With so many hunting seasons having come to a close, what’s a guy or girl in the mood to burn a little powder to do? Why not give crow hunting a try? After all, up until April 12 when the season closes to protect nesting birds, crows can be legally hunted statewide three days a week – Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Crows can be hunted using several methods. A few sharpshooters even use rifles, targeting birds feeding in fields. However, more commonly, birds will either be hunted through pass shooting or a combination of calling and decoying.
Pass shooting is simple. Just find a location the birds typically travel through, hide yourself, and wait until they are within shotgun range. While you’ll take a few birds with this method, the fastest action can usually be had by hunting with the use of a mouth-blown call, or better yet the use of an electronic caller. Add a few crow decoys to the area and an owl or hawk decoy and you just might find yourself with some very challenging wing shooting opportunities.
Why add an owl or hawk to your decoy spread? That’s simple. Crows consider these birds to be mortal enemies and will harass a hawk or owl at every opportunity. Personally, I’ve even watched crows attack a bald eagle – a bird much larger and stronger than themselves. With this in mind, many callers use a call mimicking the sounds made during a crow/raptor fight. Often this will bring in crows from far and wide hoping to get in on the fight.
Here’s something to think about. How often have you seen a crow feeding on roadkill? Plenty of times, right? Now, consider how often you’ve seen a road-killed crow. Makes you think, doesn’t it? Crows have incredible eyesight. With this in mind, hunters pursuing crows should dress in camo and keep their movement to a bare minimum. Some serious crow hunters even go as far as to wear camouflage gloves and face masks to hide themselves. I’ve even seen crows flare from seeing sunlight flashing off a hunter’s eyeglasses. So, if possible, put the sun to your back.
While crow hunting isn’t as popular as it once was, it’s a great way to test your shotgunning skills and is often welcomed by landowners, as crows can be very damaging to crops such as newly-sprouted corn. Much like groundhog hunting, crow hunting can be a great way to establish a relationship with a local farmer and landowner that could possibly lead to other future invitations to hunt their property.
