MIDDLEBURG — Warrior Run picked up its first win of the year as Sydney Hoffman scored 16 points to lead the Defenders past Midd-West, 52-18, in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup on Saturday.
Hoffman tallied nine of her 16 points in the first quarter to help get Warrior Run (1-2, 1-0 HAC-I) off to a 22-2 lead. In addition, Emily McKee added 10 of her 13 points in the opening period as well for the Defenders.
Gracy Beachel chipped in another eight points for Warrior Run, which put the game away with a 20-point third quarter.
Warrior Run 52, Midd-West 17
Saturday at Midd-West
Warrior Run 22 7 20 3 — 52Midd-West 2 6 2 8 — 18Warrior Run (1-2) 52
Sydney Hoffman 6 2-2 16; Gracy Beachel 3 1-1 8; Jordan Hartman 2 0-0 5; Marissa Pick 1 0-0 2; Emily McKee 5 3-4 13; Katie Watkins 1 0-0 2; Lauren Watson 0 1-4 1; Alayna Wilkins 0 1-2 1; Holly Hollenbach 1 2-2 4; Leah Grow 0 0-0 0; Kaelyn Watson 0 0-0 0; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0; Reagan Campbell 0 0-0 0; Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0; Jaz Hollenbach 0 0-0 0; Rachel Zimmerman 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 10-15 52.
3-point goals:
Hoffman 2, Beachel, Hatman.
Midd-West (0-4) 18
Rylee Shawver 0 0-2 0; Zoe Webb 1 2-2 4; Bella Fave 0 2-2 2; Alexis Walter 2 2-3 6; Leah Ferster 2 0-0 4; Camryn Markley 0 0-1 0; Alyssa Snyder 1 0-0 2; Rylee Weaver 0 0-0 0; Sage Phillips 0 0-0 0; Mattie Spriggle 0 0-0 0; McKenna Dietz 0 0-0 0; Chloe Sauer 0 0-0 0; Emma Martin 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
6 6-10 17.
3-point goals:
None.
Danville 64
Mifflinburg 40
DANVILLE – A slow start put the Wildcats in a deep hole early against the Ironmen in the two teams’ HAC-I showdown on Saturday, which Danville took at the Whitey McCloskey Center.
Mara Shuck led Mifflinburg (2-2, 0-1 HAC-I) with nine points, plus Mollie Bomgardner added eight points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Ella Shuck also had eight points for Mifflinburg, which fell behind 19-8 after the first quarter and 42-24 at the half.
Danville 64, Mifflinburg 40
Saturday at Danville
Mifflinburg 8 16 13 3 — 40Danville 19 23 11 11 — 64Mifflinburg (2-2) 40
Angela Reamer 2 0-0 5; Mara Shuck 4 0-1 9; Mollie Bomgardner 2 4-6 8; Brooke Catherman 2 3-4 7; Ella Shuck 3 2-2 8; Cassie Keister 1 0-0 2; Olivia Erickson 0 1-2 1; Jenna Haines 0 0-2 0; Abby Greb 0 0-0 0; Jaden Keister 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 10-17 40.
3-point goals:
Reamer, M. Shuck.
Danville (3-0) 64
Olivia Outt 2 0-0 4; Kylee Cush 2 0-0 5; Emily Heath 1 8-9 10; Ella Dewald 1 1-2 3; Corinna Petrus 9 3-3 20; Melanie Egan 0 2-2 2; Linae Williams 8 0-2 20; Riley Mahoney 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23 13-18 64.
3-point goals:
Williams 4, Cush.
Central Columbia 60
Lewisburg 32
ALMEDIA – The Green Dragons only mustered 11 points in the first half as they fell to the Blue Jays in the HAC-II contest on Saturday.
Roz Noone led Lewisburg (0-4, 0-1 HAC-II) with 12 points, plus Jamie Fedorjaka chipped in six points for the Green Dragons.
Central Columbia 60, Lewisburg 32
Saturday at Central Columbia
Lewisburg 2 9 9 12 – 32Central 23 13 13 11 – 60Lewisburg (0-4) 32
Sophie Kilbride 1 0-0 2; Maddie Still 0 0-2 0; Roz Noone 4 3-4 12; Jamie Fedorjaka 2 0-0 6; Regan Llanso 2 1-2 5; Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2; Hope Drumm 1 0-0 3; Anna Baker 1 0-0 2; Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
12 4-8 32.
3-point goals:
Fedorjaka 2, Drumm,Noone.
Central Columbia (2-2) 60
Gracia Eckenrode 1 0-2 2; Alyssa Boyd 5 0-0 14; Lindsey Bull 1 0-0 2; Grace Klingerman 1 0-0 2; Ellie Rowe 3 1-2 8; Lauren Bull 7 2-2 16; Madeline Weatherill 1 0-0 2; Alison Groshek 0 2-2 2; Alyx Flick 3 5-6 11; Amanda Brosius 0 1-2 1; Emmie Rowe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 9-14 60.
3-point goals:
Boyd 4, E. Rowe.
JV score: Central Columbia, 35-25.
