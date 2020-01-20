Local sports
Junior high wrestling
Milton 60, Shamokin 21
From Jan. 16
80:
Abigail Moser (M) pinned Brenton Long, 1.25
87:
Noah Heimbach (M) won by forfeit
94:
Jayden Piston (SH) won by forfeit
101:
Double forfeit
108:
Chase Pensyl (SH) pinned Elijah Russell, :41
115:
Kaden Haines (M) won by forfeit
122:
Sayyidakbar Akbaror (SH) pinned Ethan Hamilton, 1:24
130:
Alex Dehart (M) pinned Brian Martinez,:57
138:
Anthony Wendt (M) pinned Damien Taylor, :22
145:
Aiden Volk (M) won by forfeit
155:
Alex Hoffman (M) pinned Chase Thomas, 2:06
170:
Blake Hockenbroch (SH) dec. Ethan Minium, 6-4
190:
Nolan Loss (M) pinned Knowledge Artis-Jones, 3:54
210:
Paul Roltland (M) won by forfeit
250:
Mason Yeagle (M) won by forfeit
Warrior Run 57, Milton 27
From Jan. 14
80:
Chase Mitch (M) won by forfeit
87:
Abigail Moser (M) won by forfeit
94:
Double forfeit
101:
Reilley Kirkutis (LL) won by forfeit
108:
Isaac Butler (WR) pinned Ryan Bickhart, 3:27
115:
Colby Labarron (WR) pinned Elijah Russlle, :49
122:
Cameron Milhiem (WR) pinned Ethan Hamilton, 2:28
130:
Alex Dehart (M) pinned Isaiah Betz, 1:01
138:
Colton Kirkner (WR) won by DQ Anthony Wendt, 1:15
145:
Alexander Hoffman (M) dec. Stone Allison, :43
155:
Hunter Hauch (WR) pinned Aiden Volk, 4:06
170:
Ethan Minium (M) pinned Austin Bryson, 4:13
190:
Nolan Loss (M) pinned Deekyn Brouse, :18
210:
Cole Shupp (WR) dec. Paul Roltland, 4-2 OT
250:
Mason Yeagle (M) won by forfeit
College sports
Women’s Basketball
Lycoming 53, Arcadia 50
Saturday at Arcadia
Notes:
Freshman Kenzie Reed drew a double team and threw a cross-court pass to the left side of the court, where a waiting senior Morgan Mader calmly drained a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left to put Lycoming ahead for good in a 53-50 MAC Commonwealth win at Arcadia’s Alumni Gym on Saturday. The Knights (9-7, 4-3 MAC) closed within a point with 17 seconds left after two free throws from Taylor Dunn, but sophomore Kelly Vuz drained a pair herself with 14 seconds left. The Knights had two opportunities to tie in the waning seconds, but neither shot fell, lifting the Warriors (12-5, 5-3) to their third straight win.
Lycoming 53, Arcadia 50
at Arcadia
Lycoming 10 10 13 20 – 53Arcadia 10 17 11 12 – 50Lycoming (12-5)
Morgan Mader 5-11 0-0 13; Erica Lutz 6-10 0-0 12; Akilah McFadden 2-11 1-2 6; Kenzie Reed 3-4 0-0 6; Sydney Purcell 2-5 2-3 6; Kelly Vuz 2-6 2-2 7; Emily Zoscin 1-2 1-2 3; Allison Wagner 0-2 0-0 0; Alex Jones 0-0 0-0 0; Ryanna Lamoreaux 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
21-52 6-9 53.
Arcadia (9-7)
Taylor Dunn 4-13 6-7 16; Sydney Cyr 4-6 0-0 11; Julia Makowski 4-12 1-2 9; Taylor Fritz 4-12 0-0 8; Sidney Barrer 0-1 0-0 0; Holly Daveski 2-6 0-0 4; Jamie Manzo 1-2 0-0 2; Courtney Hoffman 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19-52 7-9 50.
3-point goals: Lycoming 5-13 (Mader 3-7, Vuz 1-2, McFadden 1-4); Arcadia 5-14 (Cyr 3-3, Dunn 2-8, Daveski 0-1, Makowski 0-2). Rebounds: Lycoming 27 (Lutz 9); Arcadia 38 (Makowski 11). Assists: Lycoming 13 (McFadden 4); Arcadia 11 (Makowski 6). Technicals: None. A:
52.
Men’s Basketball
Lycoming 70, Arcadia 68
Saturday at Arcadia
Notes:
Senior Ryan Hollis hit a 3-point dagger at the buzzer to lift Lycoming past Arcadia in a 70-68 overtime MAC Commonwealth win at Alumni Gym on Saturday afternoon. In the overtime period, the two teams fought through a tie and six lead changes to enter the final 30 seconds, when Da’Kquan Davis hit a layup in the paint to make it 68-67 with nine seconds left. Hollis, answered though, as Lycoming took the ball out under the basket and junior Darius Dangerfield drove the lane, kicked out to sophomore Matt Ilodigwe, who found a wide open Hollis, who released his swished through shot with 0.4 seconds left. Freshman Mo Terry drove through traffic with a strong bucket and was fouled with 23 seconds remaining in regulation and hit both free throws to put the Warriors ahead 61-58 before Arcadia’s Da’Kquan Davis was fouled behind the three-point line. Davis converted all three free throws with two ticks left to send the game to overtime.
Lycoming 70, Arcadia 68
at Arcadia
Lycoming (12-5)
Dyson Harward 8-15 1-2 18; Ryan Hollis 5-10 2-2 15; Mo Terry 4-11 5-9 13; Darius Dangerfield 4-7 0-0 9; Matt Ilodigwe 3-9 0-0 7; D’Andre Edmond 3-3 0-0 6; Tobias Walden Jr. 0-0 2-2 2; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 0-1 0-0 0; Donovan James 0-1 0-0 0; DeAundre Manuel 0-0 0-0 0; AJ MacKey 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
27-58 10-15 70.
Arcadia (9-7)
Da’kquan Davis 10-19 10-15 33; Steve Pendleton 2-9 4-4 8; Jacob Walsh 3-7 0-0 6; Will Derr 2-6 0-0 4; Justin Money 1-4 0-0 3; Kishan Patel 3-8 0-0 7; Jalen Watkins 3-6 1-1 7; Johaan Vinson 0-2 0-0 0; DJ Gardner 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
24-62 15-20 68.
Halftime: Lycoming, 29-28. 3-point goals: Lycoming 6-26 (Hollis 3-8, Dangerfield 1-4, Harward 1-5, Ilodigwe 1-5, Florez-Diaz 0-1, James 0-1, Terry 0-2); Arcadia 5-21 (Davis 3-8, Money 1-3, Patel 1-3, Gardner 0-1, Walsh 0-2). Rebounds: Lycoming 42 (Harward 11); Arcadia 29 (Patel 7). Assists: Lycoming 9 (Terry and Dangerfield 3); Albright 6 (Davis 2). Technical fouls: None. A:
113.
Women’s track
Susquehanna University
Orange & Maroon Classic and Multi
Notes:
Senior Samantha Reed, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, captured the 200-meter dash by matching her season-best time of 27.42. Reed’s time currently ranks third in the Landmark Conference. She also finished seventh in the 60-meter dash in 8.51. Also, first-year Lizabeth Fessler, also a graduate of Lewisburg, picked up a PR and conference-best time of 10.06 in the preliminaries of the 60-meter hurdles and then took fifth in the finals in 10.24 for the River Hawks.
Men’s track
Susquehanna University
Orange & Maroon Classic and Multi
Notes:
Sophomore Keefer Goodspeed, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, led SU in the pole vault with a seventh-place finish with a 3.90 meter (12’9.5”) vault.
National Football League playoffs
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 4
Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT Tennessee 20, New England 13 Sunday, Jan. 5 Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10 Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12
Sunday, Jan. 12
Kansas City 51, Houston 31 Green Bay 28, Seattle 23
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24 San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
AFC Championship Game
Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24
at Kansas City
Tennessee 10 7 0 7 — 24 Kansas City 7 14 0 14 — 35
First Quarter
Ten—FG Joseph 30, 11:29. Ten—Henry 4 run (Joseph kick), 5:52. KC—Hill 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :46.
Second Quarter
Ten—Kelly 1 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 6:39. KC—Hill 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:03. KC—Mahomes 27 run (Butker kick), :11.
Fourth Quarter
KC—D.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 14:50. KC—Watkins 60 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:33. Ten—Firkser 22 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 4:18. A—73,656. Ten KC
First downs 20 27 Total Net Yards 295 404 Rushes-yards 23-85 27-112 Passing 210 292 Punt Returns 1-9 2-7 Kickoff Returns 4-61 5-105 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-32-0 23-35-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-27 2-2 Punts 3-46.3 3-40.7 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 8-85 9-61 Time of Possession 30:10 29:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING
—Tennessee, Henry 19-69, Tannehill 3-11, Mariota 1-5. Kansas City, Mahomes 8-53, D.Williams 17-45, Hill 1-7, Thompson 1-7.
PASSING
—Tennessee, Tannehill 21-31-0-209, Kern 1-1-0-28. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-35-0-294.
RECEIVING
—Tennessee, C.Davis 5-65, Humphries 4-25, A.Brown 3-51, J.Smith 3-38, Henry 2-(minus 8), Hooker 1-28, Firkser 1-22, Pruitt 1-9, Lewis 1-6, Kelly 1-1. Kansas City, Watkins 7-114, Hill 5-67, D.Williams 5-44, Kelce 3-30, Robinson 2-31, Hardman 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS
—None.
NFC Championship Game
San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20
at San Francisco
Green Bay 0 0 7 13 — 20 San Francisco 7 20 7 3 — 37
First Quarter
SF—Mostert 36 run (Gould kick), 5:55.
Second Quarter
SF—FG Gould 54, 14:55. SF—Mostert 9 run (Gould kick), 9:12. SF—FG Gould 27, 1:57. SF—Mostert 18 run (Gould kick), :45.
Third Quarter
GB—Jones 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:44. SF—Mostert 22 run (Gould kick), 4:49.
Fourth Quarter
GB—Jones 1 run (pass failed), 14:35. GB—Sternberger 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:13. SF—FG Gould 42, 3:31. A—72,211.
GB SF
First downs 21 19 Total Net Yards 358 354 Rushes-yards 16-62 42-285 Passing 296 69 Punt Returns 0-0 1-26 Kickoff Returns 2-29 2-29 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-12 Comp-Att-Int 31-39-2 6-8-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-30 1-8 Punts 4-43.0 2-38.5 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-46 2-10 Time of Possession 31:13 28:47 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING —Green Bay, Jones 12-56, J.Williams 3-6, Rodgers 1-0. San Francisco, Mostert 29-220, Samuel 2-43, Coleman 6-21, Breida 1-2, Garoppolo 4-(minus 1).
PASSING
—Green Bay, Rodgers 31-39-2-326. San Francisco, Garoppolo 6-8-0-77.
RECEIVING
—Green Bay, D.Adams 9-138, Jones 5-27, Graham 4-59, Lazard 3-36, Lewis 2-14, Sternberger 2-13, Allison 2-8, J.Williams 2-1, Kumerow 1-23, Ervin 1-7. San Francisco, Samuel 2-46, Mostert 2-6, Kittle 1-19, Bourne 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS
—None.
Sports on TV
Monday, January 20
COLLEGE BASKETBALL(MEN’S)
5 p.m. CBSSN — Sacred Heart at Robert Morris 7 p.m. CBSSN — Bucknell at Colgate ESPN — North Carolina State at Virginia ESPNU — Texas at West Virginia 9 p.m. ESPN — Oklahoma at Baylor
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m. BTN — Michigan State at Rutgers 7 p.m. ESPN2 — Mississippi State at South Carolina SECN — Alabama at Tennessee 8 p.m. BTN — Indiana at Maryland
NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m. NBATV — Toronto at Atlanta 5 p.m. TNT — New Orleans at Memphis 7:30 p.m. TNT — LA Lakers at Boston 10 p.m. TNT — Golden State at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
