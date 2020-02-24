WILLIAMSPORT — For several tense moments on Saturday afternoon, it appeared that freshman Caden Wirnsberger’s goal of a District 4 Class 2A wrestling championship might fall apart in the semifinals at Williamsport Area High School.
The Meadowbrook Christian School’s 106-pounder fell behind early when another outstanding freshman, Montoursville’s Brandon Wentzel, who Wirnsberger had beaten a week earlier, took him down and into a 2-0 hole.
Wirnsberger, whose goal is to win the gold medal each weekend, culminating next month with the one they award in Hershey, was not fazed by the temporary setback.
“He knows what I do, and I know what he does, but I beat him once so I knew I could keep it going,” he said.
And there was no panic?
“Even though I gave up that first takedown I can’t panic because then I can’t wrestle. I have to stay calm and go for the next point, which I did,” he said.
So Wirnsberger went about his job, lunch pail in hand, and with the knowledge absorbed this season by coaches Garth Watson and Randy Watts and for most of his life by his father, Bucknell University coach Dan Wirnsberger.
The younger Wirnsberger showed the kind of grit that his father expects from his Bison grapplers as he got back into the match and gutted out a 4-3 tiebreaker victory.
Wirnsberger went on to win the title for the Lions’ first-year program with an 8-0 major decision over a new opponent, Benton freshman Ethan Kolb.
Wirnsberger was one of two locals to win titles Saturday night as Milton’s Kyler Crawford won the crown at 132. But six others earned berths in this weekend’s Northeast Regional Tournament, also at Williamsport High.
Also continuing their seasons and set for quarterfinal matches on Friday evening were runners-up Clayton Reed, 138, and Gabe Gramly, 126, of Mifflinburg; fourth-place medalists Warrior Run’s Kaden Majcher, at 113, and Noah Hunt, at 132 pounds; and fifth-place finishes Nevin Rauch, Milton, at 285; Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner, at 113, and Mifflinburg’s Troy Bingaman, at 132. The latter three won of their so-called “blood round” matches for the fifth and final berth in the regional.
Wirnsberger, now 30-2, said the tough win over Wentzel had him well-prepared for Kolb.
He said the first takedown was big and set the tone for the match.
“I was ready to go, and I went out there and made it happen right away. I didn’t waste any time, I just went after him and didn’t let him get to his offense,” he said.
He took Kolb down immediately and turned him for three nearfall points and a 5-0 first-period lead. Kolb started the second period on the bottom and there was no scoring, but not because Wirnsberger wasn’t trying.
He hit him with an arm-bar and worked hard to get the turn, but it didn’t work out.
“My goal was still to turn him I had the bar at the start to wear him down, but my goal was going to get the bar again,” he said. “They know what’s coming too.”
But Wirnsberger picked up the scoring again, starting on bottom, in the third, getting an escape and then a defensive takedown late to earn the major.
As is usually the case the road becomes more challenging this weekend. In Wirnsberger’s case he will not only face a third consecutive semifinal bout with Wentzel but, I’m going to go after these guys,” he said.
He added, “I am very confident in my wrestling. I’ve wrestled some good kids the past two weeks and I am very happy with where I’m at right now.”
Milton’s Crawford, a junior, and son of Milton’s four-time state champion, Bob Crawford, pinned Canton’s Hayden Ward in 3:58 in the semifinals. In the final with top seed Bryce Vollman of Muncy, the two were tied 2-2 early in the second period when the Indian was injured and defaulted.
Reed lost a nerve-racking 3-1 decision in the finals to Southern Columbia’s Patrick Edmondson. Reed, now 29-8 (106-39 career), tied the match at 1-1 on an escape with 17 seconds to go in regulation, but Edmondson scored the winning takedown at the buzzer on the edge of the mat, just betting his knees and toes down in bounds.
Reed had beaten Edmondson (19-4, 105-25) the previous week and Edmondson said afterward he expects to meet the Wildcat in the finals in the coming weeks, adding, “Next week, get ready for another barn-burner,” the Tiger junior said.
Gramly, a junior who missed most of the season with an injury, won his 10th and 11th matches of the season before falling 4-1 to Muncy’s top-seeded senior, Jacob Blair, in the finals. He was locked in a tight battle with Blair, leading 1-0 into the third when Blair escaped to tie it and then Gramly was hit by a technical violation for a head slap, which gave the Indian a one-point lead with 28 seconds left.
Gramly had to switch to desperation mode and ended up yielding a defensive takedown near the end of the bout.
Majcher (26-10), a junior, worked his way back from a quarterfinal loss to Midd-West’s Conner Heckman to get back to the third-fourth bout, again losing to Heckman by an identical score of 6-4.
Hunt (27-9, with more than 100 career wins, has battled knee problems. The senior had two first-period pins and a 6-2 win in the consolations before forfeiting in his third-fourth bout to Canton’s Ward.
Rauch (35-7), a senior, bounced back from a semifinal loss to Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich to pin Meadowbrook Christian’s other qualifier, Gunner Treibley, before falling 6-4 to Northeast Bradford’s Dawson Brown. Treibley, 32-11 as a freshman, was eliminated with the loss.
Wagner (29-5), a sophomore, lost 3-2 to eventual champion Scott Johnson of Muncy in the semifinals and then 8-3 to Majcher before advancing with a 3-2 decision over Benton’s Dylan Granahan.
Bingaman (29-10), a sophomore, lost 2-0 to Vollman in the semifinals, lost 6-2 to Hunt, then pinned Wyalusing’s Skyler Manahan in 2:24 to punch his ticket regionals.
Among those honored after the finals were completed was former Milton wrestler Brock Waughn. He was voted by the coaches as the District 4 Junior High Coach of the Year.
The regional quarterfinals get underway at 6 p.m. Friday, and then the tournament resumes at 9:30 am. Saturday. The top four in each weight class will move to the state tournament in Hershey, March 5-7.
