LEWISBURG – Bucknell men’s basketball coach Nathan Davis announced the signing of guards Josh Adoh and Miles Latimer, who will join the program next fall.
Adoh is a 6-3 wing from Bellflower, Calif., who played his high school basketball for St. John Bosco and Combine Academy (N.C.). Latimer is a 6-4 combo guard from Fairfax, Va., who played his first two collegiate seasons at Stony Brook and has two remaining years of eligibility.
Adoh is a 2019 graduate of St. John Bosco High School, where he was a three-time Scholar-Athlete honoree and a member of the Principal’s Honor Roll (4.0-plus grade-point average) in both semesters of his junior and senior years. He was selected as his team’s Most Improved Player as a junior and the Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, when he also earned All-Trinity League honors after averaging better than 13 points and 5 rebounds per game.
Adoh was named to a number of all-tournament teams and helped lead his squad to a second-place regional finish in the California Interscholastic Federation in 2017-18. A year later, St. John Bosco won the Trinity League championship and finished with a 21-6 record.
This past season, Adoh did a postgraduate year at Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C., where he averaged 30 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists per game. The youngest of five siblings, Adoh previously played AAU ball for West Coast Elite and Julius V ELITE (Cali Stars).
“We are very excited about Josh’s potential coming in as a dynamic wing who has played against high-level competition,” said Davis. “He has good size and can score at all three levels. We feel he can come in and compete for playing time right away.”
Latimer comes to Bucknell as a transfer from Stony Brook, where he was part of Seawolves teams that went 44-22 overall and 22-10 in America East play in his two seasons. Under current NCAA transfer rules, Latimer will have to sit out the 2020-21 season, although the NCAA has a working group that is currently studying the idea of a one-time transfer waiver.
Latimer is a 2018 graduate of Paul VI High School in Fairfax, Va. His team went 33-4 overall (18-0 in league play) and won the state championship during his senior season and 29-8/15-3 during his junior campaign.
As a freshman at Stony Brook in 2018-19, Latimer was named to the America East All-Rookie Team after playing in all 33 games with 32 starts while averaging 10.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for a 24-9 squad. He dropped 63 3-pointers and shot 38.7 percent from the arc that season. In his very first collegiate game, Latimer started and scored 15 points in a come-from-behind win over George Washington, and he followed that performance by scoring 11 points in a victory over South Carolina. Later in the year he nailed a game-winning 3-pointer in the final minute against Delaware and scored a career-high 22 points against Hofstra.
This past season, Latimer played in 32 games with 23 starts and averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds for a Stony Brook team that hit the 20-win plateau for the second year in a row. He scored a season-high 17 points against UMass-Lowell and had 16 against Ivy League champion Yale.
In his two collegiate seasons, Latimer averaged 8.8 points per game and shot 37.1 percent overall, 36.6 percent from the 3-point arc, and 76.1 percent from the foul line. He also totaled 59 steals and had more assists than turnovers.
“Miles is someone who we recruited when he was in high school, and we really like his game,” said Davis. “He has played primarily at the 2 and 3 spots in college, but we think he can also play some at the point. We were looking at him as a combo guard coming out of high school. He is a very good shooter with range. He averaged over 10 points per game as a freshman at Stony Brook on a team that won 24 games. He was used a little bit differently last year with a new coach, but Miles has experienced big games and made pressure shots at the college level. We can’t wait to have him in the program.”
Adoh and Latimer will join fellow newcomers Andre Screen and Deuce Turner next season. Screen and Turner signed National Letters of Intent during the early signing period in November.
