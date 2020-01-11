ALMEDIA — Down early, Lewisburg recovered nicely in the second quarter to bounce back and take a 57-51 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Central Columbia on Friday.
Ben Liscum and Nick Shedleski scored 20 points apiece to lead Lewisburg (9-3, 3-2 HAC-II), which fell behind 11-8 after the first quarter.
A 17-point second period brought the Green Dragons to within a point of Central at the half, before Lewisburg overtook the Blue Jays for good in the third quarter.
“It was definitely a slow start for us, but we were able to gain our composure in the second quarter and into the second half,” said Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman.
Lewisburg next plays at Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 57, Central Columbia 51
at Central Columbia
Lewisburg 8 17 17 15 — 57 Central Col. 11 15 14 11 — 51
Lewisburg (9-3) 57
Dante Sims 0 0-0 0; Cam Michaels 2 0-0 4; Joey Martin 1 0-0 2; Ben Liscum 7 4-4 20; Nick Shedleski 7 3-4 20; Forrest Zelechoski 0 0-0 0; Peter Lantz 1 0-0 3; CJ Mabry 3 2-4 8.
Totals:
21 9-12 57.
3-point goals:
Shedleski 3, Liscum 2, Lantz.
Central Columbia 51
Eli Morrison 4 5-5 14; Luke Zeisloft 0 1-2 1; Russell Gump 4 1-2 9; Cameron Day 0 0-0 0; Zander Bradley 2 1-2 5; Dylan Morris 6 1-2 13; Garrett McNelis 3 0-0 6; Logan EWEelkom 0 0-0 0; Patrick Yost 1 0-0 3.
Totals:
20 9-13 51.
3-point goals:
Morrison, Yost.
Montoursville 56
Milton 38
MONTOURSVILLE — The Black Panthers hung with the Warriors until the fourth quarter, but that’s when Montoursville outscored Milton 16-5 to pull away for the HAC-II victory.
Kyle Wagner scored nine points — all on 3-pointers — to lead Milton (1-9, 1-3 HAC-II), which next hosts Mifflinburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Montoursville 56, Milton 38
at Montoursville
Milton 12 8 13 5 — 38 Mont 13 13 14 16 — 56
Milton (1-9, 1-3) 38
Austin Gainer 0 0-0 0; Dylan Birdsong 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 0 0-0 0; Kenley Caputo 1 1-2 3; Kyle Wagner 3 0-0 9; Xavier Minium 2 0-0 6; Dom Savidge 1 0-0 2; Luke DeLong 0 0-0 0; Ceaser Allen 3 1-2 7; Colton Loreman 2 3-3 7; Jace Brandt 0 0-0 0; Eric Baker 2 0-0 4. Totals:
14 4-7 38.
3-point goals:
Wagner 3, Minium 2.
Montoursville 56
B. Good 1 0-0 2; D. Young 2 0-0 4; J. Burger 8 3-6 19; I. Fenner 1 0-2 2; P. Mussina 1 0-0 2; J. Simms 5 4-4 14; H. Shearer 4 0-0 11; J. Verrico 1 0-0 2; Z. Malley 0 0-0 0; J. Schneider 0 0-0 0; L. Reeder 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23 7-12 56.
3-point goals:
Shearer 3.
JV score: Montoursville, 46-40. High scorers: Mont, Fenner, 21; Milton, Jace Brandt, 12.Northumberland Chr. 62
Meadowbrook Chr. 36
MILTON — Ashton Canelo tallied 16 points and Dillon Stokes had 11 for the Lions, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors took the ACAA win.
Aaron Knauss led all scorers with 31 points for Northumberland (5-6, 3-0 ACAA), which pulled away from Meadowbrook (2-8, 1-3) thanks to a 29-18 second half.
Meadowbrook next plays at Juniata Mennonite at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Northumberland Chr. 62, Meadowbrook Chr. 36
at Meadowbrook Christian
Northumberland 17 14 16 13 — 62 Meadowbrook 8 10 8 10 — 36
Northumberland (5-6) 62 Aaron Knauss 13 1-2 31; David King 7 0-1 15; Jack Garvin 1 2-2 4; Jackson Kelly 2 0-1 4; Cole Knauss 2 0-0 4; Nathan Klinger 2 0-0 4; Luke Snyder 0 0-0 0; Justin Ross 0 0-0 0. Totals:
27 3-6 62.
3-point goals:
A. Knauss 4, King.
Meadowbrook Chr. (2-8) 36
CJ Carrier 1 0-0 2; Dillon Stokes 3 2-4 11; Ashton Canelo 6 3-12 16; Noah Smith 3 0-0 6; Jacob Reed 0 0-0 0; Evan Young 0 0-0 0; Nevin Carrier 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 5-16 36.
3-point goals:
Stokes 3, Canelo 2.
Other boys scores:
Hughesville 60, Southern Columbia 43
Jersey Shore 67, Central Mountain 52
Loyalsock 74, Midd-West 21
