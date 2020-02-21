MIFFLINBURG — With more than a week off since his team’s final regular-season game, Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck wasn’t sure what he’d get from his Wildcats when they opened the postseason against Jersey Shore on Thursday.
And although it wasn’t pretty at times, what coach Shuck got was a complete-game performance from his players against the Bulldogs.
A strong start and an even stronger finish resulted in No. 4 Mifflinburg taking a 46-34 victory over No. 5 Jersey Shore in the quarterfinals of the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
“Yeah, a win is a win, right? It was ugly at times, but I wasn’t sure how (the game) was going to (turn out),” said coach Shuck.
A jumper at the start by senior guard Angela Reamer set the tone right away for Mifflinburg.
A 3-pointer by fellow senior Mara Shuck followed Reamer’s basket before junior forward Brooke Catherman sandwiched a pair buckets around a lay-up by Ella Shuck to give the Wildcats a 12-8 lead.
Reamer and Catherman later put an exclamation point on the opening period. Reamer first knocked down a trey before Catherman hit a baby hook just before time expired to give the Wildcats a 17-8 lead.
“It was really important to get off to that lead, because I feel like we feed off each other,” said Catherman, who scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the win. “Once we get going, we get excited and it just helps the team all together.”
Coach Shuck, for one, was glad to see his team get out to that good start.
However, what the coach didn’t like to see was the lull his players went into over the middle two quarters as Jersey Shore outscored Mifflinburg, 17-14.
And if it wasn’t for a 3-pointer by Ella Shuck just before the first half buzzer sounded the Wildcats would not have enjoyed their nine-point lead at the break (24-15).
“We scored 17 points in the first quarter and everything (was going fine), but then we hit that (lull) in the second quarter where we went I think four minutes almost without scoring,” said coach Shuck. “We just kind of got away from some of the things that were effective in the first period, and until we got Ella’s three at the end of the first half was huge.”
The Wildcats didn’t help their cause much in the third period when they made just one basket (a lay-up by Reamer) as the Bulldogs got back to within six points (31-25) with eight minutes left to play.
Shuck needed only to rely on a few of his seniors — Reamer, Mara Shuck and Mollie Bomgardner — to lead the way late in the game and help pull the team through.
Reamer scored five of her game-high 14 points in addition to getting three steals, two rebounds and two blocks in the final period to help the Wildcats pull away from the Bulldogs.
In addition to her 14 points, Reamer finished her final night on the court inside the Cats’ Den with five rebounds and five steals for the game.
“Everyone feeds off everyone’s energy, so I got energy from the bench and my teammates fed off that and we all just had a really good team win,” said Reamer. “I really think our coach just really motivated us about the seniors saying that it was our last home game and that it’s the last time we would play on this court.”
Mara Shuck also had four rebounds and two steals late in the game to finish with 11 caroms and five steals on the night, plus Bomgardner collected eight boards and had three steals for the Wildcats in the game.
“Our defense, yeah, that’s what stepped it up,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “We got some breakaways, Angela got some steals and we converted them on the other end. I challenged them defensively, and they got it done.”
Mifflinburg will next face the winner of tonight’s game between top-seeded Danville and No. 8 Columbia Montour Vo-Tech in the semifinals next week at a site and time to be determined.
“It feels great (to win). I said to the girls, anytime you get into the semis you’re guaranteed at least two more games,” said coach Shuck. “I’ve been preaching to the girls at practice that there are teams who are more successful all season long, but when it’s playoff time you just got to be the better team that night.
“We have the girls who can do it, but we got to be disciplined and play to the best we can and we’ll see what happens — but we’re going to have fun,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
No. 4 Mifflinburg 46, No. 5 Jersey Shore 34
District 4 Class 4A Quarterfinal
at Mifflinburg Intermediate School
Jersey Shore 8 7 10 9 — 34Mifflinburg 17 7 7 15 — 46Jersey Shore (9-14) 34
Brielle Hess 3 0-0 7; Bella Kriner 0 0-0 0; Delaney Herbst 0 0-2 0; Aubrey Stetts 4 7-10 15; Haley Stetts 0 0-0 0; Sadie Griswold 0 6-9 6; Audrey Schilling 3 0-0 6; Sam Machmer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
10 13-21 34.
3-point goals:
Hess.
Mifflinburg (11-12) 46
Angela Reamer 5 3-5 14; Mara Shuck 1 0-3 3; Mollie Bomgardner 2 3-5 7; Brooke Catherman 5 2-2 12; Ella Shuck 3 1-3 8; Cassie Keister 0 2-4 2; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0; Abby Greb 0 0-0 0; Jaden Keister 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 11-22 46.
3-point goals: Reamer, M. Shuck, E. Shuck.
