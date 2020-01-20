TURBOTVILLE — With seven pins and a major decision, Warrior Run had little problem with Bloomsburg in taking a 58-17 Heartland Athletic Conference Division III victory Monday that also qualified the Defenders for the District 4 Duals later this month.
Pins from Sam Crawford (170) and Hoyt Bower (182) came early in the match to give Warrior Run an 18-4 lead.
Later, pins from Evan Diehl (220), Anson Rouch (120), Landan Kurtz (126), Logan Witmer (132) and Noah Hunt (138) all but gave the Defenders the match. Kaden Majcher added a 13-5 major decision at 113.
Warrior Run’s victory gives the Defenders a 6-4 record in dual meets this season.
Warrior Run next hosts Montoursville today at 7 p.m.
Warrior Run 58, Bloomsburg 17
at Warrior Run
152:
Taylor Wise (WR) won by forfeit.
160:
Stephen Roeder (B) maj. dec. Grady Miller, 14-4.
170:
Samuel Crawford (WR) pinned Aaron Williams, 2:27.
182:
Hoyt Bower (WR) pinned Tanner Mattern, :16.
195:
Caleb Martz (B) dec. Jeremiah Wagner, 9-5.
220:
Evan Diehl (WR) pinned Brody Hock, 3:04.
285:
Luke Barnes (B) pinned Caleb Long, 4:31.
106:
Kaden Milheim (WR) won by forfeit.
113:
Kaden Majcher (WR) maj. dec. Jake Leonardo, 13-5.
120:
Anson Rouch (WR) pinned Blaise Fraley, 1:14.
126:
Landan Kurtz (WR) pinned Jake Fogelsanger, :27.
132:
Logan Witmer (WR) pinned David Klingerman, 1:21.
138:
Noah Hunt (WR) pinned Dalton Watt, 1:32.
145:
Nick Wharton (B) maj. dec. Tanner Confair, 8-0.
Boys basketballMontoursville 55
Mifflinburg 44
MIFFLINBURG — The Warriors outscored the Wildcats 28-17 in the second half to hold on for the non-league win.
Isaiah Valentine scored 12 points for Mifflinburg (2-12) in his return to the lineup, plus Dylan Doebler and Jake Young tallied 10 points apiece.
Mifflinburg next hosts Selinsgrove in a HAC-I matchup at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Montoursville 55, Mifflinburg 44
at Mifflinburg
Montoursville 10 17 10 18 — 55 Mifflinburg 14 13 6 11 — 44
Montoursville (11-2) 55
E. Rodriguez 4 1-2 10; B. Good 1 0-2 2; J. Burger 3 0-0 6; P. Mussina 1 5-6 8; J. Simms 7 3-4 17; H. Shearer 3 2-2 10; L. Reeder 0 2-2 2.
Totals:
19 13-18 55.
3-point goals:
Shearer 2, Mussina, Rodriguez.
Mifflinburg (2-12) 44
Dylan Doebler 4 0-0 10; Isaiah Valentine 5 1-3 12; Seth Kline 1 0-0 3; Dante Colon 3 2-2 9; Rylee Stahl 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 0 0-0 0; Jake Young 4 2-2 10.
Totals:
17 5-7 44.
3-point goals:
Doebler 2, Valentine, Kline, Colon.
JV score: Montoursville, 44-32. High scorers:
Montoursville, Reeder, 12; Mifflinburg, J. Foster, 11.
Girls basketballMilton 53
Troy 20
TROY — Although no player scored in double figures for the Black Panthers, coach Phil Davis had a total of 11 girls score at least two points in a big non-league win over the Trojans.
Taylor Snyder and Kylie Wagner tallied eight points apiece for Milton (4-9), with Wagner coming off the bench to get her points.
The Black Panthers also got six points each from Crystal Hamilton, Leah Walter, Larissa Shearer and Morgan Reiner.
Milton will host Jersey Shore in a HAC-I matchup today at 7:30 p.m.
Milton 53, Troy 20
at Troy
Milton 14 11 14 14 — 53 Troy 2 3 7 8 — 20
Milton (4-9)
Kiersten Stork 2 0-0 4; Leah Walter 3 0-0 6; Taylor Snyder 2 4-5 8; Crystal Hamilton 3 0-0 6; Kyla Rovenolt 1 1-1 3; Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2; Carly Neidig 0 0-0 0; Mylea Neidig 0 0-0 0; Tori Brink 0 0-0 0; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 0-0 2; Diana Cabrerra 1 0-0 2; Larissa Shearer 3 0-0 6; Kendall Foster 0 0-0 0; Morgan Reiner 3 0-1 6; Kylie Wagner 4 0-0 8.
Totals:
24 5-7 53.
3-point goals:
None.
Troy (4-9) 20
Skylar Swain 0 0-0 0; Olivia Call 1 1-5 3; Cessily Harding 0 0-0 0; Hannah Zimmerman 0 0-3 0; Bailey Johnson 0 0-0 0; Rachel Kingsley 2 0-0 4; Macy Vroman 0 0-2 0; Makenna Matthews 2 1-2 5; Sydney Taylor 3 0-0 8; Madison Vargas 0 0-4 0.
Totals:
8 2-16 20.
3-point goals:
Taylor 2.
Meadowbrook Chr. 44
St. John Neumann 34
WILLIAMSPORT — Jackie Stokes and Masy Devlin combined to score 30 points to lead the Lions to the non-league victory.
Stokes tallied 19 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead Meadowbrook (6-5) while Devlin added 11.
Meadowbrook next plays at Lititz Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 44, St. John Neumann 34
at St. John Neumann
Meadowbrook 8 10 15 11 — 44 St. John Neumann 8 6 9 11 — 34
Meadowbrook (6-5) 44
Masy Devlin 5 1-2 11; Jackie Stokes 9 1-4 19; Emily Baney 4 0-0 8; Emily Toland 0 0-0 0; Shelby Hartman 2 0-0 4; Madison McNeal 0 0-0 0; Jenaka Day 1 0-0 2; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21 2-6 44.
3-point goals:
None.
St. John Neumann 34
M. Pierce 1 0-0 2; L. Reid 3 0-0 6; Z. Shamaway 4 0-0 8; S. Tutler 7 3-3 18.
Totals:
15 3-3 34.
3-point goals: Tutler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.