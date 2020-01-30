WEST POINT, N.Y. — Bucknell came from 13 points down to tie the score with just over eight minutes to play, but red-hot Army West Point outscored the Bison 15-6 from there and pulled away for a 68-59 win on Education Day at Christl Arena on Wednesday morning.
John Meeks paced the Bison with 19 points and nine rebounds, and it was his free throws that tied the game 53-all with 8:11 left. Bucknell had won the last 12 games in the series, with major comebacks punctuating the last four. After trailing 19-6 in the early going, it looked like the Bison had another double-digit rally in store, but this time it was the Black Knights staging the final flurry to secure their fifth straight win.
The Bison went ice cold after tying the game, finishing 2-for-12 over the final four minutes to fall to 9-13 overall and 5-4 in the Patriot League. Army joined Bucknell at 5-4 in conference action while leveling its season mark at 10-10.
Walter Ellis joined Meeks in double figures with 11 points. Avi Toomer had seven points and five rebounds, and Kahliel Spear matched his career high with four blocked shots to go with two points, three rebounds and two steals off the bench.
Bucknell shot 37.9 percent from the field, including 6-for-21 from 3-point range. Despite their 3-for-18 performance from long distance, Army shot 44.1 percent overall thanks to 23-for-41 shooting from inside the arc. The Black Knights entered the game ranked second nationally only to Dayton in 2-point field goal accuracy at better than 58 percent.
Bucknell returns home for its next two games. The Bison host Boston University on WQMY-TV on Saturday at 2 p.m., and then there will be an “Orange Out” at Sojka Pavilion on Monday when Lafayette comes to town for a CBS Sports Network broadcast.
Arrmy 68, Bucknell 59
at Army West Point
Bucknell (9-13)
John Meeks 6-14 6-6 19; Avi Toomer 3-9 0-0 7; Jimmy Sotos 2-7 0-0 6 ; Bruce Moore 1-5 0-0 2; Andrew Funk 1-5 0-0 2; Walter Ellis 3-6 3-4 11; Paul Newman 3-4 0-0 6; Kahliel Spear 1-3 0-0 2; Xander Rice 0-3 0-0 0; Ben Robertson 0-0 0-0 0; Jake van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0; Alex Timmerman 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22-58 9-10 59.
Army (10-10)
Tommy Funk 7-15 4-4 19; Matt Wilson 7-9 2-2 16; Josh Caldwell 4-8 3-3 11; Alex King 5-9 0-0 10; Lonnie Grayson 3-11 2-3 10; Mark Madden 0-0 2-2 2; Tucker Blackwell 0-6 0-0 0; Nick Finke 0-1 0-0 0; Chris Mann 0-0 0-0 0; Brendan Thiele 0-0 0-0 0; John Scully 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26-59 13-14 68.
Halftime: Army, 34-25. 3-point goals: Bucknell 6-21 (Ellis 2-3, Sotos 2-5, Meeks 1-4, Toomer 1-4, Funk 0-3, Rice 0-2); Army 3-18 (Grayson 2-9, Funk 1-4, King 0-2, Blackwell 0-3). Fouled out: Toomer. Rebounds: Bucknell 33 (Meeks 9), Army 38 (King 8). Assists: Bucknell 10 (Spear 3), Army 15 (Funk 5). Total fouls: Bucknell 17; Army 13. Technicals: None. A: 2,962.
