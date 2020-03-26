Editor’s note: Following each collegiate sports season, The Standard-Journal scours area rosters for local student-athletes who are continuing their athletic careers at the next level.
Today we spotlight yet another winter sport from the 2019-20 season, wrestling.
In the coming days, we will continue to publish the sporting achievements of local college athletes who participated in other winter sports this past season.
Should there be someone we missed inadvertently, please contact us at sports@standard-journal.com and we will be sure to include them.
Brandon Stokes, Bucknell University, Milton Area High SchoolStokes, a senior who competed at both 184 and 285 pounds this season for the Bison (10-6, 9-3 EIWA), went 9-13 overall with two pins on the year while competing at two different weight classes. Stokes, a neuroscience major, posted a 4-7 record in dual action, including a 4-4 mark against EIWA opponents. He took eighth at the EIWA Championships at heavyweight, going 2-3.
At the EIWA Tournament, Stokes defeated Aidan Conner (Princeton) by a 9-5 decision and then No. 20 Ben Sullivan (Army West Point) by injury default.
Stokes began the year at 184 pounds before moving up to heavyweight and starting nine of Bucknell’s final 10 duals. Stokes also started Bucknell’s first two duals at 184 pounds, with both of his pins coming at 184 pounds in tournament action.
Academically, Stokes attended the prestigious United States Naval Academy Leadership Conference through the Bucknell Athletics Leadership Institute for the second year in a row. For his career, Stokes compiled an overall record of 33-52 and had 11 pins.
Andrew Shedleski, Lehigh University, Lewisburg Area High SchoolShedleski, a redshirt sophomore 184-pounder, went 3-2 on the season for the Mountain Hawks (12-3, 7-1 EIWA) with all of his wins coming by decision and coming unattached while competing mainly in open tournaments.
Among the highlights of the season for Shedleski, who is now 4-5 in his career after deferring eligibility his freshman year and also wrestling unattached, went 2-0 at the Princeton Open on Nov. 3 before withdrawing from the tournament.
Shedleski is an astrophysics major who posted a 3.75 GPA during the fall semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.