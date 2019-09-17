TURBOTVILLE — With his team leading 2-0 just before halftime, Warrior Run girls varsity soccer coach implored his team to “get one more” before the break.
While the Defenders weren’t able to score that additional goal before halftime, Warrior Run exploded for eight goals in the second half — four of which came in the first 4:23 of the half — to cruise to a 10-1, Heartland-II win over visiting Danville on Monday at the Warrior Run Sports Complex.
“I think we started to move around a lot more and we just started winning the ball more often,” Ryder said of his team’s dominant offensive display in the second half. “We were getting the crosses off and we were just on tonight.”
Warrior Run junior forward Zoe Reese scored both goals in the first half to put the Defenders up, 2-0 at the break.
Following the intermission, the home team came out in hard-charging fashion and it was evident from the opening push that Warrior Run was intent on breaking the game open.
Senior forward Melanie Brown was hauled down from behind inside the box by a Danville defender in an attempt to stop Brown’s breakaway and the official awarded a penalty kick to Warrior Run.
Brown lined up and potted a goal in the lower left-hand corner of the net to put Warrior Run up, 3-0.
The Defenders would add three more scores to over the next 3:19 to turn the game into a one-sided contest.
Paige Bowman continued her torrid fall as she netted all three of Warrior Run’s goals in that 3:19 span to push the advantage to 6-0.
“They were all working really hard out there and they deserved this one today,” Ryder said.
Jess Vognetz scored at the 49:23 mark to make the game 7-0 in favor of the Defenders. Brown followed Vognetz’s tally with three straight goals to finish off the scoring for Warrior Run.
Danville scored its lone goal of the afternoon with just under 10 minutes to play when senior midfielder Alexis Wildt broke in alone on net and beat Warrior Run keeper Kylee Brouse to the lower right-hand corner to finally get the Lady Ironmen on the scoreboard.
Brouse just missed Wildt’s shot with a valiant diving attempt and played brilliantly again in goal for Warrior Run as she made nine saves on the afternoon.
The victory was Warrior Run’s second straight following a 4-0 loss at Central Columbia last week. Ryder noted how his team has responded since the loss to the Blue Jays — the Defenders’ only defeat of the 2019 season — and what lessons his squad learned from the loss.
“We definitely learned a lot from that game as far as looking at what they were doing that was effective and using that to emulate what we were doing in practice to try and fix some things,” Ryder said. “They’re well-respected for a reason. They’re a good team with a lot of good players and they’re definitely someone you can learn from.”
Warrior Run (5-1-1) will next host Shamokin at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Warrior Run 10, Danville 1
at Warrior Run
Scoring First Half WR — Zoe Reese (Paige Bowman, assist) 20:02 WR — Reese (unassisted), 25:15
Second Half
WR — Melanie Brown (unassisted, penalty kick), 41:06 WR — Bowman (Leah Grow, assist) 41:42 WR — Bowman (Maddy Ross, assist) 42:15 WR — Bowman (Maggie Sheets, assist) 44:23 WR — Jess Vognetz (Reese, assist) 49:23 WR — Brown (Ross, assist) 59:01 WR — Alaina Bower (Brown, assist) 60:34 WR — Brown (Kayleean Finan, assist), 64:37 DAN — Alexis Wildt (unassisted), 70:38
Team StatisticsShots: WR, 20-10; Corner kicks: WR, 5-1; Saves: WR, Kylee Brouse (9), DAN, Morgan Everett (7)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.