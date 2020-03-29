BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University is honoring senior members of its athletic teams with virtual senior days. Baseball was recently recognized.
Ten members of the Bloomsburg University baseball team have helped the Huskies to a 97-61-1 overall record, including this year’s 9-1 start to the season.
Seniors Brett Alaimo (Lancaster/Manheim Township), Christian Ciotti (Harrisburg/Susquehanna Township), Chad Cooperman (Allentown/Salisbury), Ed Herbener (Drums/MMI Preparatory School), Andrew Holmes (Egg Harbor Township, N.J./Egg Harbor Township), Nate Krizan (Montoursville/Loyalsock Township), James Reardon IV (Springfield/Springfield), Gianni Sinatore (Whitehall/Whitehall), JJ Spehrley (Pottsville/Pottsville Area), and Cole Swiger (Maple Glen/Upper Dublin) were recognized.
The Huskies won their first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship in 54 years in 2019 and made back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament in 2018 and 2019. Bloomsburg earned an at-large bid to the tournament in 2018.
We’ll take a closer look at local product, Krizan, a Loyalsock Township graduate.
Nate Krizan — Shortstop
Major — AccountingKrizan-Nate-Millersville
Athletic Honors/Awards
PSAC Scholar Athlete (2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019)
D2 ADA Scholar Athlete (2018-2019)
Athletic Highlights
Appeared in 150 games while making 149 starts for the Huskies ... Has a career .274 batting average ... Drove in 77 runs and scored 87 times on 119 hits, including 24 doubles and six home runs ... Had a career-best 35 runs, 47 hits, 11 doubles, and 32 RBI during the 2019 season ... Had a career-best four home runs in 2018 ... Played a started in 96 games in 2017 and 2018 ... Collected a career-best four hits against East Stroudsburg on April 13, 2019 ... Had a career-best four RBI against West Chester on April 29, 2018 ... Scored two runs in multiple games.
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
Winning a conference championship.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
Hanging out with friends and making new friends.
