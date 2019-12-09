BLOOMSBURG — Kaden Milheim claimed the 106-pound title as Warrior Run competed at the Darren Klingerman Invitational on Saturday at Bloomsburg Area High School.
Milheim won the title with a 13-3 major decision over Troy’s Seth Seymore.
Also for the Defenders, Noah Hunt was the runner-up at 132 pounds. Hunt fell to Brockway’s Anthony Glasl, 11-1.
Kaden Majcher finished third at 113 pounds by taking a 6-0 decision over Canton’s Isaac Landis.
For Meadowbrook Christian, Cade Wirnsberger took first at 113 with a 1-0 decision over South Williamsport’s Robert Gardner.
Also for the Lions, Gunner Treibley took fourth at 285 after he fell to Mount Carmel’s Austin Reed via a pin in 2:43.
Darren Klingerman Invitational
Saturday at Bloomsburg Area High School
106:
Kaden Milheim (Warrior Run)
Quarterfinals — Kaden Milheim over Max Bluhm (Lackawanna Trail (Dec 5-4). Semifinals — Kaden Milheim over Roger Learn (North Penn-Liberty) (Dec 11-5). 1st Place Match
— Kaden Milheim over Seth Seymour (Troy) (MD 13-3).
106:
Hayden DuRussell (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 2 — Hayden DuRussell over Kris Kalbarchick (Mount Carmel) (Dec 6-3). Quarterfinals — Cole Henry (Lackawanna Trail) over Hayden DuRussell (Dec 4-0). Cons. Round 3 — Hayden DuRussell over Anthony Kalapach (Berwick) (Fall 3:48). Cons. Round 4 — Cade Schneck (Pine Grove) over Hayden DuRussell (Fall 1:35). 7th Place Match
— Hayden DuRussell over Jack Andrews (Crestwood) (Fall 3:50).
113:
Kaden Majcher (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 2 — Kaden Majcher over Ashton Rhode (Pine Grove) (Fall 1:15). Quarterfinals — Kaden Majcher over Jake Leonardo (Bloomsburg) (Fall 5:15). Semifinals — Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook Christian) over Kaden Majcher (Dec 8-3). Cons. Semis — Kaden Majcher over Deegan Ross (Lackawanna Trail) (Dec 4-1). 3rd Place Match
— Kaden Majcher (Warrior Run) over Isaac Landis (Canton) (Dec 6-0).
113:
Anson Rouch (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 1 — Devan Poe (Bradford) over Anson Rouch (MD 17-6). Cons. Round 1 — Anson Rouch over Dylan Toledo (Central Columbia) (Fall 0:25). Cons. Round 2
— Braydon Garverick (North Penn Liberty) over Anson Rouch (Fall 3:42).
120:
Cody Goodspeed (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 1 — Bailey Ferguson (Canton) over Cody Goodspeed (Fall 3:20). Cons. Round 1
— Jake Adzema (Mount Carmel) over Cody Goodspeed (Fall 0:25).
126:
Landan Kurtz (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 2 — Lucas Laktash (Bradford Area) over Landan Kurtz (Fall 1:50). Cons. Round 2 — Landan Kurtz over Eli Randall (Troy) (Fall 0:24). Cons. Round 3
— Collin Bozza (Shamokin) over Landan Kurtz (Fall 0:47).
132:
Noah Hunt (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 2 — Noah Hunt over Devin Schlier (Tamaqua) (Fall 0:37). Quarterfinals — Noah Hunt over Hunter Leet (Montgomery) (Fall 1:56). Semifinals — Noah Hunt over Hayden Ward (Canton) (Fall 2:57). 1st Place Match
— Anthony Glasl (Brockway) over Noah Hunt (MD 11-1).
138:
Logan Witmer (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 3 — Dalton Watt (Bloomsburg) over Logan Witmer (Fall 5:52). Cons. Round 2 — Logan Witmer over Trenton Morrison (South Williamsport) (Fall 2:52). Cons. Round 3 — Logan Witmer over Garret Park (Brockway) (Fall 0:36). Cons. Round 4 — Logan Witmer over Dominick Kennedy (Sugar Valley) (Dec 5-3). Cons. Semis — Joe Bendas (Mount Carmel) over Logan Witmer (Fall 0:45). 5th Place Match
— Randy Steigerwalt (Tamaqua) over Logan Witmer (Dec 7-0).
145:
Kalen Ritenour (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 1 — Riley Parker (Canton) over Kalen Ritenour (MD 13-0). Cons. Round 1
— Jayden Renzo (Troy) over Kalen Ritenour (Dec 6-2)
152:
Tanner Confair (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 2 — Colton Ammerman (Sullivan County) over Tanner Confair (Fall 1:41). Cons. Round 1 — Tanner Confair over Corbin Homan (Sugar Valley (Fall 0:45). Cons. Round 2
— Dax Weller (Tamaqua) over Tanner Confair (Fall 1:43).
160:
Taylor Wise (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 1 — Brenen Taylor (Canton) over Taylor Wise (MD 9-0). Cons. Round 1 — Taylor Wise over Maddux Testa (Crestwood) (Fall 0:25). Cons. Round 2 — Taylor Wise over Michael Steigerwalt (Tamaqua) (Fall 0:36). Cons. Round 3 — Taylor Wise over Grady Miller (Warrior Run) (Fall 0:14). Cons. Round 4 — Noah Berkoski (Mount Carmel) over Taylor Wise (Fall 2:11). 7th Place Match
— Kaide Drick (Montgomery) over Taylor Wise (Fall 3:49).
160:
Grady Miller (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 1 — Grady Miller over Ashton Smith (Bradford (Fall 2:45). Champ. Round 2 — Grady Miller over Nathan Conser (South Williamsport) (Fall 3:20). Quarterfinals — Jacob Turner (Troy) over Grady Miller (Fall 2:24). Cons. Round 3
— Taylor Wise (Warrior Run) over Grady Miller (Fall 0:14).
170:
Ethan Litchard (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 1 — Ethan Litchard over Ben Marino (Montgomery) (Fall 3:05). Champ. Round 2 — Gavin Harris (Pine Grove) over Ethan Litchard (TF 16-0 0:00). Cons. Round 1 — Ethan Litchard over Brock Nye (Shamokin) (Fall 2:26). Cons. Round 2 — Ethan Litchard over Jeffery Taylor (Berwick) (Fall 0:30). Cons. Round 3
— Carson Krell (Tamaqua) over Ethan Litchard (Fall 2:47).
170:
Samuel Crawford (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 1 — Samuel Crawford over Francis Maddis (Mahanoy Area) (Fall 1:27). Champ. Round 2 — Carson Krell (Tamaqua) over Samuel Crawford (Fall 4:30). Cons. Round 2 — Samuel Crawford over Aaron Williams (Bloomsburg) (Fall 0:57). Cons. Round 3
— Gavin Harris (Pine Grove) over Samuel Crawford (Dec 7-4).
195:
Jeremiah Wagner (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 1 — Weston Smith (Brockway) over Jeremiah Wagner (Fall 3:37). Cons. Round 3
— Chance Deljanovan (Canton) over Jeremiah Wagner (Fall 1:59).
220:
Evan Diehl (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 1 — Evan Diehl over Krisvin Mathew (Central Columbia) (Fall 3:46). Champ. Round 2 — Eric Johnson (Brockway) over Evan Diehl (Fall 1:03). Cons. Round 1 — Evan Diehl over Andrew McCollum (Warrior Run) (Fall 3:28). Cons. Round 2 — Evan Diehl over Zachary Sherman (Mahanoy Area) (Fall 1:23). Cons. Round 3
— Bashier Tressler (Sugar Valley) over Evan Diehl (Fall 1:37).
220:
Andrew McCollum (Warrior Run)
Champ. Round 1 — John Fowler (Mahanoy Area) over Andrew McCollum (Fall 4:21). Cons. Round 1
— Evan Diehl over Andrew McCollum (Warrior Run) (Fall 3:28).
Boys basketball
Lewisburg 60
Shenandoah Valley 35
COAL TOWNSHIP – Behind 23 points from Nick Shedleski, the Green Dragons lit up the scoreboard in the seond half to take the consolation game of the Shamokin Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.
Lewisburg (1-1) led 27-21 at the half, but in the third the Green Dragons held Shenandoah Valley to just two points before they tallied 23 points in the fourth quarter to pull away. A total of eight players scored for Lewisburg in the win, which included Joey Martin who added eight points.
“We were able to come out in the second half and play an excellent third quartrer,” said Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman. “In the fourth we were really able to open the game up.”
