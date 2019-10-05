MILTON — Amelia Yordy scored four goals and Jackie Stokes had two as Meadowbrook Christian rolled to a 9-1 Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win over Columbia County Christian on Friday.
Two goals by Yordy plus one by Stokes gave Meadowbrook (9-4, 4-2 ACAA) a 3-1 halftime lead. Columbia County scored an own goal as well.
In the second half, Yordy and Stokes were joined in the scoring column by Masy Devlin, Laurel Shipman and Hanna Mensch.
Meadowbrook next plays at North Penn-Mansfield at 4 p.m. Monday.
Meadowbrook Chri. 9, Columbia County Chr. 1
at Meadowbrook Christian School
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy, assist Alyssa Canelo, 25:59. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 20:56. CC-Own goal, 12:33. MC-Jackie Stokes, assist Masy Devlin, 6:03.
Second half
MC-Stokes, unassisted, 36:30. MC-Yordy, assist Katie Steck, 28:44. MC-Devlin, unassisted, 27:20. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 21:02. MC-Laurel Shipman, unassisted, 18:57. MC-Hanna Mensch, assist Lydia Inns, 4:01.
Shots: MCS, 17-1; Corners: MCS, 8-2; Saves:
MCS, Emily Toland, 0; CC, Hannah and Emily Artman, 8.
Boys soccer
Meadowbrook Chr. 8
Columbia County Chr. 4
MILTON — Elijah Trutt recorded a hat trick and Estaban Garcia scored twice as the Lions took the ACAA victory.
Trutt scored twice in the first half as the game was tied 2-2 at the break.
In the second half, Trutt and Dillon Stokes scored within 2 minutes of each other to give Meadowbrook (7-9 overall) a 4-2 lead. Garcia then scored twice later in the game to put it away.
Meadowbrook Chr. 8, Columbia County Chr. 4
at Meadowbrook Christian School
First half
MC-Elijah Trutt, unassisted, 33:54. CC-Logan Boucher, unassisted, 24:09. MC-Trutt, unassisted, 14:59. CC-Dan Cassel, assist Boucher, :01.
Second half
MC-Trutt, unassisted, 39:19. MC-Dillon Stokes, penalty kick, 37:13. MC-Own goal. MC-Estaban Garcia, unassisted, 24:16. CC-Ryan Stotler, unassisted, 24:12. CC-Emmit Boucher, unassisted, 16:52. MC-Garcia, assist Grant Williams, 13:20. MC-Own goal.
Shots: MC, 9-7; Corners: MC, 2-1; Saves:
MC, Michael Eager, 3; CC, Caleb Yocum, 3.
Girls tennisCentral Mountain 4
Milton 1
MILL HALL — Haley Seebold won her No. 2 singles match to highlight the Black Panthers’ Heartland-I matchup at Central Mountain.
Haley Seebold beat Caroline Carpenetti, 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 (super tiebreak), which punched her ticket into the District 4 Singles Tournament next weekend.
Hannah Seebold, who fell to Kendall McCloskey in a three-set super tiebreak match, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7, also advances into the district singles tournament for Milton (7-9).
The match marked the end of the season for Milton’s team.
Central Mountain 4, Milton 1
at Central Mountain
Singles
1. Kendall McCloskey (CM) def. Hannah Seebold, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7. 2. Haley Seebold (M) def. Caroline Carpenetti, 7-5, 3-6, 10-5. 3. Olivia Anastos (CM) def. Payton Ritter, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
