High school field hockey
Bloomsburg 7, Warrior Run 2
Tuesday at Bloomsburg
First half
B-Emma Wagner, assist Erica Yodock, 19:27.
B-Yodock, unassisted, 14:45.
Second half
B-Morgan Millard, assist Bella Luxardo, 25:40.
B-Andi Gutshall, unassisted, 22:18.
B-Aydan McFarland, unassisted, 21:28.
B-McFarland, unassisted, 20:24.
WR-Abby Lapp, unassisted, 16:16.
WR-Zoe Miller, unassisted, 11:58.
B-Alayna Lovelace, unassisted, 11:15.
Penalty corners: Bloomsburg, 16-3; Saves: Bloomsburg, Nadja Hartmann, 0; WR, Rachel Yohn, 20.

Men's soccer
No. 17 Messiah 1, Lycoming 0
at Lycoming College
Notes: In a battle between the top two defenses in the MAC Commonwealth, Lycoming held strong, but a scoring opportunity by sophomore Colin Wieand in the 88th minute was cleared and 17th-ranked Messiah College left UPMC Field with a 1-0 victory. Messiah (10-2-2, 4-0 MAC Commonwealth) scored the game-winning goal in the 33rd minute when Brit Haseltine connected on a rebound from three yards out off a deflected shot from Micah Fitz. The Warriors' best chance came in the 88th minute when sophomore Tyler Flood boxed out a Falcon defender to set up a sophomore Josh Cruz corner kick. Cruz sent a high kick into the box that found Wieand, who sent a shot that Messiah cleared from the goal, keeping the shutout intact. The Warriors (7-6, 1-2 MAC Commonwealth) made the most of their opportunities on offense, matching the Falcons' corner attempts (three) and shots on goal (four). Freshman Kevin Kelly made three saves for the Warriors and Nate Flanders matched the total for Messiah. The Warriors are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m., when they head to Stevenson University for a MAC Commonwealth game at Mustang Stadium.

