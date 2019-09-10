Madi Welliver picks up Landmark Women’s Soccer Defensive Athlete of the Week honor
TOWSON, Md. — Junior captain Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, was named the Landmark Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Athlete of the Week for the third time in her career as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. Welliver earns the honor for the week ending Sept. 8.
The 6-0 goalie helped the Susquehanna University women’s soccer team to a 1-1 record at the Mayor’s Cup co-hosted by SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College this past weekend.
Welliver made a season-high five saves on 10 shots faced as she registered the River Hawks’ second shutout of the season, a 3-0 victory at Hartwick.
She has not given up a goal in 263:41 minutes of action, going back to the seventh minute of the 2018 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament First Round against R.I.T.
Welliver currently leads the Landmark with a 1.000 save percentage and a 0.00 goals against average.
Abby Gearhart named Patriot League Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Week
LEWISBURG — Bucknell midfielder Abby Gearhart picked up her first Patriot League Rookie of the Week honor on Monday, after she scored the game-winning goal against Towson a day earlier.
It was a welcome return to the pitch for Gearhart, who started in an opening-day victory over Robert Morris on Aug. 22 but had to leave that game with an injury late in the first half. She made her return appearance as a substitute on Sunday at Towson and broke a 1-1 tie with a nifty goal in the 84th minute.
Gearhart took a pass from classmate Rylee Donaldson along the right side of the box and beat a defender before cutting back inside to score her first collegiate goal.
Gearhart is the second member of Bucknell’s first-year class to win a Patriot League weekly award this season. Kaylee Donnelly was named Goalkeeper of the Week on Aug. 26.
The Bison are 2-4 against a tough early season schedule, and defending Ivy League co-champion Penn is next up at 4 p.m., Friday, at home.
Selinsgrove oval set to host Jim Nace Memorial/37th National Open
SELINSGROVE — The $20,000-to-win Jim Nace Memorial/37th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Selinsgrove Speedway.
This year’s $20,000 winner’s share is the biggest for a non-sanctioned sprint car race in Pennsylvania in 2019. The race will pay $6,000 to finish second and $600 to start the A-main out of the $50,000 purse.
The PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars will round out the open wheel doubleheader in a 20-lap feature.
Grandstand and pit gates will open at 4 p.m. Qualifying is slated to begin at 7 p.m. The rain date, if needed, will be 6 p.m. Sunday.
Time trials, heat races, and a B-main will be the qualifying format. The Fast Tees Fast Time Award will pay $300.
For the 10th straight year, the 410 National Open will honor the life and racing career of Nace, who died in November 2009 following a seven-year battle with cancer.
In last year’s race, Smith out-dueled third-generation racer Freddie Rahmer of Salfordville for his first victory in one of central Pennsylvania’s most prestigious sprint car races. Rahmer is the track’s only five-time winner of the Open with victories in 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, and 2000.
