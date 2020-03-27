BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University honored 147 student-athletes as 2019-20 Bloomsburg University Scholar-Athletes.
A luncheon honoring their achievements was held Wednesday, March 4, in the Kehr Union ballroom on campus.
The student-athletes honored achieved a grade point average of 3.25 or higher over the past two semesters and/or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher and were at least a sophomore academically. In addition to the 147 student-athletes, 45 freshman or transfer students were also honored for achieving a 3.25 GPA in their first semester on campus.
• Tyler Bailey, of Mifflinburg, a member of the men’s cross country/track and field team, was one of those recognized for the academic achievement.
• Collin Hummel, of Lewisburg, a member of the men’s swimming team, was one of those recognized for the academic achievement.
• Brianna Doebler, of Mifflinburg, a member of the field hockey team, was one of those recognized for the academic achievement.
