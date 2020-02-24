NEW YORK — The Bucknell wrestling team edged Columbia, 18-14, in its dual finale on Saturday at the University Gymnasium “Blue Gym.”
Brandon Stokes, a graduate of Milton Area High School, sealed the Bison’s 10th dual victory of the season, edging Danny Conley by a 2-0 decision at heavyweight. Bucknell wrapped up its dual season with a 10-6 (9-3 EIWA) record.
After falling in an early 9-0 hole by ceding three tight decisions at 125, 133 and 141 pounds, the Bison won the next four bouts to take a 12-9 lead. Matthew Kolonia (149) held off a furious Andrew Garr comeback bid to win by an 8-7 decision. Then, Jaden Fisher (157) rolled to an 8-2 decision over David Berkovich.
The Hartman brothers followed with a pair of tight victories. Zach Hartman, Intermat’s 15th-ranked wrestler at 165 pounds, was a 4-2 victor over Riley Jacops while Mitch Hartman (174) topped Lennox Wolak by a 5-3 decision.
A tech fall at 184 pounds halted Bucknell’s run and put Columbia up, 14-12. Drew Phipps (197) gave the Bison a 15-14 lead with his 5-1 decision over Sam Wustefeld, setting up Stokes’s match-sealing heroics.
During 2019-20 dual action, Phipps (14-2), Z. Hartman (13-1), Kolonia (10-5) and Darren Miller (10-6) all reached the double digits in victories. Phipps’s win was his team-leading 26th of the season, breaking his previous season best by one; he also won a team-best 10 EIWA dual bouts, finishing 10-2.
The Bison next compete at the EIWA Championships in Bethlehem on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.
Bucknell 18, Columbia 14Saturday at Columbia
125: Joe Manchio (CU) dec. over Geo Barzona (BU) 3-1 (SV-1)133:
Angelo Rini (CU) dec. over Darren Miller (BU) 4-1
141: Matt Kazimir (CU) dec. over David Campbell (BU) 6-2149: Matthew Kolonia (BU) dec. over Andrew Garr (CU) 8-7157: Jaden Fisher (BU) dec. over David Berkovich (CU) 8-2165:
No. 15 Zach Hartman (BU) dec. over Riley Jacops (CU) 4-2
174: Mitch Hartman (BU) dec. over Lennox Wolak (CU) 5-3184:
Joe Franzese (CU) tech fall over Kyle Inlander (BU) 16-0 (3:00)
197: Drew Phipps (BU) dec. over Sam Wustefeld (CU) 5-1285: Brandon Stokes (BU) dec. over Danny Conley (CU) 2-0
