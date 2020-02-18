College sports
Men’s swimmingSusquehanna UniversitySunday at Landmark ChampionshipsNotes:
On the final of competition junior Brett Walker, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, helped the 400 free relay finish third in 3:08.91, and he also placed fourth in the 100 free in 47.01. Women’s basketball Bucknell 60, American 57 Saturday at American
Notes:
Autumn Ceppi scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Bucknell women’s basketball team to a thrilling 60-57 victory over American at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C. Saturday afternoon. Ellie Mack also scored in double figures with 12, and both Ally Johnson and Taylor O’Brien added nine apiece. Bucknell (18-6, 11-2 PL) shot 44.6 percent and limited the Eagles to 37.7 percent. Bucknell recorded 15 assists for a second straight game, and both teams were even at 12 turnovers each.
Bucknell 60, American 57Bucknell 18 11 15 16 — 60American 14 10 11 22 — 57Bucknell (18-6)
Autumn Ceppi 9-12 2-3 20; Ellie Mack 6-9 0-0 12; Ally Johnson 4-7 0-0 9; Taylor O’Brien 2-11 4-4 9; Abby Kapp 3-10 0-2 8; Emma Shaffer 1-3 0-0 2; Tai Johnson 0-3 0-0 0; Gia Hayes 0-1 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
25-56 6-9 60.
American (9-14)
Kaitlyn Marenyi 7-12 3-3 20; Maddie Doring 4-7 2-2 12; Jade Edwards 3-12 3-4 9; Morgan Bartner 2-4 0-0 5; Indeya Sanders 1-7 0-0 2; Emily Fisher 2-3 3-4 7; TaeKenya Cleveland 1-2 0-0 2; Taylor Brown 0-4 0-0 0; Laura Graytok 0-1 0-0 0; Karla Vres 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
20-53 11-13 57.
3-point goals: Bucknell 4-12 (Kapp 2-4, O’Brien 1-3, A. Johnson 1-3, Mack 0-2); American 6-19 (Marenyi 3-5, Doring 2-4, Bartner 1-1, Sanders 0-1, Brown 0-2, Edwards 0-6). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Bucknell 32 (Ceppi 7); American 32 (Edwards 9). Assists: Bucknell 15 (A. Johnson 6); American 12 (Sanders 5). Total fouls: Bucknell 10; American 13. Technicals: None. A:
536.
62nd Annual Daytona 500 Results
Monday
At Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla. (Starting position in parentheses)
1. (21) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 209. 2. (27) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 209. 3. (19) Chris Buescher, Ford, 209. 4. (30) David Ragan, Ford, 209. 5. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 209. 6. (29) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 209. 7. (39) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 209. 8. (36) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 209. 9. (7) Ryan Newman, Ford, 209. 10. (8) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 209. 11. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford, 209. 12. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 209. 13. (33) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 209. 14. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 209. 15. (11) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 209. 16. (34) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 209. 17. (25) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 209. 18. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 208. 19. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 207. 20. (1) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 206. 21. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, Accident, 205. 22. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 205. 23. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 203. 24. (2) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 203. 25. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Accident, 201. 26. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, Accident, 200. 27. (32) Timmy Hill, Ford, Accident, 200. 28. (22) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 199. 29. (31) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, Accident, 198. 30. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 198. 31. (40) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Accident, 192. 32. (15) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Accident, 186. 33. (18) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, Accident, 184. 34. (28) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Engine, 184. 35. (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, Accident, 184. 36. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 183. 37. (12) Cole Custer, Ford, Rear End, 174. 38. (38) BJ McLeod, Ford, Accident, 105. 39. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, Accident, 89. 40. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 58.
Average Speed of Race Winner:
141.11 mph.
Time of Race:
3 Hrs, 42 Mins, 10 Secs.
Margin of Victory:
.014 Seconds.
Caution Flags:
9 for 39 laps.
Lead Changes:
23 among 13 drivers.
Lap Leaders:
R. Stenhouse Jr. 0;R. Stenhouse Jr. 1-23;M. McDowell 24;B. Keselowski 25-28;A. Almirola 29-30;B. Keselowski 31-38;R. Newman 39;A. Almirola 40-43;C. Elliott 44-66;A. Bowman 67;D. Hamlin 68-92;C. LaJoie 93;D. Hamlin 94-135;R. Blaney 136;R. Stenhouse Jr. 137;R. Blaney 138-140;K. Busch 141-148;B. Keselowski 149-163;J. Logano 164-169;J. Johnson 170-172;A. Bowman 173-174;K. Busch 175-180;B. Keselowski 181-183;R. Newman 184-197;D. Hamlin 198-209.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led):
Denny Hamlin 3 times for 79 laps; Brad Keselowski 4 times for 30 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2 times for 24 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 23 laps; Ryan Newman 2 times for 15 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 14 laps; Aric Almirola 2 times for 6 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 6 laps; Ryan Blaney 2 times for 4 laps; Alex Bowman 2 times for 3 laps; Jimmie Johnson 1 time for 3 laps; Corey LaJoie 1 time for 1 lap; Michael McDowell 1 time for 1 lap.
Nascar Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders
Through Feb. 17
1. Denny Hamlin, 50. 2. Ryan Blaney, 43. 3. Kevin Harvick, 39. 4. Chris Buescher, 38. 5. Ryan Newman, 36. 6. Kyle Larson, 35. 7. Chase Elliott, 34. 8. David Ragan, 33. 9. Aric Almirola, 32. 10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 32. 11. Clint Bowyer, 31. 12. Austin Dillon, 30. 13. Joey Logano, 30. 14. Corey Lajoie, 29. 15. Bubba Wallace, 28. 16. John H. Nemechek, 26. 17. Matt DiBenedetto, 25. 18. Erik Jones, 24. 19. Michael McDowell, 23. 20. Jimmie Johnson, 22. 21. Alex Bowman, 22. 22. Brennan Poole, 21. 23. Christopher Bell, 18. 24. Martin Truex Jr, 16. 25. Kyle Busch, 12. 26. William Byron, 11. 27. Tyler Reddick, 10. 28. Brad Keselowski, 8. 29. Ty Dillon, 8. 30. Ryan Preece, 8. 31. Cole Custer, 7. 32. Kurt Busch, 7. 33. Reed Sorenson, 6. 34. Quin Houff, 1.
College basketball rankings
Men’s basketball
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (48) 23-1 1559 1 2. Gonzaga (14) 26-1 1518 2 3. Kansas (1) 22-3 1434 3 4. San Diego St. 26-0 1404 4 5. Dayton 23-2 1294 6 6. Duke 22-3 1285 7 7. Maryland 21-4 1194 9 8. Florida St. 21-4 1088 8 9. Penn St. 20-5 1024 13 10. Kentucky 20-5 1011 12 11. Louisville 21-5 837 5 12. Villanova 19-6 824 15 13. Auburn 22-3 818 11 14. Oregon 20-6 742 17 15. Creighton 20-6 718 23 16. Seton Hall 18-7 672 10 17. West Virginia 18-7 552 14 18. Colorado 20-6 501 16 19. Marquette 17-7 404 18 20. Iowa 18-8 254 21 21. Butler 19-7 242 19 22. Houston 20-6 237 20 23. BYU 21-7 188 — 24. Arizona 18-7 102 — 25. Ohio St. 17-8 95 —
Others receiving votes:
Texas Tech 92, Michigan St. 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, N. Iowa 9, Utah St. 8, Florida 6, Rutgers 6, ETSU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4, Richmond 3, Tulsa 3, New Mexico St. 2, SMU 2, Arizona St 1, Wright St. 1. The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (21) 23-1 788 1 2. Gonzaga (11) 26-1 772 2 3. Kansas 22-3 723 3 4. San Diego State 26-0 717 4 5. Dayton 23-2 659 6 6. Duke 22-3 652 7 7. Maryland 21-4 601 9 8. Florida State 21-4 524 8 9. Penn State 20-5 503 13 10. Kentucky 20-5 488 12 11. Louisville 21-5 466 5 12. Auburn 22-3 398 11 13. Villanova 19-6 383 16 14. Seton Hall 18-7 355 10 15. Creighton 20-6 340 21 16. Oregon 20-6 311 18 17. Colorado 20-6 287 15 18. West Virginia 18-7 279 14 19. Marquette 17-7 171 22 20. Iowa 18-8 168 17 21. Arizona 18-7 132 — 22. Houston 20-6 131 19 23. Butler 19-7 124 20 24. Ohio State 17-8 79 — 25. Michigan State 17-9 76 25
Others receiving votes:
Texas Tech 59, BYU 56, Michigan 44, Illinois 24, Virginia 20, LSU 16, Northern Iowa 10, Rhode Island 9, Oklahoma 6, SMU 6, Florida 5, Saint Mary’s 5, Cincinnati 3, ETSU 3, Rutgers 3, Stephen F. Austin 2, Arizona State 1, Wisconsin 1. Women’s basketball
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 24-1 747 1 2. Baylor (2) 23-1 713 2 3. Oregon (1) 24-2 700 3 4. Stanford 23-3 620 8 5. Louisville 23-3 611 9 6. UConn 21-3 605 5 7. Maryland 22-4 557 10 8. UCLA 21-3 554 7 9. Mississippi St. 22-4 516 6 10. N.C. State 22-3 481 4 11. Arizona 21-4 460 12 12. DePaul 24-3 413 13 13. Gonzaga 25-2 337 15 14. Kentucky 19-5 320 18 15. Oregon St. 19-6 311 11 16. Texas A&M 20-5 307 16 17. Florida St. 20-5 269 14 18. Northwestern 22-3 263 19 19. Iowa 21-5 203 17 20. South Dakota 24-2 167 21 21. Arizona St. 18-8 143 22 22. Arkansas 20-5 128 23 23. Missouri St. 21-3 122 24 24. Indiana 20-7 87 20 25. Princeton 19-1 52 —
Others receiving votes:
TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Stony Brook 3, Fresno St. 2.
College baseball rankings
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Baseball America poll, with records through Feb. 16 and previous ranking (selected by the staff of Baseball America): Record Prv
1. Michigan 3-1 8 2. Florida 3-0 4 3. Miami 3-0 5 4. Texas Tech 4-0 6 5. Vanderbilt 1-2 1 6. Louisville 1-2 2 7. Georgia 3-0 7 8. Arizona State 2-2 3 9. Mississippi State 3-0 9 10. UCLA 3-0 10 11. Arkansas 3-0 11 12. Auburn 4-0 13 13. LSU 2-1 14 14. Florida State 2-1 12 15. Mississippi 2-1 NR 16. Oklahoma 2-1 19 17. Duke 2-1 15 18. NC State 3-0 17 19. North Carolina 3-0 18 20. Wake Forest 3-1 20 21. Georgia Tech 2-1 21 22. Arizona 3-0 22 23. Dallas Baptist 3-0 23 24. Oklahoma State 1-2 16 25. East Carolina 3-0 25
Sports on TV
Wednesday, February 19
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m. ACCN — Wright State at Louisville
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m. FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall 7 p.m. BTN — Michigan at Rutgers CBSSN — East Carolina at Memphis ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville ESPN2 — Auburn at Georgia ESPNU — Central Florida at Cincinnati SECN — Texas A&M at Alabama 8 p.m. ACCN — Boston College at Virginia 8:30 p.m. FS1 — Providence at Georgetown 9 p.m. BTN — Indiana at Minnesota CBSSN — Villanova at DePaul ESPN — Duke at North Carolina State ESPN2 — Kansas State at Texas Tech ESPNU — Tulsa at Houston SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi State 10 p.m. PAC-12N — California at Washington State
GOLF
11 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Pong, Thailand
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m. NBCSN — NY Rangers at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
