McALISTERVILLE — A game-high 23 points from Jackie Stokes propelled the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win. Meadowbrook is next at Columbia County Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 38, Juniata Mennonite 33
at Juniata Mennonite School
Meadowbrook 3 12 9 13 — 38 Juniata Menn. 5 8 8 12 — 33
Meadowbrook 38
Masy Devlin 2 2-4 6; Jackie Stokes 10 2-2 23; Shelby Hartman 1 1-3 3; Emily Baney 1 2-3 4; Emily Toland 1 0-0 2; Jenaka Day 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals:
15 7-14 38.
3-point goals:
Stokes.
Juniata Mennonite 33
Rachael Delaney 0 0-0 0; Grace Sheaffer 7 1-2 15; Anna Taylor 0 0-0 0; LIndsey Glick 2 4-7 8; Emily Sheaffer 0 0-0 0; Rachel Sheafffer 0 0-0 0; Olivia Tusing 3 0-1 8; Annika Martin 0 0-0 0; Erin Sheaffer 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
13 3-10 33.
3-point goals:
Tusing 2.
Junior high score:
Juniata Mennonite 18-8. High scorer: MC, Alayna Smith, 4.
Williamsport 58
Lewisburg 44
WILLIAMSPORT — Jamie Fedorjaka tallied 19 points to lead Lewisburg’s girls basketball team against Williamsport, but the Millionaires took the non-league victory Tuesday.
Sophie Kilbride, Regan Llanso and Hope Drumm scored seven points apiece for Lewisburg (4-9), which next hosts Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsport 58, Lewisburg 44
at Williamsport
Williamsport 12 15 17 14 — 58 Lewisburg 8 9 16 11 — 44
Williamsport (3-6) 58
Emily Pardoe 2 0-1 5; Katelyn Wilson 3 0-0 7; Samiyah Little 5 1-3 11; Jessica Robinson 2 0-1 4; Kailee Helmrick 8 1-2 17; Sarina Beiter 0 0-0 0; Enyon Green-Pratt 3 0-2 6; Whitney Felix 1 0-0 2; Sophia Erb 3 0-0 6. Totals:
27 2-9 58.
3-point goals:
Pardoe, Wilson.
Lewisburg (4-9) 44
Maaddie Materne 0 0-2 0; Kilee Gallegos 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 2 3-4 7; Roz Noone 1 0-0 2; Jamie Fedorjaka 4 9-11 19; Regan Llanso 3 1-2 7; Lauren Gross 0 0-0 0; Hope Drumm 3 1-2 7; Anna Baker 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
14 14-21 44.
3-point goals:
Fedorjaka 2.
JV score: Williamsport, 35-32. High scorer:
Lewisburg, Materne, 11.
Boys basketballMeadowbrook Chr. 64
Juniata Mennonite 56
McALISTERVILLE — Ashton Canelo and Dillon Stokes combined for 42 points to lead the Lions to the ACAA victory.
Canelo scored 28 points and Stokes had 14 for Meadowbrook Christian, which is next at Columbia County Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 64, Juniata Mennonite 56
at Juniata Mennonite School
Meadowbrook 17 20 11 16 — 64 Juniata Menn. 8 10 16 20 — 56
Meadowbrook 64
Dillon Stokes 6 1-3 14; Ashton Canelo 11 6-16 28; Noah Smith 1 0-0 2; Jacob Reed 3 2-4 9; Evan Young 1 3-6 5; Michael Smith 0 0-0 0; Peter Ramirez 2 0-0 6; Gavin Millett 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
24 11-29 64.
3-point goals:
Ramirez 2, Stokes, Reed.
Juniata Mennonite 64
Luke Sheaffer 10 3-9 23; Trey Tusing 2 6-9 10; Nevin Yorks 5 1-1 11; Anson Portzline 4 0-0 8; Owen Yorks 1 0-0 3; Shon Mathews 0 0-2 0; Trevor Brubaker 0 1-4 1.
Totals:
22 11-25 56.
3-point goals: Yorks.
