ANN ARBOR — The Penn State men’s basketball team defeated the Michigan Wolverines 72-63 Wednesday night, winning only their third-ever game in Ann Arbor. The Nittany Lion bench, propelled by graduate guard Curtis Jones Jr.’s 18 second-half points, outscored Michigan’s bench 31-4. Curtis Jones Jr. had a stretch of 11 straight points with just under 13 minutes left to push Penn State to a double-digit lead.
Senior forward Lamar Stevens finished with a game-high 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, including six in the second half. Sophomore guard Myreon Jones and Stevens helped the Nittany Lions (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) get off to a hot start as Myreon Jones had 12 of his 16 in the first half and Stevens scored 15 in the first 20 minutes.
Penn State’s stout defense limited the Wolverines (11-7, 2-5) to 28.2 percent shooting in the second half to secure its first conference road victory of 2019-20.
Michigan used an 11-0 run early in the first to take a brief 19-15 lead. Senior forward Mike Watkins hit a jumper to tie the score at 21 and a near-five-minute scoring drought for the Wolverines allowed Penn State to go up by seven.
A Brandon Johns, Jr., trey cut the Michigan deficit to four, but Myreon Jones countered with a triple and added another field goal for a nine-point Nittany Lion lead. Myreon Jones and Stevens combined for 26 of Penn State’s first-half points and Stevens ended the scoring in the half with his 14th point for a 37-28 lead behind 48.4 percent shooting from the floor.
The Nittany Lions won back-to-back games against Michigan for the first time since 2008 and 2009.
The Nittany Lions have one game left in January after an off weekend this weekend, an 8:30 p.m. ET game against Indiana in the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Penn State 72, Michigan 63
at Michigan
Penn State (14-5)
Lamar Stevens 7-14 4-6 19; Myreon Jones 6-9 1-2 16; John Harrar 3-4 0-0 6; Jamari Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0; Seth Lundy 0-3 0-0 0; Curtis Jones 7-9 1-1 18; Myles Dread 2-6 3-4 8; Mike Watkins 0-3 0-0 0; Izaiah Brockington 0-3 0-0 0.
Totals:
27-56 10-16 72.
Michigan (11-7)
Zavier Simpson 8-23 0-0 18; Brandon Johns Jr. 6-10 1-2 14; Eli Brooks 4-12 3-4 12; Jon Teske 4-10 1-2 9; Franz Wagner 1-9 3-4 6; David DeJulius 0-3 2-2 2; Austin Davis 1-1 0-0 2.
Totals:
24-68 10-14 63.
Halftime: Penn State, 37-28. 3-point goals: Penn State 8-19 (M. Jones 3-4, C. Jones 3-4, Stevens 1-4, Dread 1-4, Watkins 0-1, Lundy 0-2); Michigan 5-28 (Simpson 2-7, Johns 1-3, Brooks 1-5, Wagner 1-8, DeJulius 0-1, Teske 0-4). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Penn State 35 (Stevens 9); Michigan 38 (Teske 11). Assists: Penn State 9 (Wheeler 4); Michigan 9 (Simpson 6). Total fouls: Penn State 15; Michigan 14. Technicals: None. A: 12,707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.