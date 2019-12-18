TURBOTVILLE — Jeremy Betz knew his Warrior Run wrestling team had a razor thin margin for error in order to upset favored Muncy. He needed his team to save some bonus points in losses while getting falls in their wins and they did. He also needed some early momentum and he got that, too.
But what Betz didn’t need was another stud in the Indians’ lineup. So when he saw Mario Barberio weighing in at 152 pound for Muncy Betz knew that presented one more difficult match-up for the Defenders.
Barberio, a state qualifier last season, won a 15-0 (4:00) technical fall over the Defenders’ Tanner Confair as the Indians cruised to a strong, 48-30 win over Warrior Run Tuesday night.
The Muncy senior, who earned the 112th victory of his career, had missed two tournaments and one dual meet with a pre-season elbow injury to his right arm.
“It didn’t help us that they got back (Barberio) tonight and we can’t change our lineup,” Betz said. “We saved some bonus points in matches that we might have been out-matched. We had a good effort. We had to pull and upset somewhere and it just didn’t happen tonight.”
Warrior Run did get falls from Kaden Majcher (120) and Logan Witmer (138) to stay within striking distance (13-12) after five bouts. But with four straight state qualifiers in the Indians lineup from 145 through 170 the match quickly slipped away.
Bryce Vollman (145), Christian Good (160), and Ethan Gush (170) added falls to Barberio’s five-point win and the Defenders never recovered as the Muncy lead quickly swelled to 36-12.
Senior Sam Crawford stopped the Indians’ run with a fall at 182 but the Defenders wouldn’t win against until Hayden DuRussell grabbed a forfeit in the final bout of the night at 106.
It doesn’t get any easier for Betz’s squad as the travel to Southern Columbia Thursday night.
“I just look at this schedule and tell the kids that things are going to get easier in January,” Betz said. “It certainly won’t get harder. We wrestled hard and got some valuable experience at (last weekend’s) King of the Mountain tournament. Our goal is to be better in January and qualify for the district duals.
NOTES: Muncy improved to 2-0 while Warrior Run dropped to 1-1...Muncy held a decisive 23-6 advantage in takedowns.
Muncy 48, Warrior Run 30
at Warrior Run
113: Scott Johnson, M ,major dec. Kaden Milheim, 14-4; 120: Kaden Majcher, WR, pinned Alex Maiorana, 1:14; 126: Chase Crawley, M, major dec. Landan Kurtz, 12-4; 132: Jacob Blair, M, tech fall Noah Hunt, 17-2 (4:30); 138: Logan Witmer, WR, pinned Dylan Sharr, 1:30; 145: Bryce Vollman, M, pinned Kalen Ritenour, 1:55; 152: Mario Barberio, M, tech fall Tanner Confair, 15-0 (4:00); 160: Christian Good, M, pinned Ethan Litchard, 1:08; 170: Ethan Gush, M, pinned Grady Miller, 1:30; 182: Sam Crawford, WR, pinned Christian Niemczyk, 1:12; 195: Hoyt Bower, WR, pinned Tristan Ditzler, 3:14; 220: Cale Hembury, M, pinned Evan Diehl, :26; 285: Gavin Hillman, M, pinned Caleb Long, 3:30; 106: Hayden DuRussell, WR, won by forfeit.
