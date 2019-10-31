Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.