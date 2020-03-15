SUNBURY — Some within the motorsports industry have referred to Mark Smith as the hottest race car driver in the country after his fast start to the 2020 season.
Smith, who lives in Sunbury, opened the year by competing in the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Okla. Since then, he has claimed six victories in USCS 360 sprint car competition.
“The last three or four years have been really good,” Smith said. “We’ve had at least 15, 16 wins every year.”
In addition to competing in various 360 sprint car races across the country, Smith is also the co-owner — along with Brian Scandle — of Mach 1 Chassis. The Mechanicsburg-based company primarily builds 360 sprint car chassis.
Smith, who grew up in Camp Hill, settled in Sunbury after opening a race shop there. Driving race cars has been his lifelong passion.
“My father did it,” Smith said. “I was practically born into it. My dad helped out all types of racers. I’ve been around it my whole life.”
Smith’s father, Ree, passed away in 2016.
Smith started his racing career by driving a big-block modified while working for a New York go-cart company.
“My dad got me a super sportsman (car),” Smith recounted. “From there, I got into a sprint car, and from that, here we go.”
While he primarily focuses on competing in 360 sprint car races across the country, Smith opened the 2020 season by entering the Chili Bowl Midget National, an indoor event which attracts hundreds of entrants each year.
“It was kind of a bucket list thing,” Smith said, of his decision to enter the Chili Bowl.
“The opportunity came about to go do it,” he continued. “I figured ‘what the heck, let’s try it.’”
Smith described driving a midget as “a totally different deal than I’m used to.”
Although it was a different experience, Smith said it wasn’t hard to adapt to driving the smaller cars.
He was unable to advance to the feature race, after his car stalled in a preliminary qualifying race.
“I was in a qualified spot and I got on the brakes too hard, it locked up the motor,” he said.
In spite of that hiccup, he was pleased with his showing against drivers used to competing in the event. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson won the race.
“You could tell the people that have been there for years, they know the ins and outs,” Smith said.
His foray into midget racing wasn’t Smith’s only effort in recent years driving a vehicle other than a 360 sprint car. Last summer, he finished 15th in the NASCAR truck series race held at Eldora Speedway, a dirt track in Ohio.
“Brian Scandle, Selinsgrove Speedway and a few other people helped make that trip possible,” Smith said.
He hopes to compete in the truck race at Eldora again.
“You gotta have the funding and the right things happen,” Smith said. “It worked out last year. We haven’t really got after it for this year.”
While he won events in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana to notch five-consecutive USCS wins, Smith said his win streak in the series stood at eight, dating back to the 2019 season.
Among the drivers he toppled to claim those victories, Smith beat former NASCAR and IndyCar champion Tony Stewart to the finish of a Feb. 29 race in Milton, Fla.
His win streak came to an end March 6 at Chatam Speedway in Louisiana, when Dale Howard beat Smith to the finish line.
“Dale Howard is one of our customers, from Mississippi,” Smith said. “They bought a couple of cars from us… You could call him somewhat of a teammate.”
Smith occasionally stays at Howard’s home when he is traveling to races.
In total, Smith said he’s won seven sprint car feature races in 2020.
“It’s tough to do what we’re doing,” he said. “It doesn’t last forever.”
Smith drives the hauler that carries his car to all of the events which he competes in. He’s joined on the road by Jerry Burket, who assists with his efforts.
“Being on my own, I drive (the race car), I do my own setups and stuff,” Smith said. “That has a lot to do with (our success)… Jerry, he has been with me forever. He knows how I like to do things.”
Smith is in the process of planning what races he will compete in throughout 2020.
“You never know where we’ll show up,” he said. “I will plan ahead, I will have a schedule we will try to go by.
“Sometimes, it has to do a lot of if I’ll have customers racing there and I’ve never been there,” Smith continued. “If it’s a good-paying race that makes sense, we’ll do that.”
Smith, who is 48 years old, is married to Lynne and has two children, a son Tristan and daughter Indy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.