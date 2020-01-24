SUNBURY — Despite its win-loss record, Milton’s girls basketball team hasn’t made many games easy for opponents this season.
Milton spent the better part of Friday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division I contest against Shikellamy being a thorn in the Braves’ side.
The Black Panthers led the Braves until late in the second period, but that’s when Shikellamy started living up to its billing.
Shikellamy put together a nine-point run towards the end of the first half, and it carried over into the second half to result in a 36-24 victory over Milton.
“Our offensive struggles continued but I thought defensively we had a great game plan by putting in a little defensive (scheme) for them, and I thought we did a tremendous job executing it,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “We just struggled to score again, and it came back to haunt us a little bit.”
Milton (4-11, 1-4 HAC-I) took a 7-4 lead after the first eight minutes of action thanks to a jumper by Leah Walter in the waning moments of the opening period.
The Black Panthers’ lead grew to 10-4 three minutes into the second quarter when Taylor Snyder grabbed a defensive rebound prior to taking the ball all the way to the other end of the court for a lay-up.
Shikellamy (9-4, 6-2) seemed to wake up after that basket to put together its game-changing run.
First, the Braves got a pair of free throws from Tori Smith before Brooke Snyder hit a jumper. Next came a lay-up by Tori Scheller and then two more free throws from Paige Fausey and the hosts led 13-10 at the half.
The Black Panthers missed on some easy looks at the basket and they also committed four turnovers during that stretch to relinquish their lead, but they were still in the game.
“It could’ve been a totally different game if we made some of those fairly easy shots — in both halves. Hat’s off to (my girls) — they keep battling — and Shikellamy is a good team. We were right there with them, but we couldn’t finish (the game),” said Davis. “I feel bad for my kids. I think they are frustrated and disappointed, but I tell them all the time, ‘you like the shot you took, would you take it again’? And the answer is yes, so there’s nothing to be frustrated about. Part of the game is sometimes you make (the shots) and sometimes you miss them — and today we missed them.”
A pair of baskets by Leah Walter in the third period kept the Black Panthers close, and they only trailed 19-17 with 2:25 left on a lay-up by Raulerys Vega-Garcia.
Two more free throws by Smith and then an offensive rebound and put-back by Brooke Snyder pushed Shikellamy’s lead back up to 6 (23-17) after three quarters. But in the fourth, the Braves had an 8-1 run fueled by four points from both Snyder and Jordan Moten to pull away and seal the deal.
“Despite what people think, and maybe even some of our players, I still think we’re a good team,” said Davis. “When we find that day where those shots start to fall, I think everything changes for us. We’re running out of time for that to happen this year, but I truly believe it still will. It’s not like we’re taking bad shots — they are really good shots taken within the course of the offense — and they’ll fall.
“Shikellamy is a really good team and we played well with them twice, but we couldn’t find a way to come away with the win,” added Milton’s coach.
One of the highlights of the game for Milton was its rebounding. The Black Panthers totaled 36 caroms on the night, with 14 coming from Crystal Hamilton, eight from Mylea Neidig and six from Tori Brink.
“We did a tremendous job of not giving Shikellamy second opportunities in the first half, and yeah, it did keep us in the game,” said Davis.
Milton next plays at Danville in a HAC-I contest at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Shikellamy 36, Milton 24
at Shikellamy
Milton 7 3 7 7 — 24 Shikellamy 4 9 10 13 — 36
Milton (4-11) 24
Kiersten Stork 1 0-0 2; Leah Walter 3 0-0 6; Taylor Snyder 1 2-4 4; Crystal Hamilton 0 4-7 4; Mylea Neidig 1 0-0 2; Tori Brink 1 0-0 3; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 1-2 3; Morgan Reiner 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
8 7-13 24.
3-point goals:
Brink.
Shikellamy (9-4) 36
Melanie Minnier 0 0-0 0; Jordan Moten 3 1-2 7; Emmy Bronowicz 1 0-0 2; Tori Smith 1 6-10 8; Tori Scheller 1 0-2 3; Paige Fausey 0 2-2 2; Brooke Snyder 7 0-2 14.
Totals:
13 9-18 36.
3-point goals:
Scheller.
JV score: Shikellamy, 40-17. High scorers: Shikellamy, Cassandra Ronk, 13; Milton, Reiner, 7.
