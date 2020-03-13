It’s mid-March and the great white fleet is busy once again bringing load after load of state hatchery-raised trout to a waterway near you.
While it’s true that both the numbers of trout stocked by the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission as well as the number of waterways has been reduced greatly over the last decade or two, it’s still a very daunting task involving hundreds of locations and thousands of miles — a commitment which I personally think the commission meets quite well, especially considering that the preseason stockings must be completed between the beginning of March and the commonwealth’s two opening days.
Have you ever taken part in a preseason trout stocking? If not, I would highly recommend it, especially if you have any younger anglers in your family. It’s a great chance to not only welcome the coming of spring, but also to get the kids excited about their chances to catch fish during the soon-to-arrive trout season.
A few local stockings coming up soon include, in Union County — Buffalo Creek on March 31; Laurel Run on April 2; White Deer Creek on April 6 and Halfway Lake on April 9. In Northumberland County dates are: The south branch of Roaring Creek, March 23; Zerbe Run Rod and Gun Club Pond, March 25 and Schwaben Creek on April 1. Snyder County waters include parts of Middle Creek, Kern Run and Swift Run all scheduled to receive fish on March 21. For a complete list of stockings including time, date and location, visit the commission’s website at pafishandboat.com. A detailed list is available for all commonwealth waters receiving trout.
Anyone wishing to is also invited to take an active role in trout stockings, as volunteers often assist by carrying buckets of fish. At other locations, fish are blown in with a large hose, and in a few locations even float stocked with the help of the public. Visitors should be reminded to keep an eye open for traffic as some locations attract quite a crowd.
One of my personal favorite stockings to watch takes place along the outskirts of Mifflinburg at a small Mennonite school. This school, located right along Buffalo Creek, typically allows students to leave their studies for a short while to assist in the stocking. The excitement shown by these youngsters always brings a smile to my face as they carry bucket after bucket of trout to this popular stretch of water. Many of these same children will be seen testing their angling skills near the school during the mentored youth season and throughout the spring and summer months.
Make this year the year you join in on one or more of the many trout stockings in our area. I’m sure you’ll enjoy it as much as I do.
