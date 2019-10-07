Animal 375
1. Trevor Kerstetter, 2. Andrew Cremer, 3. Colin Geiger.
Junior Predator
1. Zane Snyder, 2. Isaac Elliott, 3. Carter Smith.
Caged Clone Red
1. Zachery Wagner, 2. Dreden Berkheimer, 3. Brady Martin.
Rookie 1 Caged
1. Matthew Myers, 2. Remi Radabaugh.
Rookie 2 Caged
1. Bryce Hefenfinger.
Adult Caged
1. Robert Bahnsen, 2. Colby Walters, 3. Frank Drumm.
Junior Caged
1. Lucas Bowersox, 2. LeeLee Kochenderfer.
Flat 350
1. Colin Geiger, 2. Zachery Nace, 3. Bob Nace.
Clone 340
1. Trevor Kerstetter, 2. David Graybill III.
Junior Restricted
1. Zane Snyder, 2. Carter Smith, 3. Chase Lemaster.
Predator 375
1. Wayne Ulrich, 2. Geoff Gill, 3. Corbin Leiby.
Run What You Brought
1. David Graybill Jr, 2. Nate Kochenderfer, 3. Wayne Nipple
Divas
1. Megan Landau, 2. Cindy Strawser, 3. Nicole Musser.
Super Heavies
1. Cindy Strawser.
Run the Other Way (Juniors)
1. Matthew Myers, 2. Chase Lemaster, 3. David Graybill III.
Run the Other Way (Adults)
1. Trevor Kerstetter, 2. David Graybill Jr, 3. Robert Bahnsen.
College sports weekend roundup
Football
Warriors fall to 13th-ranked Aggies
WILLIAMSPORT — Filling in for an injured senior, junior Gianni Bryant-Lopez found the ball in his hands and he was gone down the left sideline for a 20-yard fumble recovery for Lycoming's only touchdown, as it fell 41-7 to 13th-ranked Delaware Valley on Saturday at David Person Field.
The touchdown, which was forced on a running play by senior Jeff Coplin from behind at the 19-yard line before Bryant-Lopez ran smack dab into the ball while coming around the left edge, finalized the game's scoring with 12:39 to play. It was Lycoming's first fumble recovery for a touchdown since Wyatt Entz had one in 2015.
The Warriors (1-4, 0-3 MAC) drove deep into the red zone one more time, reaching the three-yard line on a seven-play drive that was aided by a 26-yard pitch-and-catch from sophomore Chase Snavely to senior Stephen Toczylousky, of Southern Columbia High School. However, a pair of incomplete passes ended the drive.
Delaware Valley (4-1, 3-0) got on the board with an 11-play drive late in the first quarter, as Dan Allen scored from three yards out. Juwan Manigo expanded the lead in the second quarter, spinning out of a
tackle for a 76-yard score and an interception late helped Delaware Valley add one more score before the end of the half, taking a 20-0 lead into the break.
The Aggies scored three more times in the third quarter, capping their scoring on a 32-yard fumble recovery by Yusuf Aladinov as time expired on the period.
Senior Keith Batkowski posted 37 yards on seven carries and freshman Nick Briener carried four carries for 14 yards. Sophomore Elijah Shemory went 6-of-12 for 56 yards with two interceptions and Snavely was 2-for-4 for 26 yards. Senior Dezmen Johnson made three catches for nine yards and freshman Elijah Palmer had one catch for 31 yards.
Senior Sam Pawlikowski posted eight tackles and freshman Austin Rowley added seven. Coplin had six stops and a forced fumble and sophomore Willie Garner had a sack. Freshman Cole Senior added a half-sack and a pass breakup.
The Warriors are back on the field on Saturday when they head to Alvernia University for a 12 p.m. MAC game.
No. 24 Kutztown 27, Bloomsburg 12
Saturday at Bloomsburg University
Notes: Bloomsburg held 24th-ranked Kutztown to just 285 yards of total offense - 200 yards below its season average - on Saturday afternoon but it was not enough as the Huskies dropped their third consecutive game by a 27-12 final at Danny Hale Field at Redman Stadium. Bloomsburg dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division while the Golden Bears improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in divisional play. Kutztown came into Saturday's contest averaging nearly 483 yards of total offense but was limited to just 95 yards rushing and 190 yards through the air against a stout Huskies' defensive unit. However, the Bloomsburg offense was limited to 201 yards of offense against the Golden Bears with 64 of those coming on the Huskies' final drive of the afternoon that led to their only touchdown with one minute left in regulation.
Field hockey
Villanova 3, Bucknell 2 (OT)
Sunday at Villanova
Notes: Bucknell sophomore Emily Doyle continued her scoring spree with two more goals, but Villanova came from behind to defeat the Bison 3-2 on Abby Siana’s overtime goal on Sunday afternoon at The Proving Grounds.
The Bison (5-5) needed only 2:27 to get on the board when Doyle scored off a feed from Allie Christopher. Lydia Sydnor, the sister of former Bison football player Brice Sydnor, evened the match in the second quarter before Doyle put the Bison back in front with her second of the day in the final minute of the third period.
This was Doyle’s second straight two-goal game, after she logged a brace last Sunday at Towson, and she has five goals in her last three games. Doyle now has a team-high seven goals on the season, which is the second-highest total in the Patriot League.
But the Wildcats (4-6), who average just under three goals per game, were able to find the equalizer in the fourth quarter and the game-winner in 7v7 overtime.
Katie Capalbo scored in the 55th minute to tie the match, forcing extra time. There was plenty of action at both ends of the field in OT, with both goalkeepers making two saves before Siana ended it 7:06 into the period.
Both teams finished with 16 total shot attempts, while Villanova led 7-4 in penalty corners. Olivia Harris tallied four saves for the Bison, while two Villanova goalies combined for nine stops.
The Bison return to action next Saturday at home against Patriot League-rival Lehigh at noon.
Limestone 2, Bloomsburg 1
Sunday at Limestone University
Notes: For the third consecutive game, Bloomsburg needed overtime on Sunday afternoon to determine its fate. And, unfortunately for the Huskies, Limestone scored just under six minutes into the extra session to send Bloomsburg to a 2-1 loss at Bessant Field on the campus of Queens University. The Huskies dropped to 3-7 overall and dropped to 1-3 in games decided in overtime this season. The Saints, meanwhile, improved to 7-3 on the year. It marked the final non-conference game of the season for Bloomsburg.
Men’s soccer
Lycoming 3, Widener 0
Saturday at Lycoming
Notes: Two first-half goals by freshmen and the team's sixth shutout of the year equaled a 3-0 victory for Lycoming over MAC Commonwealth foe Widener on Saturday afternoon at UPMC Field on Homecoming & Family Weekend. The Warriors (7-4, 1-0 MAC) are winners of five of their last six games and have not lost a conference opener since 2013.
The Warriors opened up the scoring in the eighth minute when freshman Jayson Butler beat the keeper right with a bullet off a deflected shot from sophomore Jared Moses. Lycoming extended the lead to two when freshman Kellen Krebs connected on a header off a pass from 30-yards out from senior Lance Klinger in the 39th minute.
The Warriors put the game out of reach in the 71st minute when sophomore Tyler Flood finished off a breakaway by hitting a streaking sophomore Josh Cruz with a perfect lead pass in the middle of the box. Cruz buried the one-timer past the right of the keeper for his first goal of the season.
The Warriors doubled the Pride (7-4, 0-1) in shots (16-8), adding nine corners to Widener's five.
University of District Columbia 4, Bloomsburg 2
Saturday at Washington
Notes: Bloomsburg dropped its third straight contest by a 4-2 margin at the University of the District of Columbia on Saturday evening. The Huskies rallied late, scoring twice in the second half, but three first-half goals by the Firebirds proved to be too much to overcome. Bloomsburg dropped to 3-6 overall while UDC improved to 3-6 on the year.
Moravian 3, Susquehanna 2 (OT)
Saturday at Susquehanna
Notes: Midfielders Aly Kenawy and Shayne Davies both netted their first goals of the season Saturday afternoon but the efforts of the Susquehanna came up short in a Landmark Conference overtime loss. Susquehanna (3-8-0, 0-2-0 LC) succumbed to a 3-2 OT loss to Moravian (8-2-1, 2-0-0 LC) just 22 seconds into the extra period.
Women’s soccer
Widener 2, Lycoming 1
Saturday at Lycoming
Notes: Sophomore Elle Sarracco scored her team-leading fourth goal to help Lycoming tie the game in the second half, but Widener scored in the 87th minute to escape UPMC Field with a 2-1 MAC Commonwealth victory on Saturday afternoon. Ashton Hourbury scored the game-winner from 35 yards out off an assist from Melissa Koch.
The Warriors (7-4-1, 0-1 MAC) tied the contest in the 50th minute when sophomore Bailey Gilmore sent a chip pass into the heart of the box to a cutting Sarracco, who placed a header over the outstretched hand of the keeper for Widener (10-2, 1-0).
Army 2, Bucknell 1
Saturday at Lewisburg
Notes: Gabby Bair scored her team-leading third goal of the season to give the Bison the lead midway through the first half, but Army West Point equalized before intermission, went ahead on an Alyssa Carfagno goal in the 68th minute, and held on to defeat Bucknell 2-1 in Patriot League women’s soccer action on Saturday at Emmitt Field. The loss dropped the Bison to 2-2 in Patriot League play, while Army improved to 1-2-1 in the league and snapped a five-game series losing streak to Bucknell.
East Stroudsburg 5, Lock Haven 2
Sunday at Lock Haven
Notes: Lock Haven (1-4-2, 1-4-1 PSACE) team fell on the road to East Stroudsburg University (6-2, 5-2 PSACE) 5-2 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East action on Sunday afternoon.
Leading the way for the offense was Marah Foltz, who finished the game with a goal and an assist for the Bald Eagles. She converted a penalty kick to score LHU’s second goal.
In the 22nd minute, Josie Swartz provided a spark, scoring for LHU after placing a shot past the ESU keeper. Assisting on the play was Foltz. The two did all they could to lead the Bald Eagle offense. Foltz finished with a game high 12 shots and 10 on goal. Swartz finished with 4 shots and all 4 on goal.
Turning in a strong midfield performance was Erika Landis, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, who looked to jump start play for LHU creating a number of chances going forward.
Cross country
Lycoming College
Saturday at Paul Short Run, Lehigh
Notes: Junior Maverick Stenger, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, and senior Kaylee Long from Milton Area High School paced Lycoming’s men’s and women’s teams at the Paul Short Invitational. Long placed 129th out of a field of 372 runners to lead the women's team to a 41st-place finish, posting a time of 24:38.4. Freshman Claire Shaffer finished second on the team with a run of 28:53.5, with freshman Tamara Hess came in one slot behind her by cutting two minutes off her career-best time with a 28:55.8.
Stenger led the men's team in the second straight 8K race with a 254th-place finish with a time of 31:06.7 in a field of 326. Sophomore Logan Franquet set a career-best mark for the second straight race, finishing in 31:58.2, placing 275th. Senior Daniel Moses came in behind him at 279th with a time of 32.14.
Lock Haven University
Saturday at Paul Short Run, Lehigh
Notes: Standout Laurel Moyer finished 16th out of 328 runners and Cadie Kiser placed 81st, as the duo led the way today for the regionally-ranked Lock Haven women’s cross country team at the always competitive Paul Short Run, hosted by Lehigh. Moyer and Kiser helped the Bald Eagles finish 30th out of 42 teams in the women’s college “brown” race. Moyer covered the rolling 6,000-meter course in 21:33.4 and Kiser ran 22:28.8. Warrior Run High grad Rachel Grow finished fourth among the Bald Eagles by finishing in 24:40.6. The Bald Eagles – ranked No. 5 in the Atlantic Region (D2) - will return to action on Saturday, October 19 at the Gettysburg Invitational.
Bloomsburg University
Saturday at 31st Don Cathcart Invitational
Notes: Bloomsburg’s women's team had a tremendous showing on Saturday morning as four runners placed in the top ten to lift the Huskies to a second-place finish at the 31st Annual Don Cathcart Invitational, hosted by Salisbury State University. The 6K event featured 133 participants representing 14 different schools. Bloomsburg finished with a total of 58 points with only Stevenson University's total of 47 points ahead of the Huskies in the team standings.
Women’s volleyball
Lycoming 3, Marywood 0
Saturday at Lycoming
Notes: With a heavy hitting effort that included 38 kills and 15 service aces, Lycoming posted a 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-10) sweep of Marywood to wrap up the Lycoming College Tip-Off Classic on Saturday afternoon at Lamade Gym. Senior Elle Jednorski notched 10 kills and hit .533, to go with a block to secure all-tournament honors and senior Alysa McDevitt added an identical hitting effort of 10 kills, .533, while adding two kills.
Lycoming (13-9) added 15 aces, with senior Emily Morris added four kills, 27 assists and seven aces and senior Lindsay Beck posted five aces and nine digs. The Warriors added six blocks, with freshman Elizabeth Kelson posting four blocks and five kills and senior Elizabeth Hausknecht adding four kills and four blocks. Lycoming opened the match on a 9-1 run with Morris serving for seven straight points, notching three aces in the run. Marywood (8-13) never got closer than six points the rest of the set as Lycoming notched a 25-12 win.
