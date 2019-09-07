TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run came into Friday night’s HAC-II contest against Danville with a perfect 2-0 record thanks largely to an efficient offense which had not made mistakes.
Warrior Run was unable to maintain their streak of error-free football as four turnovers — three of which came on interceptions in the Danville end zone — hampered a valiant effort by the home team as the Defenders fell to the Ironmen, 35-20.
“Those (turnovers) hurt, they were killers,” Warrior Run head coach Chris Long said after the game. “We were trying to punch it in down there and make plays and it just didn’t happen. Turnovers were a big difference in this game. We didn’t have any turnovers in the first two games and we won. We had multiple turnovers, we didn’t get turnovers. We didn’t capitalize on their mistakes. We made it a lot harder on ourselves tonight than it needed to be.”
The Defenders went three-and-out on their first possession and a 45-yard punt by Denver Beachel put the Ironmen on their own 20, but junior quarterback Kayden Riley led a five-play, 80-yard drive which culminated with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Ian Persing.
The quick score quieted what was a raucous crowd at kickoff, but Warrior Run wide receiver Riley Daubert got the Warrior Run faithful back on their feet with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the ensuing play.
Daubert made two men miss initially and then found a seam to the near side and beat two Danville coverage men to the front pylon for an electrifying score. Logan Witmer’s point after was blocked, but the Defenders had provided an immediate answer, something they did several times on the evening.
“Riley is the real deal, he can just make people miss,” Long said. “Nobody can really prepare for that, the moves he has. That (95-yard kickoff return) was a heck of a play.”
The Ironmen came right back down the field on their next possession on an eight play, 67-yard scoring drive which ended with Joe Harris’ two-yard touchdown plunge.
On its next possession, Warrior Run looked to be ready to once again provide a response, but quarterback Remington Corderman’s pass into the end zone was intercepted by Danville defensive back Jaydon Diven to extinguish the scoring threat.
Riley again found Persing, this time from 25 yards out, at the 3:11 mark of the second quarter, which put Danville up, 21-6, but yet again, the Defenders would have an answer in the form of Daubert.
On the second play of the ensuing possession, Corderman went deep down the field and hooked up with a streaking Daubert for a 63-yard touchdown. Witmer’s extra point was good this time and the Defenders trailed, 21-13 with 2:26 left in the first half.
The Defenders’ defense would hold, but another interception in the end zone — this time by linebacker Colton Sidler — stalled the Warrior Run drive. The two teams entered the locker room with Danville holding an eight-point lead, 21-13.
Danville took the ball to open the second half, but the Warrior Run defense again stood strong.
On the ensuing possession, Warrior Run again worked its way down the field, only to have another interception in the end zone snuff out a scoring chance.
Riley completed three straight passes and took Danville 71 yards in 1:07 to open the game up after he hit Diven for a 13-yard touchdown which put the Ironmen up, 28-13.
Warrior Run again had the proper response as Corderman and Daubert hooked up for a 61-yard touchdown catch-and-run just two plays into its next drive. It was Daubert’s third touchdown of the night, all of which covered 60-plus yards.
Warrior Run forced a Danville fumble with 5:32 left in the game, but the Defenders turned the ball over on downs after a drive which stalled at the Ironmen 44.
Two plays into its next possession, Danville got a 48-yard touchdown run from Jagger Dressler which sealed the game.
Despite the loss, Long was pleased with how his team responded to adversity against the Ironmen.
“There was no give up, they fought until the end,” Long said. “That’s what we always talk to them about, they fought to the bitter end in this game. We just came out on the wrong end of things and that doesn’t feel very good. They made the plays and we didn’t.”
Warrior Run (2-1) will be at Montoursville next week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Danville 35, Warrior Run 20
Friday at Warrior Run Warrior Run (2-1) 6 7 7 0—20 Danville (2-1) 14 7 7 7—35
ScoringFirst quarter
DAN—Persing 32-yd pass from Kayden Riley (9:13); Riley PAT good WR—Riley Daubert 95-yard kickoff return (8:59); Witmer PAT blocked DAN—Joe Harris 2-yd run (4:43); Riley PAT god
Second quarter
DAN—Persing 25-yd pass from Riley (3:11); Riley PAT good WR—Daubert 63-yd pass from Remington Corderman (2:26); Witmer PAT good
Third quarter
DAN—Jayden Diven 13-yd pass from Riley (2:36); Riley PAT good WR—Daubert 61-yd pass from Corderman (2:26); Witmer PAT good
Fourth quarter
DAN—Jagger Dressler 48-yd run (1:27); Riley PAT good
Individual statisticsRushing: Danville: Riley, 7-22; Dressler, 16-152, TD; Harris, 6-15, TD; WR:
Denver Beachel, 17-95; Corderman, 7-21; Justin Blair 1-4
Passing: Danville: Riley, 14-for-25, 244 3TD; WR:
