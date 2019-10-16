Women's soccer
No. Messiah 8, Lycoming 0
at Lycoming College
Notes: Lycoming fell to second-ranked Messiah in MAC Commonwealth action on Tuesday at UPMC Field. The Falcons (12-1-1, 3-0-1 MAC) received two first-half goals from Brooke Firestone to highlight a five-goal first half. Rachel Tirjan also scored two goals for the Falcons. Junior Elle Sarracco led the Warriors (7-6-1, 0-3) with two shots. In net, sophomores Jess Riordan and Bronwen Lewis each made four saves for the Warriors. Lydia Ewing earned the win in goal for Messiah. The Warriors are back in action on Friday at 7 p.m., when they head to Stevenson University for a MAC Commonwealth game at Mustang Stadium.
Men's soccer
Bucknell 2, Northeastern 1
at Northeastern University
Notes: Bucknell came from behind to win for the first time this season, beating Northeastern in nonconference action Tuesday. The Bison improved to 4-5-3 overall, and will now have until Sunday to prepare for a big conference matchup against Boston University. Bucknell withstood some early pressure from the Huskies in the opening stages, as Northeastern notched 10 total shots to Bucknell's four in the opening stanza. The Huskies took the lead in the 16th minute on their first shot on target of the day, after Dan Munch slotted home a shot at the back post.
Freshman Chris Masur, who made his first career start for the Bison, gave Bucknell a spark to start the second half after he found space near the center of the field about 25 yards out from goal. Masur took one look up and unleashed a powerful shot from about 25 yards out that whizzed over Cree and into the upper left side of the net. Masur became the third freshman this season to score for the Bison along with Eddie Perez-Pelaez and Railey. Another freshman, Zach Hurchalla, assisted on the play, his second assist of the season. Between Hurchalla and Bernie Wright, Bucknell has had five assists come from players who primarily play on the back line.
Bucknell took a 2-1 lead with just over four minutes to go when Matt Thorsheim set up for a corner kick after Eamon O'Connor made a good run forward between two defenders. The Huskies managed to knock the ball away at the top of the box to earn the Bison the set piece. Thorsheim stepped up and delivered a picture-perfect corner to the back post that went in untouched as he netted his fifth of the year, just past the outstretched hands of Cree. Four of Thorsheim's five goals have come from set pieces, three from the penalty spot and the goal from the corner kick.
Northeastern outshot Bucknell 18-11, but the Bison held a 5-4 edge in shots on goal. Witmer made three saves in goal for Bucknell in the win.
Field hockey
Cornell 1, Bucknell 0
at Cornell University
Notes: Olivia Harris posted another outstanding performance in goal for the Bison, but a first quarter penalty stroke gave Cornell a 1-0 lead and would eventually prove to be the game-winner. With the loss, the Bison go to 7-6 on the season, while Cornell moves to 7-3. An all-around defensive game was spoiled for the Bison when Cornell was awarded a penalty stroke four minutes into the first quarter. Cornell's Kirsten Pienaar shot left and the ball reached the back of the cage before Harris could reach it, giving Cornell a 1-0 lead in the game. Up next, Bucknell returns to Graham Field to host Colgate on Saturday at noon. The Bison are 33-10-3 in all-time meetings with the Raiders and have won the last 10 matchups. Saturday is also Bucknell's Play4TheCure game.
