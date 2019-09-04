MIFFLINBURG — The Lewisburg boys and girls cross country teams made a statement Tuesday in the season-opening meet at Mifflinburg going a perfect 5-0 (boys) and 4-0 (girls) in cross-Heartland Athletic Conference competition from home team Mifflinburg as well as Mount Carmel, Shikellamy and Central Columbia. Also competing were teams from Upper Dauphin and independent runners from Millersburg.
The Wildcats bested Mount Carmel and Upper Dauphin on the boys side and Central Columbia on the girls.
The Green Dragons boys team pretty much picked up where it left off a year ago, placing their scorers in the top eight and their sixth and seventh runners 10th and 12th.
“We ran fantastic,” said Lewisburg boys coach Ron Hess. “I tell the boys that it’s a data point, but I was excited to see where we were at.”
Leading the way was the coach’s son Jacob Hess, who finished in 17:05 — 16 seconds ahead of Jacob Maverick, an independent runner form Millersburg.
“It was good to start the first race and see where I am — what your summer miles have gotten you,” said the Green Dragons sophomore. “(This meet) had a lot of good teams and a bunch of big names.”
“We were looking forward to today,” said Calvin Bailey who finished second for the Green Dragons and third overall (17:29). “I was just looking to scale myself on where I was from last year.
“I ran out how I felt and that was pretty much staying with Jacob.”
“I thought Calvin Bailey had a really strong race,” said the Lewisburg coach. “He was leading the pack for awhile.”
Coach Hess is also excited about the depth of his team this year.
“We have a fight for the 6, 7, 8, 9 spots,” he said. “We will have the back of the top seven pushing up.”
Lewisburg girls also dominantShikellamy’s Macy Carper won the girls race in 21:07 but otherwise it was pretty much all Lewisburg.
Hannah Mirshahi came from the middle of the pack for a second-place finish (21:16) and right behind her were teammates Olivia Beatie (21:20) and Delaney Humphries (21:27). All seven Green Dragons runners finished in the top 10.
“I was pleased with the results,” said Lewisburg girls coach Mike Espinosa. “I challenged them to test themselves today.”
Mirshahi did that by relying on her training as well her gut.
“I’ve just been really trusting my summer training, my coaches training and I’ve been trusting my own strategy,” said the Lewisburg junior whose time was just 24 seconds off her personal best. “The strategy that was worked for me last year was start out controlled and speed up in the second and third mile.”
Though Mirshahi led Carper for a bit in the third mile, Carper’s kick proved decisive in the end.
Beatie was open about how she felt in her first race of the season — an effort that put her only 15 seconds behind her personal best.
“I forgot how much it hurt!,” she said. “But it goes by so fast and it’s all a big blur.
“Once I hit the two-mile, you have to stick it out. And at the end you just have to give it all you have.”
And hurt or not she said, “I was very happy with my time.”
Espinosa also had high praise from Humphries who ran with Carper for much of the race.
“Laney did what I asked her to do,” he said.
Both Lewisburg teams will travel to Kutztown University this Saturday for their first invitational. The flat course and good competition is likely to lead to more good times for the Green Dragons.
MifflinburgCoach Jeremiah Allen was happy enough with his teams’ debuts.
“The first meet is always an eye-opene,”r said the 11th-year coach. “We’re young. I expect us to learn as we go.
“It was a good grouping for the guys and a good 2-3-4 for the girls.”
Freshman Marissa Allen was the girls top finisher taking 14th place. Tyler Foltz was the first Wildcats boy to cross the finish line (25th).
BoysLewisburg 17, Mount Carmel 46Lewisburg 17, Central Columbia 45Lewisburg 15, Shikellamy 48Lewisburg 15, Upper Dauphin 50Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50Mifflinburg 24, Mount Carmel 32Central Columbia 24, Mifflinburg 31Shikellamy 17, Mifflinburg 40Mifflinburg 15, Upper Dauphin 46at Mifflinburg
1. Jacob Hess (Lew) 17:05; 2. Jacob Maverick (Millersburg) 17:21; 3. Calvin Bailey (Lew) 17:29; 4. Peter Lantz (Lew) 17:49; 5. Krystof Lapolsky (MC) 17:50; 6. Tyler Davies (CC) 17:58; 7. Evan Hart (Lew) 18:00; 8. Gianluca Perrone (Lew) 18:13; 9. Carter Balliet (Shik) 18:19; 10. Thomas Hess (Lew) 18:26; 13. Connor Murray (Lew) 19:03; 24. Tyler Foltz (Miff) 20:44; 25. Danield Reimer (Miff) 20:50; 29. Carson Brubaker (Miff) 21:09; 32. Izaak Grodotzke (Miff) 21:23; 35. Harrison Abram (Miff) 21:38; 46. Dominic Dorman (Miff) 23:24; 56. Alex Miller (Miff) 25:09.
GirlsLewisburg 22, Shikellamy 39Shikellamy 18, Mifflinburg 40Lewisburg 17, Mount Carmel 46Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50Lewisburg 15, Central Columbia 50Mount Carmel 22, Mifflinburg 33Mifflinburg 15, Central Columbia 49
1. Macy Carper (Shik) 21:07; 2. Hannah Mirshahi (Lew) 21:16; 3. Olivia Beattie (Lew) 21:20; 4. Delaney Humphries (Lew) 21:27; 5. Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 21:44; 6. Caroline Fletcher (MC) 22:00; 7. Kyra Binney (Lew) 22:04; 8. Maggie Daly (Lew) 22:09; 9. Samantha Wakeman (Lew) 22:49; 10. Alexa Binney (Lew) 23:02; 14. Marissa Allen (Miff) 24:12; 25. Alexis Sccopelliti (Miff) 26:30; 28. Cassie Ebersole (Miff) 26:50; 30. Ashley Haberman (Miff) 27:06; 43. Katrina Bennage (Miff) 34:14; 47. Madalynn Sawyer (Miff) 36:27.
In other cross country action on Tuesday: Milton wins five races at Montoursville
MONTOURSVILLE — Milton’s boys team posted a 3-1 mark in its opening meet of the season while the Black Panthers’ girls team went 2-1, with both team’s only losses coming to Williamsport.
Leading the boys team on the day for Milton were Tanner Walter, who finished third in 17:14; and Brody Bender, who came in eighth in 18:30.
On the girls side, the Black Panthers were led by a sixth-place finish by Ariane Raymond (23:09), as well as top-10 finishes from Karenza Musser (8th, 23:40) and Emma East (9th, 23:41).
The next meet for Milton is the PTXC Invitational at Kutztown University on Saturday, time TBA.
Boys
Milton 16, Montoursville 45Williamsport 22, Milton 38Milton 27, Loyalsock 32 Milton 25, South Williamsport 30 at Montoursville 1. Henry Lyon (W), 16:23; 2. Alejondro (L), 16:27; 3. Tanner Walter (Milt), 17:17; 4. Habelar (SW), 17:44; 5. Mahon (W), 18:02; 6. Reed (L), 18:16; 7. Loudenslager (SW), 18:21; 8. Brody Bender (Milt), 18:30; 9. Furey (W), 18:31; 10. Fulmer (W), 18:32; 14. Timmy Marvin (Milt), 18:58; 17. Chase Bilodeau (Milt), 19:50; 20. Jonah Snyder (Milt), 20:26; 26. Brandon Newcomer (Milt), 21:07; 28. Brant Long (Milt), 21:17; 31. Nate Barnett (Milt), 21:36; 33. AJ Wendt (Milt), 21:41; 40. Chris Wright (Milt), 21:56; 42. Tyler Lobos (Milt), 23:13.
GirlsMilton 25, Montoursville 30Williamsport 19, Milton 38Milton 20, Loyalsock 41at Montoursville
1. Smith (W), 20:52; 2. Pauling (Mont), 21:51; 3. Hale (W), 22:24; 4. Fisher (W), 22:24; 5. Brue (W), 22:25; 6. Ariane Raymond (Milt), 23:09; 7. Tredinnick (L), 23:12; 8. Karenza Musser (Milt), 23:40; 9. Emma East (Milt), 23:41; 10. Cole (Mont), 23:46; 11. Katie Zimmerman (Milt), 23:51; 23. Ryleigh Stewart (Milt), 26:41; 28. Riley Godown (Milt), 28:06; 29. Morgan Solomon (Milt), 28:28; 30. Jacklyn Hopple (Milt), 28:32; 37. Leslie Krebs (Milt), 31:52; 38.
Ashley Shamblen (Milt), 32:21.
