BOSTON, Mass. — Javante McCoy hit the tying and go-ahead jumpers in the final two minutes to lift Boston University to a 74-71 victory over Bucknell on Saturday at Case Gym in the final game of the Patriot League men’s basketball regular season. Jimmy Sotos tallied 19 points for the Bison, who will be seeded either seventh of eighth in the Patriot League Tournament and host a first-round game at Sojka Pavilion on Tuesday night.
The Bison (12-19, 8-10 PL) led by as many as 16 points in the second half, and the margin was still 15 after a John Meeks 3-pointer made it 66-51 with 7:54 to play. But that would be Bucknell’s last field goal of the day, as Boston University (18-13, 12-6 PL) finished the game on a 23-5 run.
Andrew Funk scored 15 points and Walter Ellis added 11 for the Bison, who played very well in long stretches against the league’s co-second-place team before running out of steam in the final minutes.
Bucknell will be the No. 7 seed and play Holy Cross in the first round of the Patriot League tournament at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Sojka Pavilion.
Boston University 74, Bucknell 71Saturday at Boston
Bucknell (12-19)
Jimmy Sotos 6-15 6-7 19; Andrew Funk 5-8 3-4 15; John Meeks 2-10 1-2 6; Paul Newman 3-6 0-1 6; Avi Toomer 2-5 0-0 5; Walter Ellis 4-8 1-2 11; Kahliel Spear 3-4 0-2 6; Xander Rice 1-2 0-0 3.
Totals:
26-58 11-18 71.
Boston (18-13)
Max Mahoney 9-13 5-8 23; Javante McCoy 8-12 0-1 17; Walter Whyte 4-8 4-6 13; Sukhmail Mathon 0-1 0-0 0; Adam Mikula 0-2 0-0 0; Jonas Harper 3-7 2-2 9; E. Brittain-Watts 3-4 2-2 8; Andrew Petcash 1-2 0-0 2; Jack Hemphill 1-2 0-1 2; Fletcher Tynen 0-1 0-0 0; Alex Vilarino 0-2 0-0 0.
Totals:
29-54 11-17 74.
Halftime: Bucknell, 30-25. 3-point goals: Bucknell 8-21 (Funk 2-4, Ellis 2-6, Rice 1-1, Toomer 1-2, Sotos 1-4, Meeks 1-4); Boston 5-14 (Brittain-Watts 2-2, McCoy 1-1, Whyte 1-4, Harper 1-4, Petcash 0-1, Hemphill 0-1, Mikula 0-1). Fouled out: Newman, Toomer. Rebounds: Bucknell 33 (Toomer 6); Boston 32 (Mahoney 10). Assists: Bucknell 11 (Meeks 4); Boston 11 (McCoy 3). Total fouls: Bucknell 15; Boston 15. Technicals: None. A: 9-8.
