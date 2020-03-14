LOCK HAVEN — In light of the latest news regarding COVID-19, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has announced that all athletic competition for the remainder of the spring semester has been suspended, effective immediately.
In addition, all countable related athletic activities are suspended until March 30 at which time the Board of Directors will review a proposal from the Athletics Administrators to permit or suspend CARA for the remainder of the semester.
Any non-conference competitions already traveled to are left to the institutional discretion through March 15, at which time all athletic competition must cease.
Spring semester sports are suspended for the remainder of the season.
In a statement released by Bloomsburg Athletics it stated: “While this is devastating news to share based on the dedication of our student-athletes and coaching staffs,” Bloomsburg University Director of Athletics, Dr. Michael McFarland said, “based on the overall safety of our student-athletes, faculty, and staff, it is in the best interest of our student-athletes and community in these unprecedented times.”
Key athletic notes:
• Effective immediately, all athletic competitions (in- and out-of-season) are suspended for the remainder of the semester. This includes any competitions that were scheduled to take place this weekend.
• The Athletic Department is currently working to insure all current student-athletes and coaches, who are currently on the road, will return as soon as possible.
• That all countable related athletic activities (CARA) is suspended until March 30 at which time the Board of Directors will review a proposal from the Athletics Administrators to resume CARA or suspend for the remainder of the semester. This includes practices, lifting sessions, team meetings, etc.
• All off-campus recruiting activities, including official and unofficial visits, are suspended at this time. The only permissible recruiting will be written and electronic communication to include letters, emails, text messages and phone calls, in compliance with existing NCAA legislation.
• Ongoing updates will be published on the web at www.BUHuskies.com and on our social media sites. Additional information regarding Bloomsburg University’s current policies, procedures, and schedules can also be found at bloomu.edu/coronavirus. At this time, Bloomsburg University does not have any reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19.
U.S. Wrestling Team Trials postponedUNIVERSITY PARK — Due to the ever-changing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and out of concern for the health and wellbeing of athletes, fans, staff and the community, USA Wrestling, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, the Bryce Jordan Center and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have collectively decided to postpone the U.S. Olympic Team Trials scheduled for April 4 and 5 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Organizers are working closely with local officials and health experts in hopes of rescheduling the event at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Updated event information will be shared as soon as possible. In the meantime, ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets until future event details can be finalized.
