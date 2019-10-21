MIFFLINTOWN — Meadowbrook Christian’s run to the championship game of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament came to an abrupt halt on Saturday.
After falling behind by three goals to rival Northumberland Christian, Meadowbrook’s comeback fell short as the Lions fell, 3-2, to the Warriors at Juniata Mennonite School.
Penalty kicks by Emma Daku-Treas and Emily Garvin staked Northumberland out to a 2-0 halftime lead.
Garvin scored again to open the second half for the Warriors, but that’s when the Lions made their comeback.
Jackie Stokes scored two goals within seven minutes apart to get Meadowbrook to within a goal, but Northumberland goalkeeper Rebekah Hayner wouldn’t allow another goal to get past her.
Emily Toland made six saves for Meadowbrook (16-5), which now gets ready for the start of this week’s District IV Class A playoffs.
Northumberland Chr. 3, Meadowbrook Chr. 2
ACAA Tournament Championship
Saturday at Juniata Mennonite School
First half
NC-Emma Daku-Treas, penalty kick, 19:05. NC-Emily Garvin, penalty kick, 7:10.
Second half
NC-Garvin, unassisted, 34:31. MC-Jackie Stokes, unassisted, 15:43. MC-Stokes, assist Amelia Yordy, 8:18.
Shots: MCS, 12-5; Corners: NC, 3-2; Saves: NC, Rebekah Hayner, 12; MCS, Emily Toland, 6.
