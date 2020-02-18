BOYS
Meadowbrook Christian Lions
Record: 11-11
District 4 Class A seeding: No. 7
Upcoming game: Plays at No. 2 Saint John Neumann (18-4) in quarterfinals at 7 p.m. today
2019-20 season results
12/6, Troy, (L) 78-37
12/7, MMI Prep, (L) 54-31
12/10, Columbia County Christian, (L) 55-54
12/12, at Millville, (L) 57-27
12/13, at Grace Prep, (L) 47-46
12/20, Belleville Mennonite, (W) 39-24
12/28, Weatherly, (L) 71-35
12/30, Immanuel Christian, (W) 73-35
1/6, at Wellsboro, (L) 73-34
1/10, Northumberland Christian, (L) 62-36
1/14, at Juniata Mennonite, (W) 64-56
1/17, at Columbia County Christian, (W) 48-47
1/20, Midd-West, (L) 80-40
1/21, Walnut Street Christian, (W) 65-35
1/23, Grace Prep, (W) 75-47
1/27, Benton, (W) 64-35
1/30, Lourdes Regional, (L) 59-49
2/3, Bucktail, (W) 67-55
2/4, at Belleville Mennonite, (W) 60-37
2/7, Juniata Mennonite, (W) 54-42
2/11, at Northumberland Chr., (L) 78-45
2/14, at Walnut Street Chr., (W) 65-24
GIRLS
Meadowbrook Christian Lions
Record: 15-7
District 4 Class A seeding: No. 6
Upcoming game: Plays at No. 3 Millville (17-5) in quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday
2019-20 season results
12/6, Weatherly, (L) 40-29
12/10, Columbia County Christian, (W) 53-23
12/13, at Grace Prep, (W) 43-13
12/20, Belleville Mennonite, (W) 39-24
12/27, at Montgomery, (W) 31-25
12/28, Milton, (L) 47-27
1/4, Warrior Run, (L) 55-29
1/6, Central Columbia, (L) 55-30
1/10, Northumberland Christian, (L) 60-30
1/14, at Juniata Mennonite, (W) 38-33
1/17, at Columbia County Chr., (W) 29-16
1/20, at Saint John Neumann, (W) 44-34
1/21, Walnut Street Christian, (W) 34-5
1/23, Grace Prep, (W) 39-11
1/24, at Lititz Christian, (W) 37-20
1/31, at MMI Prep, (W) 38-32
2/3, Bucktail, (W) 39-19
2/4, at Belleville Mennonite, (W) 39-26
2/6, Juniata Mennonite, (W) 44-26
2/11, at Northumberland Chr., (L) 48-16
2/13, at Millville, (L) 47-27
2/14, at Walnut Street Chr., (W) 49-6
