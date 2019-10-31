WILLIAMSPORT — As any cross country runner will tell you, getting from point A to point B is oftentimes easier said than done.
Lycoming College senior Kaylee Long, a graduate of Milton Area High School, is preparing to get to point B of her career — and she’s peaking at just the right time as she prepares to compete in the Middle Atlantic Conference Cross Country Championships, which take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Utica Park in Frederick, Md.
Long is one of the top returning runners to the MAC Championships after she finished 30th a year ago in 25:10.1. The finish earned Long third team all-MAC honors as well as qualify her for the NCAA Division III Mideast Regionals, where she finished 125th in 25:39.
But for Long, the granddaughter of Gloria and Marlin Long of Milton, this season has been all about getting back into her groove.
And it seemed to have worked.
Long is the women’s 6K record holder at Lycoming with a time of 23:48.7, a mark she set recently at the Hood College Open on Oct. 19. Long broke her own record of 23:57.1, which she set at the Lock Haven Invitational back on Sept. 21.
However, Long first set the women’s record as a freshman when she ran a 24:01 to help herself finish 83rd at the Mideast Regionals.
And after not bettering that time during her sophomore and junior seasons, Long decided to make some crucial adjustments prior to this year.
“When I was a freshman I was on top of the world when I first broke the record. After that I had dreams of maintaining that high standard of continuously breaking it each year, so when I didn’t get it my sophomore and junior years I knew something had to change. So that sparked my attitude for hitting the record time again,” said Long, who is also the only woman in Lycoming history to break 24 minutes in a 6K race.
“I think it all comes back to training in the summer. I ran like I was supposed to and I think it’s paying off. It’s also my senior year, so I don’t get any more of these meets back, no more do-overs. “My grandparents tell me, ‘This is it, so make it count. It’s your senior year, go out with a bang.’ And I certainly think I’m doing just that. It’s my last year to make my mark on this school, so I want it to be a good one — one that will stand for years to come. The team atmosphere is amazing this year as well, so that helps a lot in races when you know people want to see you succeed.”
Thanks to a successful four-year career running for the Black Panthers, Long hit the ground running during her freshman campaign at Lycoming.
“Milton gave me a great foundation to come off heading into college. My high school coach, Johnathan Dick, worked really hard to instill maintaining a good work ethic in all his runners. That gave me what I needed to compete at the collegiate level,” said Long. “Coming in as a freshman, I was so scared since I didn’t know how well I could compete with the other women on the team. After I crossed the finish line of my first race, I knew I had what it took to compete with almost anyone if I stayed head strong about it. My pap always told me, ‘You can run with anyone.’ Starting my season like that definitely put me in the right spot for hitting those times. Being able to do that my freshman year isn’t something I ever took for granted though, I still trained just as hard as everyone else.
“As a freshman I knew I could be great in the sport; I just didn’t think I could be ever be hitting the times I am now. I’m sure other people could see it in me but maybe that’s why I didn’t get it during my second and third year — because I didn’t see myself reaching that standard anymore,” said Long. “(Coach Katie) Sick came in and changed all that. She sees in me what I can’t see in myself and brings that out at meets.”
The promotion of Sick, a former District 4 cross country champion from Millville High School, from assistant coach to head coach in the offseason, was what really helped elevate Long to the next level this season.
“I think part of it without sounding egotistical is the coach to student-athlete bond Kaylee and I have. Kaylee has really grown as a student-athlete. She works very hard at practice and she pushes through pain in races, which makes a great cross country runner,” said Sick. “I think I have a great relationship with Kaylee and I look forward to seeing her every day. She is a unique individual with tons of energy, and she is a little, feisty spitfire.
“She ran over the summer because she and I had high goals for her this fall. Every good runner knows you need to run over the summer to be successful in the fall season. “The fall reveals how the summer was spent.” I think so many student-athletes struggle with maintaining motivation and passion in the summer months, and therefore, their fall season does not always progress,” added Sick. “She also has been following my training plan of running, cross training, and strength workouts to a ‘t.’ She has open communication with what is going on in her body and we (train harder) or take a day off when we feel it is best suited.”
Now, Long is poised to have the best race of her career this weekend, and she’s aiming high as well.
“I may be shooting my goals a little too far but I really want to be first team all-conference (a top-10 finish) and run a sub 23:30. I know I can do it now that I know the course. I know where I have to stay mentally tough and the parts where I have to push a little bit harder. I’m going to lay it all out there, it’s my senior year and I have no reason to hold back. I know what I have to do to get it. My legs just have to keep turning and my mind has to stay strong,” said Long.
“Going into MACs I have a great shot at hitting my end goal. I progressed to becoming a top runner by having failures that knocked me down and forced me to get back up. That made me work so much harder and appreciate the success I’ve had along the way. It’s definitely made me a better runner to experience both sides.”
And although Sick wants to keep her goals and expectations for Kaylee this weekend to herself, the game plan for her star pupil is simple.
“I expect Kaylee, as with every other athlete I coach, to try her hardest, leave nothing left, and to leave the race knowing you did your best on that day,” said Lycoming’s coach. “Kaylee just needs to run smart like she has been doing all season with a conservative start, and then pick people up throughout the race one by one while continuing to build throughout the race. Then, she just needs to hang on at the end and push with everything she has and dig deep.
“Kaylee has a lot left in her if she believes in herself. As with cross country racing, so much of it is so mental, and she and I expect great things,” added coach Sick. “But no matter what happens, I am so proud of the season she has had and the person she has become. If you could see how much she has progressed as a human being over the past four years and as a student in the classrooms, your socks would be knocked off.”
Though the only socks Long wants to knock off this weekend are those of her grandparents.
“To hit my ultimate goal would mean everything for my grandparents and I. They want to see me succeed, and to have the chance to do this for them is one that I will never get back,” said Long. “It’s a ‘now or never’ type of feeling. Crossing that finish line to see my grandparents’ excitement and knowing I gave it everything I had to finish in that top spot is going to mean everything for so many people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.