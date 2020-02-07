Are you like me and thinking about all those fishing trips you hope to take once warmer weather arrives? Whether it’s a visit to a nearby stream or pond, or a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, the urge to get out and wet a line is growing strong.
For me, I’m looking forward to the chance to spend some time chasing rainbow trout with my wife Karen and daughter Jamie. As things warm up, then it will be crappies and catfish and hopefully a chance to cast for bass. And just maybe I’ll have time to spend a few days wandering small mountain streams in search of brook trout. The list of possibilities goes on and on. Hopefully there will be time to sit back end enjoy an outing or two for channel cats with my old buddy Wayne, and just maybe a trip a little further from home in pursuit of something a little more exotic. Yes my friends, I’m dreaming of warmer weather, tight lines and all kinds of fishing opportunities.
As an angler, one of my favorite off-season pursuits is visiting with the tackle vendors and guides to see just what they have to offer. With that in mind, I’d like to invite all my fellow anglers to come visit my family and I on Feb. 15 and 16 at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School where we will be hosting the 21st annual Standard-Journal/Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo.
Those attending will have a chance to see the latest in fishing tackle as well as to speak to numerous fishing guides and campground owners. Such businesses as Clark’s Wiggly Worm, Tom’s Custom Baits, T.K.Tackle, Dennis Levan with modern and vintage fishing tackle, Timberwolf Spinners, Grey Fox Flies, Tim Spin Lures, Wishing to be Fishin, Good Times Sportfishing, Fish in the Box, L.D.Guide Service, and Fin and Fur Adventures as well as several others will all be on hand to help you make the most of your upcoming fishing season.
Show hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Thanks to the generosity of the following sponsors we will once again be able to remain Central Pa.’s largest and most popular free-admission outdoors expo. This year’s sponsors include: 360 Hunting Blinds, Hoover Tractor, Shady Brook Campground, Adamo Funeral Service, Buffalo Valley Door Service, BZ Motors, Hepler Geothermal, JBK Services, Mifflinburg Variety, R.E.Davidson & Son, Schlegel Excavating, Weaver’s Archery, Young’s Taxidermy, Brendan’s Towne Tavern, Hans Cedardale Satellites, Runkle Agency and T.K.Tackle.
So, bring the family and come on out to help us celebrate Pennsylvania’s outdoor heritage. You won’t be disappointed. Whether you are an experienced angler, hunter, trapper or camper or just beginning to explore what the outdoors has to offer, I’m sure you’ll find something of interest. For more information look for our ad in The Standard-Journal – your friendly hometown newspaper. For additional information contact Karen Hendricks by email at karenh@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.