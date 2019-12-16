LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Alex Pechin was named the 2019 STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award winner, the organization announced Monday.
Pechin will be recognized at the FCS Awards Banquet and Presentation on Friday, Jan. 10 in Frisco, Texas on the eve of the national championship game. He is the first Patriot League student-athlete to earn this prestigious award, which is named after the wife of legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson and is presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only in the classroom but in the community and beyond.
In addition, Pechin is the first Patriot League student-athlete to win one of STATS’s major awards since 2014, when Fordham’s Chase Edmonds received the Jerry Rice Award as the FCS’s top freshman.
Pechin put an exclamation mark on his legendary career in 2019, shattering his own school record in punting average by 2.2 yards. His 47.3 punting average broke the Patriot League record by 1.3 yards and ranked seventh in FCS history at the end of the 2019 regular season; in addition, it raised his career average to 44.5, good for fifth in the FCS annals at the end of the 2019 regular season.
The highly decorated Pechin, a multi-time All-American who was named to the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List and received an invite to the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl, will graduate with Bucknell’s top four single-season punting averages of 47.3 (2019), 45.1 (2017), 44.5 (2018) and 42.1 (2015); his 44.5 career punting average is the school standard by 3.8 yards.
In November, Pechin became the first football player to capture three-straight Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards. He also became the fourth Patriot League student-athlete to make four All-Patriot League First Teams.
Pechin was previously recognized on the 2015, 2017 and 2018 All-Patriot League First Teams; he was granted a fifth year of eligibility after suffering a season-ending injury in the 2016 campaign’s second game. To date, he has been honored on seven All-America teams, including the 2018 STATS and Phil Steele First Teams; in addition, he became the first Bison specialist to garner All-America accolades from the AP and AFCA when he made their Second Teams that season. He is only the 11th Bison to twice serve as captain.
Pechin is one of four Bison to be recognized as the Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year more than once, joining Berardinelli (1991 & 1992), Rob Glus (1993 & 1994) and Travis Nissley (2009 & 2010). Fordham’s Barry Cantrell (1996 & 1997) is the only other repeat Scholar-Athlete of the Year in Patriot League history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.