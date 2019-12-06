Local Sports
Girls basketball Junior high
Mifflinburg 19, Milton 17 High scorers: Mifflinburg, Natalie Osborne, 6; Gracie Hackenburg, 4; Jayda Tilghman, 4; Whitney Driggers, 3; Makenna Walter, 2. Milton, Amelia Gainer, 10; Camron Roush, 3; Erin Hess, 2; Addyson Murray, 2.
College sports
Women’s basketball Penn State 78, Pittsburgh 73 at Bryce Jordan Center
Pittsburgh 11 11 23 28 — 73 Penn State 11 23 19 25 — 78
Pittsburgh (3-5)
Dayshanette Harris 10-20 6-8 26; Amber Brown 6-14 4-6 16; Aysia Bugg 3-14 2-2 11; Cara Judkins 2-4 0-2 4; Gabbie Green 1-7 0-0 3; Emy Hayford 3-11 0-2 9; Rita Igbokwe 1-3 2-2 4; Jahsyni Knight 0-0 0-0 0; Marcella Lamark 0-4 0-0 0; Ismini Prapa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-77 14-22 73.
Penn State (5-4)
Kamaria McDaniel 14-28 10-15 40; Siyeh Frazier 3-12 5-7 11; Makenna Marisa 2-7 5-6 9; Alisia Smith 3-7 1-2 7; Lauren Ebo 0-2 2-4 2; Anna Camden 3-5 0-0 7; Shay Hagans 0-3 2-4 2; Bexley Wallace 0-0 0-2 0; Mya Bembry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-64 25-40 78.
3-point goals: Pittsburgh 7-25 (Hayford 3-6, Bugg 3-9, Green 1-7, Lamark 0-3); Penn State 3-16 (McDaniel 2-8, Camden 1-2, Frazier 0-2, Marisa 0-2, Hagans 0-2). Fouled out: Harris, Hayford. Rebounds: Pittsburgh 51 (Brown 12); Penn State 51 (Smith 9). Assists: Pittsburgh 12 (Harris and Bugg 4); Penn State 8 (Frazier 3). Total fouls: Pittsburgh 25; Penn State 18. Technicals: None. A:
1,667.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 29 20 3 6 46 104 69 Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97 Buffalo 29 13 11 5 31 88 87 Montrea 29 12 11 6 30 95 101 Toronto 30 13 13 4 30 95 101 Tampa Bay 26 13 10 3 29 95 86 Ottawa 29 12 16 1 25 76 91 Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 30 21 4 5 47 112 86 N.Y. Islanders 27 19 6 2 40 80 65 Philadelphia 29 16 8 5 37 92 82 Carolina 29 17 11 1 35 91 80 Pittsburgh 28 15 9 4 34 96 78 N.Y. Rangers 27 14 10 3 31 87 89 Columbus 28 11 13 4 26 70 87 New Jersey 27 9 14 4 22 69 101 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 30 18 6 6 42 90 78 Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 103 78 Winnipeg 29 17 10 2 36 84 80 Dallas 30 16 11 3 35 79 75 Minnesota 29 14 11 4 32 88 92 Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88 Chicago 28 11 12 5 27 78 88 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Arizona 30 17 9 4 38 85 70 Edmonton 30 17 10 3 37 93 89 Vegas 31 15 11 5 35 93 88 Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 97 86 San Jose 30 15 13 2 32 86 99 Calgary 30 14 12 4 32 77 89 Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84 Los Angeles 29 11 16 2 24 73 96
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 3, Toronto 1 Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0 Ottawa 5, Edmonton 2 Washington 3, Los Angeles 1
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1 N.Y. Islanders 3, Vegas 2, OT N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2 Chicago 4, Boston 3, OT Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4 Colorado 3, Montreal 2 Carolina 3, San Jose 2, SO Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT Calgary 4, Buffalo 3
Friday’s Games
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Vancouver, 4 p.m. Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m. San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. San Jose at Florida, 5 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
American Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 24 14 7 1 2 31 82 63 Hartford 22 11 4 2 5 29 56 58 WB/S 22 13 6 2 1 29 66 61 Springfield 25 14 11 0 0 28 75 63 Lehigh Val. 23 10 8 1 4 25 60 65 Hershey 23 9 9 2 3 23 61 71 Charlotte 22 9 10 3 0 21 57 64 Bridgeport 24 8 12 3 1 20 47 75 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 22 15 4 2 1 33 80 61 Rochester 21 14 3 2 2 32 71 53 Laval 25 13 9 3 0 29 73 72 Utica 22 13 8 1 0 27 77 61 Belleville 22 13 8 1 0 27 74 74 Syracuse 22 11 9 2 0 24 68 74 Cleveland 23 11 10 1 1 24 68 60 Binghamton 22 7 11 4 0 18 59 77 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 24 17 4 1 2 37 84 60 Iowa 23 12 7 2 2 28 66 65 San Antonio 24 10 7 5 2 27 74 68 Rockford 21 12 8 0 1 25 64 64 Manitoba 24 12 12 0 0 24 68 71 Chicago 25 10 13 2 0 22 63 78 Gr. Rapids 24 9 13 1 1 20 72 87 Texas 23 7 13 1 2 17 64 87 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 21 16 5 0 0 32 82 59 Stockton 20 13 4 1 2 29 81 67 Colorado 20 10 9 1 0 21 59 62 Bakersfield 21 9 9 2 1 21 59 68 Ontario 21 9 10 2 0 20 53 67 San Diego 18 8 9 1 0 17 61 59 San Jose 19 7 11 0 1 15 58 68
NOTE:
Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday’s Games
Rockford 4, Manitoba 2 Texas 5, Milwaukee 1 Tucson 6, Colorado 3
Wednesday’s Games
San Antonio 5, Iowa 1 Charlotte 5, Syracuse 1 Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2 Laval 3, Cleveland 2 Rochester 4, Toronto 0 Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m. Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m. Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m. San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m. San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m. WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
National Football league
AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145 Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188 N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280 Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271 Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234 Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257 Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219 Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225 Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272 Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265 Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324 Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237 L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267 Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284 Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290 N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339 South W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248 Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346 Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320 Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255 Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242 Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232 Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315 West W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293 San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183 L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250 Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351
y-clinched divisionThursday’s Games
Chicago 31, Dallas 24
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Denver at Houston, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m. New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 15 5 .750 — Toronto 15 6 .714 ½ Philadelphia 15 7 .682 1 Brooklyn 11 10 .524 4½ New York 4 18 .182 12 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 15 6 .714 — Orlando 10 11 .476 5 Charlotte 9 14 .391 7 Washington 7 13 .350 7½ Atlanta 5 17 .227 10½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 19 3 .864 — Indiana 14 7 .667 4½ Detroit 8 14 .364 11 Chicago 8 14 .364 11 Cleveland 5 15 .250 13 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Dallas 15 6 .714 — Houston 14 7 .667 1 San Antonio 8 14 .364 7½ Memphis 6 15 .286 9 New Orleans 6 16 .273 9½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 14 5 .737 — Utah 12 10 .545 3½ Minnesota 10 10 .500 4½ Portland 9 13 .409 6½ Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 6½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 19 3 .864 — L.A. Clippers 16 6 .727 3 Phoenix 10 11 .476 8½ Sacramento 8 12 .400 10 Golden State 4 19 .174 15½ ———
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 106, Golden State 91 Milwaukee 127, Detroit 103 Orlando 128, Phoenix 114 Boston 112, Miami 93 Brooklyn 130, Atlanta 118 Chicago 106, Memphis 99 Indiana 107, Oklahoma City 100 Dallas 121, Minnesota 114 L.A. Lakers 121, Utah 96 Portland 127, Sacramento 116
Thursday’s Games
Washington 119, Philadelphia 113 Denver 129, New York 92 Houston 119, Toronto 109 Phoenix 139, New Orleans 132, OT
Friday’s Games
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m. Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Denver at Boston, 8 p.m. Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Washington at Miami, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at Dallas, 2 p.m. Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m. Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Denver at Brooklyn, 3 p.m. Atlanta at Charlotte, 5 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 6 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with 2B Dilson Herrera on a minor league contract. BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Josh Osich and INF Marco Hernández on one-year contracts. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP James Hoyt on a one-year contract. HOUSTON ASTROS — Traded OF Jake Marisnick to the N.Y. Mets for LHP Blake Taylor and OF Kenedy Corona. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Terry Bradshaw hitting coach, Cal Eldred pitching coach, Pedro Grifol bench coach, Rusty Kuntz first base coach, John Mabry major league coach, Vance Wilson third base coach and Rafael Belliard special assignment coach. SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Omar Narváez to Milwaukee for RHP Adam Hill and a 2020 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF Mike Moustakas on a four-year contract. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Jarrett Parker and INF Max Moroff on minor league contracts. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Larry Rothschild pitching coach, Bobby Dickerson bench coach, Wayne Kirby first base coach and Ben Fritz bullpen coach. Promoted Skip Schumaker to associate manager.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Sean Hughes, RHP Ryan Mordecai and LHP Hayden Wheeler to contract extensions. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Grant Black to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks of the American Association for INF Carlos Garcia. NEW JERSEY JACKALS - Exercised the 2020 contract options on OF Alfredo Marte, RHP Dylan Brammer, INF Conrad Gregor, RHP Eduard Reyes, OF Jay Gonzalez, OF David Harris, 1B/C Richard Stock, RHP Reece Karalus, RHP Brendan Butler, INF Emilio Guerrero, INF Santiago Chirino, OF Trey Martin, RHP Austin Glorious, RHP Matt Dallas, RHP Chris Tessetore, LHP Anthony Auletta, C/INF Chase Smartt, OF Demetrius Moorer, catcher Jason Agresti, INF Andrew Dundon, RHP Matt Vogel, RHP Justin Brantley, INF Nelson Ward and C/INF Isaac Wenrich. Declined the options on RHP Lendy Castillo and RHP Jorge Perez. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Yeudy Garcia and RHP Frank Mosciatello. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Exercised the 2020 contract options on INF Julio Gonzalez, RHP Jake Cousins, RHP Orlando Rodriguez, RHP Jumpei Akanuma, RPH Connor Eller, RHP Trevin Eubanks, LHP Gunnar Kines, RHP Erik Martinez, RHP Matt Miller, RHP Thomas Nicoll, LHP Connor Reed, LHP Aaron Rozek RHP Dylan Stutsman, LHP Darrell Thompson, C Gian Martinelli, UT Chase Dawson, INF Qunicy Nieporte, INF Luis Roman, INF Matt Rose, OF Clint Hardy, OF Dylan Jones, RHP Jack Landwehr and RHP Payton Lobdell. Declined the options on SS Jimmy Galusky and OF Connor Oliver. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Terrence Pinkston, INF Chase Slone, LHP John Havird, LHP Nick Wegmann, RHP Eliot Forde, RHP James Meeker, LHP Zach Reid, RHP Jesus Balaguer, RHP Nick Gallagher, RHP Michael Austin, RHP Zach Strecker and RHP Matt Marsili. Exercised the 2020 contract options on INF J.J. Fernandez, INF Alex Murphy, INF Stephen Lohr, OF Hector Roa, RHP Carter Johnson, C Lucas Herbert, LHP B.J. Sabol and INF J.R. Davis. Declined the options on RHP A.J. Bogucki, RHP Troy Terzi, RHP Zach Harvey, RHP Dillon Sunnafrank, and catcher Dom DeRenzo. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred Gs Charlie Brown Jr. and Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL). FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Jonathan Bullard on IR. Claimed TE Dan Arnold off waivers from New Orleans. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Zach Sieler. Claimed C Hroniss Grasu off waivers from Tennessee. Signed G Will Holden to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Released P Matt Wile from the practice squad. Signed P Jack Fox to the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LB Myles Jack on IR. Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed RB Darrel Williams on IR. Signed DB Alex Brown from the practice squad and TE Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DT P.J. Johnson and WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Tanner Volson to the practice squad. OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Quentin Poling and OL Kyle Kalis from the practice squad. Signed DB Jordan Brown, WR De’Mornay Pierson-El and TE Cole Wick to the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released S Chris Johnson from the practice squad. Signed CB Tremon Smith and WR Marken Michel to the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Andrew Lauderdale, S Tyree Robinson and WR Chris Thompson to one-year contracts. Waived OL Christian DiLauro and RB Brandon Wilds. Waived/injured WR Shawn Poindexter. Canadian Football League EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DBs Jose Alfonsin, Afolabi Laguda, Malcolm Washington and McKinley Whitfield. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Jonathan Kongbo. HOCKEY National Hockey League NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Matt Tennyson on IR, retroactive to Tuesday. NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Sean Day from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Tobias Geisser to Ev Zug (National League-Switzerland). American Hockey League STOCKTON HEAT — Loaned F Matthew Gaudreau to Reading (ECHL). ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Utah LW Garrett Klotz 13 games. SOCCER Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed M Jeff Larentowicz. CINCINNATI — Signed M Haris Medunjanin. DALLAS — Acquired M Thiago Santos on permanent transfer from Palmeiras (Serie A-Brazil) and signed him. United Soccer League LEAGUE TWO — Announced it is adding a franchise next season in Grand Rapids, Mich. to be known as Grand Rapids FC.
COLLEGE
