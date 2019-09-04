TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run girls varsity cross country team is one of the best in the state and following a stellar showing this past Saturday at the Bear Mountain River Run at Lock Haven University, the Defenders hosted Hughesville, Montgomery and Central Mountain and put on a show as they swept the competition in convincing fashion at their first home meet of the 2019 season.
“It was hot day so we were just trying to get through meet with the heat,” Warrior Run head coach Corey Dufrene said. “Having run hard over the weekend (at Lock Haven), we just wanted to come home and get through this meet healthy and I think we accomplished that. This is just the beginning and we have to go back to work, for sure.”
The girls, led by defending District 4 individual champion Lauren Trapani, cruised to victory and took the first five times on the afternoon. Trapani ran a 19:36 for a first place finish on an afternoon during which she and her teammates stuck more to “tempo-ing” rather than trying to set a personal record.
“They did great, they followed the plan,” Dufrene said. “They did exactly what I asked them to do and I was very pleased with them today.”
During the varsity boys race, Warrior Run senior Damein Moser pounded out a victory with a time of 17:15 which was 24 seconds faster than second place finisher Ryan Bahr of Hughesville.
Moser looked calm and confident on his home course and overtook his nearest competitors early in the race before hitting autopilot on his way to a convincing win.
“There’s a comfort level there, you know all the turns and all the ins-and-outs of the course, so it definitely helps out during the race,” Dufrene said.
The Warrior Run cross country team will next travel to Shikellamy for an away meet at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday Sept. 10.
BoysWarrior Run 21, Central Mountain 38Hughesville 26, Warrior Run 29at Warrior Run
1. Damein Moser (WR), 17:15; 2. Ryan Bahr (H), 17:39; 3. Hunter Foust (H), 17:51; 4. Caden Dufrene (WR), 17:56; 5. Andrew Adams (WR), 18:55; 6. Michael Cashwell (CM), 19:17; 7. Kenny Draper (H), 19:29; 8. Gina Serafini (CM), 19:32; 9. Morgan Gavitt (CM), 19:43; 10. Logan Long (H), 20:13; 12. Jason Wood (WR), 20:39; 14. Liam Boyer (WR), 20:57; 19. Spencer Fogleman (WR), 22:44.
GirlsWarrior Run 15, Central Mountain 48Warrior Run 15, Hughesville 50at Warrior Run
