LEWISBURG — The Bucknell women’s basketball team is soaring once again as the Bison are set to begin play in the Patriot League Tournament.
For the third time in the past four seasons, Bucknell (23-6) enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and the Bison will host No. 9 Army West Point (9-21) for a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. tonight at Sojka Pavilion.
And the Bucknell women are rolling, too, by posting one of their longest winning streaks of the year.
The Bison, under the direction of first-year coach Kevin Woodruff, the Patriot League Coach of the Year, are looking for their second straight tournament title. Bucknell enters tonight’s contest having won its final eight games of the season, which helped the Bison capture their second straight regular-season championship by a whopping four games.
All of that is bad news for Army, which trails Bucknell 41-25 in the all-time series including a 1-4 mark in the Patriot League Tournament.
The Black Knights also fell twice to the Bison earlier this season, with one of those wins for Bucknell coming in the form of a 77-46 blowout over the Black Knights at Sojka Pavilion on Jan. 29.
Army, however, enters tonight’s contest after pulling off a 72-65 upset over No. 8 Loyola (Md.) on Saturday. The Black Knights have also won four of their last six games, including an 81-67 win over No. 3-seeded Colgate on Feb. 29.
Bucknell is led by PL Player of the Year Ellie Mack, a senior forward, who has also been turning it on late in the season.
Mack has scored in double figures in each of her last 15 games this year. She’s averaging 15.2 points per game this season, along with 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest as well.
Mack has been especially dangerous against Army in recent meetings. Mack averaged 18.8 points per game over her last four meetings against the Black Knights.
Also for the Bison, junior guard Abby Kapp was selected to the All-Patriot League Second Team. Kapp led the league with 2.6 3-pointers per game, hitting 74 during the regular season. She’s now third in program history with 172 made triples in her career. Kapp is also coming off of a standout performance against Lafayette on Wednesday where she grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds and provided six assists.
Junior forward Tessa Brugler made the All-Patriot League Third Team after leading Bucknell in scoring five times and in rebounds 11 times. Brugler’s .495 field goal percentage ranks fifth in the league, and she’s third in offensive rebounds per game.
Junior guard Ally Johnson has made a 3-pointer in 15 consecutive games and is fourth in the league in 3-point percentage (.405), and sophomore guard Taylor O’Brien posted her 11th double-digit scoring effort of the season against Lafayette, and she also leads the Bison with 1.4 steals per game.
Army is led by sophomore Alisa Fallon, who was named to the All-Patriot League Third Team on Friday after leading the Black Knights in both scoring and assists this season. She averaged 8.5 points in two meetings with Bucknell.
In addition for the Black Knights, freshman Hope Brown was named to the All-Rookie Team after she scored in double figures in three straight games, including 11 points against Loyola on Saturday.
Sarah Bohn ranks third in the Patriot League in 3-point percentage (.424). She was 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first meeting with Bucknell. As a team, the Black Knights lead the league in defensive rebounding (28.5 pg) and are first in 3-point field goals made per game (7.6).
Bucknell’s scoring defense, on the other hand, ranks eighth in the country (53.3) and its 3-point percentage is ninth (.384). The Bison have allowed only two Patriot League teams to score more than 60 points this season, and they won both of those games.
Bucknell is also averaging 4.3 blocks per game over the last six. The Bison blocked a combined 12 shots in the last two outings.
With a win over Army, which would be the 600th victory in program history, Bucknell would host either No. 4 Holy Cross or No. 5 Lafayette in Thursday’s semifinals and get one step closer to its second straight conference title.
Last year, Bucknell went 28-6 overall and 16-2 in league play before defeating American, 66-64, in the conference championship game prior to earning a program-best No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
