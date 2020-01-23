There aren’t many wrestling books and even fewer great ones.
Too bad, wrestlers and wrestling people are interesting. I know, I’ve been talking to them and writing about them for more than 45 years.
This column is about telling you about a wrestling book, a book that one can consider one of the great ones:
Tough Street: From Osage to London to Lehigh, the Remarkable Life of Gerald “Germ” Leeman
It’s the first book by James Drew, a native of Leeman’s home town of Osage, Iowa. Drew has the chops to write about wrestling hailing from Osage with communication and journalism degrees from Northern Iowa (B.A.) and the University of Iowa (M.A).
The text features nearly every top wrestler from the mid-1940’s to the first decade of this century. Leeman, who coached at Lehigh for 18 years, is boosted as a remarkable coach and person and also as a flawed individual. He’s no longer with us, having died from lung cancer in 2008.
“Germ” posted a 161-38-4 at Lehigh, before stepping down to be an assistant under Thad Turner.
Leeman’s record and Turner’s record at Lehigh were alike when it came to NCAA champions as both had nine winners from six wrestlers.
He came from real poverty in Osage, a family that needed to scrounge along railroad tracks, won a silver medal in the 1948 London Olympics, and led the wrestling team at Lehigh, one of the nation’s top private schools. One of 10 children, Leeman won three Iowa high school titles and an NCAA title in 1946 at Iowa State Teachers College (now Northern Iowa). That year he also was named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament.
He took silver in the Olympics, losing to Nasuh Akar of Turkey in the gold medal match. Leeman and Nasuh stuck up a friendship and continued to correspond over the years.
In the gold medal match, Leeman was leading until nearly the end when the Turk pinned him with a touch fall.
TroubleHowever, not was all rosy at Lehigh, especially near the end of Leeman’s tenure as head coach at Bethlehem.
The coach began drinking heavily. Kirk Pendleton, a former wrestler at Lehigh and later a Wall Street businessman, was named to the Lehigh board.
Later, when he returned to campus, he heard rumors of Leeman’s drinking.
Drew writes Pendleton took the direct approach.
“Coach, you have a drinking problem. Do you agree?”
Leeman said, “Yes I do and I have to do something about it.”
Pendleton said, “OK, the only way you’re going to solve it is to go to a place where they’ll dry you out and they can get you back in shape.”
Leeman wanted to do it himself but later Pendleton got him into a rehab hospital and Leeman eventually beat the disease, drinking only one beer the rest of his life.
Mike Caruso, a three-time NCAA champion, was perhaps Leeman’s most famous wrestler at Lehigh.
And Caruso was probably Leeman’s biggest booster as a coach and person.
As Leeman was dying in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Caruso paid his final visit to the coach. Drew describes it. “From his bed, Leeman pulled him close and whispered Mike, you keep this thing going so my life’s work will continue to have meaning. We’ve kept Lehigh wrestling going strong for one hundred years, Mike.”
Drew said Caruso responded, “Don’t worry coach. A lot of people, including me, are going to make sure that happens.”
The book is full of stories about wrestlers who performed for the Brown and White.
H-E-R
Perhaps the funniest is about Billy Stuart, an NCAA champ at Lehigh.
Here’s how Drew describes the incident. “Stuart had what wrestlers called a “bad cut” making weight against Cornell’s Warren Crow. At weigh-ins, he was still a quarter-pound over and hit the steam room with Leeman by his side. After the scale, Stuart gorged himself with whatever he could.
“During the match, Stuart burped and barfed part of a chocolate bar on Crow’s back. After winning the bout, Stuart walked off the mat and proudly announced to Leeman, “Coach I could still read the H-E-R in Hershey on that candy bar!”
For wrestlers and fans this is nearly the perfect book.
It’s available at Amazon and outskirtspress.com.
Mat burnsFormer Mifflinburg wrestler Tyler Stoltzfus, now wrestling at St. Joseph’s Catholic in Boalsburg, is now ranked third in the country at 170 pounds by WIN Magazine. He has won the Ironman Tournament, the Powerade Tournament, and the recently completed New Oxford Tournament. Early on, we heard he was Lock Haven-bound but his surge up the rankings might change that.
In last Friday’s battle of the No. 1 Wyoming Seminary and No. 2 Blair Academy the New Jersey team came out on top, 31-24.
Brody Teske, who departed Penn State to return to his home state has enrolled at Northern Iowa. The Iowa four-timer never seemed to fit in at Penn State.
Friday night will be fun for wrestling fans: On the Big Ten Network, Penn State faces Nebraska at 7 p.m. followed by Ohio State at Iowa at 9 p.m.
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 45 years. He has covered numerous NCAA and PIAA tournaments and attended three Olympic Games. He can be reached at jhuck@ptd.net.
