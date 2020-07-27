AUSTIN, Texas — At a FloWrestling event in Austin, Texas, on Saturday
night, July 25, two Nittany Lion Wrestling Club wrestlers, graduate David Taylor
and collegian Roman Bravo-Young won decisive victories.
In the Co-Main Event, Taylor scored a step out and followed that with five straight takedowns to win by 11-0 first-period technical fall over Myles Martin, a former Ohio State NCAA Champion and current No. 8- ranked 86 kg wrestler in the world. Taylor was a 2018 World Champion.
Bravo-Young scored a decisive 8-1 decision over a Jack Mueller, a former NCAA finalist and U23 World Team member. Roman-Young jumped out to a 6-0 lead and coasted, giving up only a pushout at the end of the bout.
Complete results (all bouts were freestyle:
• 140 lbs: Vito Arujau, Cornell, over Sammy Alvarez, Rutgers, 16-5
• 137 lbs: Roman Bravo-Young, Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, over Jack
Mueller, New York Regional Training Center, 8-1.
• 149 lbs: Luke Pletcher, Pitt Wrestling Club, over Darrion Caldwell,
North Carolina State Wrestling Club, 9-2.
• 200 lbs: David Taylor, Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, over Myles Martin,
Ohio Regional Training Center, 11-0.
• 79 kg: Kyle Dake, Cornell, dec. Frank Chamizo, Italy, 4-3. Both Dake and
Chamizo are two-time World champions.
