Scattergun enthusiasts across the state are sensing a growing anticipation as they patiently wait for the Monday opening of the statewide dove season. The first opportunity of autumn for the
shotgun addicts to go afield.
This year’s season will see hunters allowed to take a generous limit of 15 birds per day. Season dates are Monday through Nov. 20 for the first segment of the season, and Dec. 21 through Jan. 4, 2020 for the late season. Hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset throughout the entire dove season. Hunters are reminded that in addition to their regular hunting license, they must also purchase a PA Migratory Game Bird license, costing $3.90 for residents and $6.90 for non-residents.
What makes the dove so popular among wing shooters? That’s easy to answer. These little gray acrobats are not only large in number and well distributed, offering ample hunting opportunities, they twist and turn while rocketing past, making them one of the most challenging targets that fly — the perfect bird to tone up your shooting skills before duck and pheasant seasons arrive.
While many doves winter over here in Central Pennsylvania, others migrate, offering hunters plenty of targets. Doves are prolific nesters producing young as many as five times throughout the warmer months. While populations do fluctuate from year to year, there is no evidence that the population is cyclical such as that of the grouse. Instead, population booms and busts are for the most part weather dependent. For example, cold and heavy rains can have an effect on chick survival. From what I’ve been seeing, our local bird population is doing great.
The mourning dove is one of those species that has benefitted near man, thriving in agricultural areas, feeding on both waste grain and weed seeds commonly found around field edges. Here’s an interesting fact about doves. Did you know they don’t care to drink moving water? That’s right, birds will seek out puddles and stagnant pools to drink. Another point of interest is their need for grit. The grit, which is nothing more than tiny pieces of stone, helps the bird’s body to grind and digest food.
When hunting for doves, consider targeting not only feeding and watering areas, but also roosting locations. Birds often roost in evergreens, making Christmas tree farms a good location to explore.
Being social birds, doves respond well to decoys. With this in mind, a few decoys placed on a bare branch where they will be visible or along an open pond edge can be highly effective.
Doves, while small in size, make excellent table fare. In our more southern states, it’s not uncommon for large parties of dove hunters to celebrate the opening of the season with a feast based around the freshly harvested birds. Roasted, fired or grilled, these birds can make a hungry hunter smile.
Larry Hendricks is an avid outdoorsman from Union County.
