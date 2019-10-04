LEWISBURG — Following the Green Dragons' comeback win over Shamokin in Week 5, Lewisburg head coach Marc Persing said that he felt the victory could catapult his team into a winning streak which could endure throughout the remainder of the regular season schedule.
Yet those hopes took a severe blow last Saturday when junior running back Max Moyers went down early in a 31-10 win over Bloomsburg with an apparently serious knee injury. Still, the Green Dragons rallied in the absence of their all-state tailback and Nick Shedleski carried the squad to a 31-10 win over a quality opponent.
"Our kid could have tucked their tails between their legs and packed it in for the night, but it's the culture and it's the buying in of these kids that literally has the next man up coming through," Persing said after the Bloomsburg game. "We're blessed to have another running back of that ability in Ethan Dominick."
Shedleski and Dominick will be forced to come up with a multitude of big plays in Moyers' absence, but both players have shown an uncanny ability to patiently wait for a big play to develop and then strike at just the right moment. Shedleski compledted 14-of-19 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns against Bloomsburg and also ran for a score. Dominick carried the ball 14 times for 51 yards and a TD and also added three catches for 13 yards. Wide receiver Ethan Spaulding was Shedleski's primary target against Bloomsburg with five catches for 116 yards and a touchdown and will be needed again this weekend against Shikellamy.
No matter who ends up with the ball in their hands should Moyers be out for an extended period of time, the Green Dragons should still be a force to be reckoned with in the second half of the season.
"This is a great group of kids and they want to win," Persing said.
The Green Dragons (4-2, 3-1 HAC-I) and Braves (1-5, 1-2 HAC-I) will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday from Braves Stadium.
Warrior Run vs. Bloomsburg
Fresh off a 42-0 victory over Hughesville in Week 6 which snapped a three-game losing streak, Warrior Run might just be getting Bloomsburg at the right time.
The Panthers are still smarting over their aforementioned 31-10 loss to Lewisburg and the Defenders got back to basics last week and the results were ideal.
Warrior Run pounded the ball at the Spartans continually and though Hoyt Bower appeared to tweak a lingering hamstring on his 68-yard touchdown run, senior Denver Beachel stepped in and did the heavy lifting for head coach Chris Long's squad. Beachel ran the ball 10 times for 68 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground. Even if Bower is not at 100 percent, the Defenders know that Beachel is more than a viable option in the backfield.
The Defenders (3-3, 1-3 HAC-II) and Panthers (2-4, 1-0 HAC-II) will kick off at 6 p.m. tonight from Defenders Stadium.
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock
The Wildcats' first-ever trip to the Silver Bowl was a less-than-enjoyable one as Mifflinburg fell to Mount Carmel in Week 6 by a score of 49-13.
Mifflinburg also lost stating running back Mason Breed to an undisclosed injury in the first half of their loss to the Red Tornadoes. This week, the Wildcats will go on the road to face a Loyalsock team which has lost two straight and has only scored 19 points in those two losses, though the defeats came to Montoursville and Selinsgrove, respectively.
The Wildcats got a strong performance out of running back Andrew Diehl, who assumed the backfield duties following Breed's departure. Diehl rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown on just four carries as Mifflinburg attempted to throw in the second half in an attempt to get back into the game. Wildcats wide receiver Rylee Stahl had a nice game against Mount Carmel as he hauled in 10 catches for 104 yards.
The Wildcats (4-2, 2-1 HAC-II) and Lancers (3-3, 1-1 HAC-II) will get underway at 7 p.m. tonight from Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium.
Milton vs. Wellsboro
The Black Panthers have had a tough go of it in 2019, but Milton held the lead in the second quarter against Danville in Week 5 before falling to the Ironmen.
Last week, Milton drew the No. 6-ranked Montoursville Warriors and the Black Panthers fell, 66-0.
Things get no easier this week as Milton welcomes Wellsboro, one of the top teams in the Northern Tier League. The Hornets have won two straight NTL titles and have scored an average of 56 points per game in their last four contests, all wins.
The Black Panthers (0-6, 0-4 HAC-II) and Hornets (5-1, 2-1 NTL) will kick off at 7 p.m. tonight from Alumni Field.
