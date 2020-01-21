LEWISBURG — Simply put, good teams always find a way to win tough games.
When Lewisburg found itself in a nail-biter with Central Mountain on Monday, the Green Dragons only had to look for seniors Nick Shedleski and Peter Lantz to lead the way.
Shedleski and Lantz scored the final 11 points of the game for Lewisburg to power the Green Dragons to a 49-46 nonleague victory over the Wildcats.
“Yeah, it was a tough, hard-fought win, but I’m not sure we needed to make it that hard-fought of a victory. I almost had a heart attack six different times,” said Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman. “Credit to Central Mountain for not giving up. They are really going through a rough stretch and they are down some of their guys, but they just fought and it seemed like in the second half for a stretch of time they wanted the game a bit more than we wanted it.”
Lewisburg (10-5) led by 10 (38-28) after the third quarter, but Central Mountain went on a 10-2 run to start the fourth to prompt Salsman to call a timeout with 4 minutes left and the Green Dragons clinging to a two-point lead (40-38).
Right out of the timeout Shedleski nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key and then Lantz hits a lay-up on the next possession to push Lewisburg’s lead back up to 45-38.
“(Shedleski’s 3-pointer) was nice, because that’s what we wanted to do,” said Salsman. “We didn’t draw anything up and it wasn’t complex, we just said pass the ball, screen away for Shed, Shed come up if you’re open and knock down a 3-point shot or attack (the rim). Well, he caught the ball and he was wide open. Shed had opportunities to catch and shoot the ball a lot, but he passed some of them up tonight. And when we needed him the most he stepped up and made those plays for us.”
Salsman hoped that five-point spurt would’ve transpired into a double-digit lead, but that wasn’t the case.
“I was like we’re going to stretch it out and we’re going to win this game by double digits,” said Salsman. “But then we fell asleep a few times defensively and Conner Soo made some big plays for them, and because of that (the game) came all the way down to the very end.”
The Wildcats answered back with five straight points including a three-point play the hard way from Evan Baker to close to 45-43 with 2:13 remaining.
An offensive rebound and put-back by Lantz moments later made the score 47-43 in favor of the Green Dragons, but things got dicey again after Soo sank a 3-pointer from the top of the arch to get the Wildcats back to within a point with 55 seconds left.
However, two clutch free throws by Shedleski 11 seconds later sealed the win for Lewisburg.
“Luckily we built up enough of a lead so that when they dug it into it we could have (some room for error),” said Salsman. “I thought we had a couple of real big senior moments late where Pete made a real big play for us and Shed, of course, made some big plays for us down the stretch.”
Shedleski finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals; and Lantz added 13 points, eight rebounds and a couple of steals in the win.
Lewisburg will need Shedleski and Lantz to be productive once again on Wednesday when the Green Dragons travel to play Montoursville in a Heartland-II matchup.
“I said in the locker room (after the game), ‘good teams find ways to win games like this,’” said Salsman, who was without the services of CJ Mabry, who was out with a sprained right ankle. “We’re 10-5, and its still a debate as to how good we are, but I do think we are a good team. We’re trying to become great, but we’re not quite there yet.
“We got to try to find a way to go to Montoursville, I imagine without CJ, and trying to gut out another victory at their place,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Lewisburg 49, Central Mountain 46
at Lewisburg
Central Mtn. 15 5 8 18 — 46 Lewisburg 13 14 11 11 — 49
Central Mountain (3-9) 46
Ujjval Adroja 3 0-0 7; Nick Long 0 0-0 0; Jack Hanna 2 0-1 4; Trevor Adair 2 0-0 6; Conner Soo 6 3-5 18; Zane Probst 2 2-2 6; Evan Baker 2 1-1 5.
Totals:
17 6-9 46.
3-point goals:
Soo 3, Adair 2, Adroja.
Lewisburg (10-5) 49
Dante Sims 1 0-2 2; Cam Michaels 3 2-2 8; Brett Herman 4 0-0 9; Ben Liscum 1 0-0 2; Nick Shedleski 4 5-6 15; Forrest Zelechoski 0 0-0 0; Peter Lantz 6 1-2 13.
Totals:
19 8-12 49.
3-point goals:
Shedleski 2, Herman.
JV score: Central Mountain, 42-41. High scorers: CM, Brett Gerlach, 14; Lewisburg, Kadyn Magyar, 15.
