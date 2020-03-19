TURBOTVILLE — Sixteen years is a very long time and that’s exactly how long the Warrior Run boys varsity basketball program waited between state tournament berths.
In 2004, the Defenders won 15 games and advanced to the PIAA tournament and over a decade and a half later, Warrior Run did it again thanks to a come-from-behind, 45-40 victory over Hughesville in the District 4 Class 3A consolation game.
The Defenders were led by a battle-tested senior group which included four-year starting point guard Denver Beachel and fellow guard Braden Bomberger as well as forwards Kade Anzulavich, Ahmahd Keyes and Tyler Pick
The victory over the Spartans punched Warrior Run’s ticket to states and though the Defenders fell to District 6 champion Richland in the first round by a score of 54-41, head coach Eric Wertman was more than pleased with his team’s ability to rally in the second half of the season in order to create a thrilling postseason run. Wertman praised his upperclassmen for what they brought to the team in terms of leadership and production throughout the team’s solid season.
“That was their goal from the start, to do something different and to leave their legacy on their school and on their program program,” Wertman said of his team’s seniors. “Their goal from the start was to win their district and they fell a little bit short of that, but going to states was a nice accomplishment. I think it means a lot to the program. The underclassmen have already started to come to me about workouts and I’ve kind of had to tell them to pump their brakes right now, but kids who maybe should have been playing basketball have come to me about getting involved. This season was really big for our program in terms of generating interest and showing that you can be successful here.”
Keyes was the team’s second-leading scorer with 11.8 points per game, just behind junior forward Ethan Hartman’s team-leading 12.1 points per game. Beachel was lights-out down the stretch and was calm under pressure in the Defenders’ comeback victory against Hughesville. Anzulavich played the role of scorer when called upon and facilitator when needed and Pick was a gritty force underneath. Bomberger provided tremendous defense and Wertman said that his senior guard always asked to be matched up against the opponent’s best offensive threat.
“Braden told me at the beginning of the season that nobody would score in double figures against him and he went out every night and shut people down and played excellent defense for us,” Wertman said. “He was really our defensive leader opposite Denver in the backcourt and played shutdown defense for us night in and night out.”
Wertman repeatedly described his team as “resilient” in the second half of the season and the Defenders finished the 2019-20 campaign with 9-3 record down the stretch. That resiliency was one of the main reasons the Defenders were able to rally from an eight-point deficit in the second half against Hughesville.
“I think this season means a lot and it’s a step in the right direction for the program,” Wertman said. “I thought the way that our seniors led by example really gave our underclassmen the blueprint to go out and work hard and learn the right way how to do things. We had some injuries in the first half of the season and it really took us coming together as a team and showing that resiliency for us to get it together in the second half of the season and finish strong.”
For Wertman and the Warrior Run boys basketball team, the success of the 2019-20 season will only serve to strengthen the foundation of the program by showing younger players that victory is not only achievable, but expected.
“I think it did a lot for the program and the young players involved in the youth stages to see that when you get to the varsity level that you can have success,” Wertman said. “There are so many great people involved at every level of Warrior Run youth basketball and for them to be able to point to this season as an example for the younger players, we could not be happier.”
