UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lions, ranked No. 2 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index, lost a hard-fought dual at No. 1 Iowa in sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday night.
Penn State led late in the dual but Iowa came back to post the 19-17 victory in front of 14,905 fans in Iowa City.
The loss was the first in the Big Ten for Penn State since Feb. 8, 2015, an 18-12 loss to Iowa in State College. Including tonight’s dual, Penn State is in the midst of a run that four-of-five road duals in 16 days, including action at Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota with a home dual against Maryland on Sunday splitting the four road dates.
All rankings listed are InterMat.
The dual began at 125 where freshman Brandon Meredith suffered a 16-1 technical fall to No.1 Spencer Lee at the 3:17 mark.
Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 3 at 133, rolled out to a quick lead over No. 2 Austin DeSanto with two first period takedowns.
Bravo-Young locked up a cradle on the second but DeSanto called for an injury time on the move and was unable to continue.
Leading 5-0, Bravo-Young received the injury default victory at the 1:50 mark to put Penn State up 6-4 as Iowa lost a team point after the bout as well.
Junior Nick Lee, ranked No. 3 at 141, rolled up seven takedowns on his way to a dominating 20-5 technical fall over Carter Happel.
Lee’s tech fall, at the 5:53 mark, gave the Nittany Lions an 11-4 lead.
Sophomore Jarod Verkleeren battled No. 3 Pat Lugo at 149 and dropped a hard-fought 6-1 decision.
Junior Bo Pipher battled No. 5 Kaleb Young at 157 and dropped a 6-1 decision.
With two bonus point wins, Penn State led 11-10 at halftime.
Senior Vincenzo Joseph, ranked No. 1 at 165, picked up a big win to open the second half.
Joseph used a six point move in the second period to roll out to a big lead over No. 2 Alex Marinelli, nearly pinning the Hawkeye in the process.
The Lion senior added an escape in the third period and notched an impressive 7-5 win to put Penn State up 14-10. Senior Mark Hall, ranked No. 1 at 174, then suffered his first loss of the year, an 11-6 upset to No. 2 Michael Kemerer.
Kemerer’s win cut the Penn State lead to 14-13.
True freshman Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 9 at 184, extended Penn State’s lead.
The freshman used two first period takedowns to open up a big lead and rolled to a 7-3 victory over No. 6 Abe Assad, giving the Lions a 17-13 lead.
Senior Shakur Rasheed, ranked No. 18 at 197, lost a hard-fought 4-2 decision to No. 7 Jacob Warner and Penn State’s lead was trimmed to one, 17-16.True freshman Seth Nevills, ranked No. 15 at 285, stepped to the mat to take on No. 3 Tony Cassioppi in the dual’s final bout. Nevills nearly took an early lead in the first during a scramble, but Cassioppi countered and notched what would be the pivotal takedown on his way to a 7-0 win. The victory in the final match gave the Hawkeyes a 19-17 come-from-behind victory.
Penn State posted a 13-12 edge in takedowns in the dual. The Nittany Lions picked up five bonus points off Bravo-Young’s injury default victory and Lee’s technical fall.
Penn State is now 7-2 overall, 4-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa moves to 9-0, 6-0 Big Ten. Penn State returns home to host Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. in Rec Hall.
No. 1 Iowa 19, No. 2 Penn State 17
at University of Iowa
125:
No. 1 Spencer Lee IOWA tech fall Brandon Meredith, 16-1, 3:17
133:
No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young PSU inj. def. No. 2 Austin DeSanto, 1:50*
141:
No. 2 Nick Lee PSU tech fall Carter Happel, 20-5, 5:53
149:
No. 3 Pat Lugo IOWA dec. Jarod Verkleeren, 6-1
157:
No. 5 Kaleb Young IOWA dec. Bo Pipher, 6-1
165:
No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph PSU dec. No. 2 Alex Marinelli, 7-5
174:
No. 2 Michael Kemerer dec. No. 1 Mark Hall, 11-6
184:
No. 9 Aaron Brooks PSU dec. No. 6 Abe Assad, 7-3
197:
No. 7 Jacob Warner IOWA dec. No. 18 Shakur Rasheed, 4-2
285:
No. 3 Tony Cassioppi IOWA dec. No. 15 Seth Nevills, 7-0
*Iowa deducted one team point
