-the-Year, posted a 193.4 season average and was a two-time MEAC Bowler-of-the-Week during the 2018-19 campaign. The 2016-17 MEAC Rookie-of-the-Year, she also recorded an 88.5 makeable spare percentage and 19.3 average per frame last season.
In 2019-20, Neuer competed in every event for the Hornets this season, with her best outing coming at the Stormin’ Blue & White Tournament in Las Vegas on Jan. 12 where she had a total pinfall of 1211 (242.2 average) and a high game of 268. Neuer also had a high game of 257 at the MEAC Meet on Nov. 9, as well as a 211 average and a 247 high game at the MDES Hawk Classic on Nov. 23. For the regular season, Neuer had a total pinfall of 5719 for a 211.8 average.
With Neuer’s help, Delaware State (9-3) finished second in the regular season round-up on Feb. 23 and qualified for the 2020 MEAC Championship Tournament, which was scheduled for March 20-22 in Chesepeake, Va. In the second MEAC Feb. 21-23, Neuer finished in the top-10, placing seventh with an average of 195.0 and pinfall total of 975.
During the season Neuer was named MEAC Bowler of the Week a league-high three times, the third of which came after she earned All-Tournament honors when she led the Hornets to a first-place finish at the Griffins Baker Classic that was held Feb. 7-9. Neuer posted a 21.1 per-frame average in 12 Baker games for the weekend to rank second among all competitors, and she helped lead Delaware State to a single-game high score of 268 against Molloy.
In addition to the Bowler of the Week awards, Neuer is tied for the third-best individual single-game high (268) and eighth-highest point total (258; 2X) in the league this season. Neuer’s latest MEAC honor marks the 11th career MEAC weekly honor for Neuer.
Keanna Delp, junior, Kutztown University, Mifflinburg Area High SchoolDelp, a right-hander, was a key member of the Golden Bears (51-42) this season. Although her season statistics weren’t available, Delp compiled a 205.8 average to rank sixth out of 59 bowlers to land a spot on the all-tournament team as Kutztown extended its winning streak to eight matches with a perfect Saturday in the Molloy Bowl for a Cure at Jay Lanes, which included a 194 game in a 963-809 win over Bloomfield and a 189 game in a 791-786 win over Coppin State.
At the Griffin Baker Classic on Feb. 7-9, Delp helped Kutztown win 4-of-5 matches including getting victories over top-25 teams No. 17 Fairleigh Dickinson and No. 18 Delaware State, on which Lewisburg’s Alexis Neuer is a member. With a pair of wins over ranked opponents, Kutztown had claimed 10 such victories over ranked opponents this season and the Golden Bears were ranked 11th in the National Tenpin Coaches Association Division II/III Poll following the matches.
Delp supplied a team-high 20.04 frame average during the tournament.
At the Molloy Bowl for a Cure on Feb. 1-2, Delp helped Kutztown take down a Chestnut Hill team that was receiving votes in the National Tenpin Coaches Association Poll. The Golden Bears went 5-0 with two wins over top 25 opponents in traditional play on the first day.
And for the second day in a row, Delp secured a spot on the all-tournament team. The weekend’s festivities were split into two one-day tournaments. Delp led the Maroon and Gold with a 20.18 frame average.
